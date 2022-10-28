Section 1AA cross country: Red Wing's Hanson ends Sortland's reign

ALBERT LEA — Natasha Sortland has been the standard for Section 1AA and 1A girls cross country for half a decade.

The Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo senior entered Thursday, having won two Section 1A individual titles, before the MSHSL move to three classes saw her win a Section 1AA title a year ago.

But perhaps, there is now a new Natasha Sortland in the form of Red Wing freshman Nora Hanson.

Hanson was a machine, finishing almost 30 seconds ahead of Sortland to capture the Section 1AA title with a time of 18 minutes and 58.81 seconds.

Sortland finished second (19:27.62) to qualify for her eye-popping sixth state tournament — even though 2020's meet was canceled, state-qualifiers were still counted. She has never finished below 11th.

Hanson finished 20th at last year's Class AA state meet. She will be joined by teammate Annika Johnson, who finished ninth (20:37.81). Other state-qualifiers included Austin's Marissa Shute (fourth, 19:46.14) and Sydney Lewis (eighth, 20:33.81) and Winona senior Olivia Becker (11th, 20:41.17).

Waseca captured the team title with 81 points, followed by Faribault, which with 99 points, just edged Plainview-Elgin-Millville by one point for the final team qualifying spot.

K-M freshman Obst captures title

Just nine days ago, Kasson-Mantorville freshman David Obst delivered a championship performance for an HVL title, but on Thursday at the Section 1AA championships, he took it to a whole other level.

Obst knocked off the defending section champion in Albert Lea senior Gavin Hanke by almost six seconds, finishing with a blistering time of 16:31.55. Obst, who finished fourth at sections last year, will now run at state for the second straight year. He finished 121st as an eighth-grader.

Hanke and Albert Lea did win the team title with 60 points, just edging Winona (61). It is the second straight state appearance for Winona and No. 17 in all.

Other individual qualifiers included Red Wing senior Aaron Freier (17:05.79), Austin senior Thomas Herrick (17:13.01), Stewartville sophomore Josh Langseth (8th, 17:26.81) and Stewartville senior Isaiah Fitzgerald (10th, 17:30.07).

