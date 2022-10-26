Section 1AA football playoff results for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

Caledonia 47, Lewiston-Altura 0

CALEDONIA — Caledonia has its sights set on a rematch with top-ranked Chatfield in the Section 1AA championship game.

The second-seeded and No. 8-ranked Warriors (7-2) got halfway there by shutting out seventh-seeded Lewiston-Altura in the section quarterfinals Tuesday. Next up, Caledonia will host sixth-seeded St. Charles, an upset winner against third-seeded Triton on Tuesday. The Warriors and Saints met just two weeks ago, Caledonia earning a convincing 46-14 victory at St. Charles.

Tuesday, the Warriors jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, then scored three second-quarter touchdowns to essentially seal the victory. They led 34-0 at halftime.

Senior Eric Mauss scored both of the first-quarter TDs, one on a 7-yard run and the second on a 53-yard fumble return. Ayden Goetzinger, Owen Denstad and Bronson Knutson scored in the second quarter as the Warriors pulled away.

Denstad (109 yards rushing) and Owen Staggemeyer (91) scored in the second half to cap the scoring. The Warriors finished with 319 yards of total offense.

Lewiston-Altura finished its season 0-9.

Lewiston-Altura 0-0-0-0 — 0

Caledonia 14-20-7-6 — 47