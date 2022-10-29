SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Section 1AA football results for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Chatfield, Caledonia post big semifinal victories to set up section championship showdown

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 29, 2022 06:24 PM
Chatfield 51, Goodhue 14

CHATFIELD — Sam Backer rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns as No.1 Chatfield improved to 10-0 with a 51-14 win over No. 5 Goodhue.

Backer had a 68-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game. He added TD runs of 4 and 9 yards on his 14 attempts. He was also 2-for-4 for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Carter Daniels had a stellar all-around game for Chatfield. He caught a 42-yard TD pass, had an 18-yard fumble for a touchdown and also had a 40-yard interception return to set up another score.

Parker Delaney was 3-for-4 passing for 48 yards and a TD for the Gophers. Kail Schott rushed for 37 yards and a TD. Chatfield had 300 total yards, 226 rushing and 74 passing.

Will Opsahl was 11-for-28 passing for 74 yards and two interceptions for Goodhue and Adam Poncelet was limited to four catches for 48 yards. Malakye Parker had 18 carries for 51 yards and a TD. The Wildcats had 120 total yards, 74 passing and 46 rushing.

“We played lights out defense,” Chatfield coach Jeff Johnson said.

Caledonia 40, St. Charles 13

CALEDONIA — After a two-year absence, Caledonia is back in familiar territory.

That territory: The Section One, Class A high school football championship game.

The No. 2-seeded Warriors (8-2 overall) earned their spot in the championship game with a convincing 40-13 victory against sixth-seeded St. Charles, which was looking to pull a second consecutive playoff upset.

Caledonia took the wind out of the Saints sails early, though, scoring three first-quarter touchdowns en route to a 34-7 halftime lead.

The Warriors scored on runs of 51 (Eric Mauss), 7 (Tucker Ginther) and 3 yards (Ethan Stendel) to all but put the game away in the first 12 minutes.

The Saints (3-7) scored on a 67-yard TD pass early in the second quarter, but Caledonia answered immediately with a 1-yard run by Stendel and then a 44-yard pass from Stendel to Caleb Conniff.

Ayden Goetzinger added a 4-yard run in the third quarter to cap Caledonia's scoring.

Caledonia 40, St. Charles 13

St. Charles 0-7-0-6 — 13

Caledonia 21-13-6-0 — 40

