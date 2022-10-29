Section 1AA football results for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Chatfield 51, Goodhue 14

CHATFIELD — Sam Backer rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns as No.1 Chatfield improved to 10-0 with a 51-14 win over No. 5 Goodhue.

Backer had a 68-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game. He added TD runs of 4 and 9 yards on his 14 attempts. He was also 2-for-4 for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Carter Daniels had a stellar all-around game for Chatfield. He caught a 42-yard TD pass, had an 18-yard fumble for a touchdown and also had a 40-yard interception return to set up another score.

Parker Delaney was 3-for-4 passing for 48 yards and a TD for the Gophers. Kail Schott rushed for 37 yards and a TD. Chatfield had 300 total yards, 226 rushing and 74 passing.

Will Opsahl was 11-for-28 passing for 74 yards and two interceptions for Goodhue and Adam Poncelet was limited to four catches for 48 yards. Malakye Parker had 18 carries for 51 yards and a TD. The Wildcats had 120 total yards, 74 passing and 46 rushing.

“We played lights out defense,” Chatfield coach Jeff Johnson said.

Goodhue 0-0-14-0 — 14

Chatfield 23-28-0-0 — 51

Caledonia 40, St. Charles 13

CALEDONIA — After a two-year absence, Caledonia is back in familiar territory.

That territory: The Section One, Class A high school football championship game.

The No. 2-seeded Warriors (8-2 overall) earned their spot in the championship game with a convincing 40-13 victory against sixth-seeded St. Charles, which was looking to pull a second consecutive playoff upset.

Caledonia took the wind out of the Saints sails early, though, scoring three first-quarter touchdowns en route to a 34-7 halftime lead.

The Warriors scored on runs of 51 (Eric Mauss), 7 (Tucker Ginther) and 3 yards (Ethan Stendel) to all but put the game away in the first 12 minutes.

The Saints (3-7) scored on a 67-yard TD pass early in the second quarter, but Caledonia answered immediately with a 1-yard run by Stendel and then a 44-yard pass from Stendel to Caleb Conniff.

Ayden Goetzinger added a 4-yard run in the third quarter to cap Caledonia's scoring.

St. Charles 0-7-0-6 — 13

Caledonia 21-13-6-0 — 40