Section 1AA girls basketball results for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

SECTION 1AA QUARTERFINALS

Goodhue 72, La Crescent-Hokah 50

ROCHESTER — No. 3-ranked and No. 1-seeded Goodhue had an easy time in the section quarterfinals, blowing past No. 8 seed La Crescent-Hokah 72-50 at Mayo Civic Arena.

La Crescent-Hokah gave the Wildcats a game early, trailing just 35-30 at halftime. But Goodhue took over after that.

Tori Miller led the way with 18 points and seven rebounds. Jada Scheele had 12 points and 12 rebounds, Kendyl Lodermeier 13 points and seven rebounds, and Elisabeth Gadient 11 points.

Goodhue moved to 25-3. La Crescent-Hokah finishes 15-12.

The Lancers were paced by Emma Hunt and Kelsey Kiesau, each with 13 points.

Goodhue will next play the Winona Cotter/Plainview-Elgin-Millville winner at 4 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorium in the section semifinals.

Goodhue 72, La Crescent-Hokah 50

No. 1 LA CRESCENT-HOKAH (50)

Emma Hunt 13 P; Maya Bubbers 2 P; Kinlee Grattan 11 P; Molly Bills 10 P, 1 3-PT; Kelsey Kiesau 13 P, 2 3-PT.

No. 8 GOODHUE (72)

Kenzie Lodermeier 6 P, 1 3-PT; Natalie Thomforde 6 P, 2 3-PT; Tori Miller 18 P, 7 R; Kendyl Lodermeier 13 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Mel Beck 2 P; Elisabeth Gadient 11 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Wallaker 2 P; Jada Scheele 12 P, 12 R; Julia Carlson 2 P.

Halftime: GOOD 35, LAC 30.

Free throws: LAC 14-18, GOOD 11-20.

Three-point goals: LAC 3, GOOD 5.