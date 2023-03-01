Section 1AA girls basketball results for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
SECTION 1AA QUARTERFINALS
Lourdes 73, Dover-Eyota 41
No. 2 seed Lourdes was overwhelming on Tuesday, blasting past No. 10 Dover-Eyota 73-41 as it got 20 points from Vivica Bretton and 17 from Emily Bowron at Mayo Civic Arena.
The Eagles, who moved to 24-4, will now play the Caledonia/Lake City winner at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Arena in the section semifinals.
Lourdes had a big night from 3-point distance. That included Bowron draining five treys. It had eight as a team.
The Eagles led 49-26 at intermission. They finished the contest with nine players hitting the scoring column.
Dover-Eyota, which finished its season 13-15, was led by Miranda Palmby’s 18 points. Madi Mllikin had 11.
No. 10 DOVER-EYOTA (41)
Emirson Brehmer 3 P, 1 3-PT; Izzy Aeschlimann 3 P, 1 3-PT; Nora Pristash 4 P, 1 3-PT; Miranda Palmby 18 P; Madi Mullikin 11 P, 1 3-PT; Emma Webeck 2 P.
No. 2 LOURDES (73)
Emily Bowron 17 P, 5 3-PT; Grace Skinner 8 P; Lauren Hust 2 P; Ella Shedivy 2 P; Vivica Bretton 20 P; Caroline Daly 9 P, 1 3-PT; Aaliyah Williams 4 P; Lily Davick 3 P; Ella Hopkins 8 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: LOUR 49, DE 26.
Free throws: DE 12-19, LOUR 11-13.
Three-point goals: DE 4, LOUR 8.
Caledonia 72, Lake City 61
No. 3 seed Caledonia pushed to a 72-61 win over Lake City as Paige Klug and Alexis Schroeder combined for 39 points and seven 3-pointers.
Caledonia will next play No. 2 Lourdes at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Arena in the section semifinals.
The Warriors took control early as they assumed a 38-22 intermission lead.
The win upped Caledonia to a sparkling 24-3. It has won 11 straight games.
Lake City, which ended 13-15 overall, got 19 points from Jacey Majerus and 15 from Paige West.
CALEDONIA (72)
Alexis Schroeder 19 P, 3 3-PT; Ava Privet 5 P, 1 3-PT; Paige Klug 20 P, 4 3-PT; Josie Foster 13 P; Jovial King 11 P; Nicole Banse 2 P; Kennedy Kruse 2 P.
LAKE CITY (61)
Jacey Majerus 19 P, 2 3-PT; Paige West 15 P, 2 3-PT; Macey Beltz 3 P; Emma Berge 2 P; Ella Matzke 7 P, 1 3-PT; Mahli Benjamin 10 P, 2 3-PT; Medora Stuhr 1 P; Peyton Meincke 4 P.
Halftime: CAL 38, LC 22.
Free throws: CAL 14-17, LC 10-26.
Three-point goals: CAL 8, LC 7.
