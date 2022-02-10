Section 1AA girls hockey: End of the line for Dodge County, Rochester teams

LAKEVILLE — Dodge County was within striking distance going into the third period of a Section 1AA girls hockey quarterfinals game here Wednesday, but Lakeville North broke open a close game in a 6-3 win at Ames Arena.

Fifth-seeded Dodge County (14-12-0) never led the game but was tied 2-2 after one period and trailed just 3-2 entering the third.

Fourth-seeded North scored the first three goals of the third, including a short-handed goal by Gracie Hanson just 26 seconds into the period, that held up as the game winner.

McKenzie Rich, Natalie Ahern and Abby Zeier scored for the No. 5-seeded Wildcats.

North (12-13-1) plays at rival Lakeville South, the No. 1 seed in the section, in Saturday’s semifinals.

NORTH 6, DODGE COUNTY 3

Dodge County 2-0-1 — 3

Lakeville North 2-1-3 — 6

Dodge County: Lyndi Schubert 1 assist; Emily Anderson 1 assist; McKenzie Rich 1 goal; Abby Zeitler 1 goal; Halle Determan 2 assists; Natalie Ahern 1 goal. Goalie : Ida Huber 14 saves (20 shots).

Lakeville North: Maddie Swierczek 2 assists; Gracie Hanson 3 goals, 1 assist; Ashley Wagenbach 4 assists; Hannah Weckman 1 goal; Shay Swanson 1 goal; Meredith Jensen 2 assists; Kate Swierczek 1 assist; Alexa Ruppert 1 goal, 1 assist; Gianna Gaspirini 1 assist. Goalie : Kaia Weiland 17 saves (20 shots).

• • • • •

LAKEVILLE SOUTH 11, CENTURY/JM 0

LAKEVILLE — Top-seeded Lakeville South controlled play from start to finish in a Section 1AA quarterfinal game, beating Century/John Marshall 11-0 at Hasse Arena on Wednesday.

No. 6-ranked South (24-2-0) led 2-0 after one period, then scored six second-period goals to extend its lead to 8-0 after two.

Senior Claire Enright — a University of Wisconsin commit — scored five goals and added one assist to give her 74 points for the season.

Taylor Otremba — a Minnesota State University commit — added a hat trick and an assist.

Century/JM goalie Abigail Conners made 22 saves for the Panthers, who finished the season 7-18-1.

Top-seeded South will host rival Lakeville North on Saturday in a section semifinal game.

SOUTH 11, CENTURY/JM 0

Century/JM 0-0-0 — 0

Lakeville South 2-6-3 — 11

Century/JM: Goalie : Abigail Conners 22 saves (33 shots).

Lakeville South: Brynn O’Neill 1 assist; Ryann Wright 2 goals, 1 assist; Lilly Hunst 1 assist; Taylor Otremba 3 goals, 1 assist; Ella Fowler 1 goal; Claire Enright 5 goals, 1 assist; Josie Grossman 2 assists. Goalie : Payton Lang 1 save (1 shot).

• • • • •

NORTHFIELD 10, MAYO 0

NORTHFIELD — Emerson Garlie scored 20 seconds into Wednesday’s Section 1AA semifinal game to spark second-seeded Northfield to a 10-goal outburst in a 10-0 shutout against seventh-seeded Rochester Mayo.

Ayla Puppe led the way for the Raiders (18-5-3) with a goal and four assists, while Garlie and Grace McCoshen scored twice each.

Grace Kober (32 saves) and Alivia Haakenson (7 saves) split time in goal for Mayo (9-17-0).

NORTHFIELD 10, MAYO 0

Mayo 0-0-0 — 0

Northfield 4-5-1 — 10

Mayo: Goalies : Grace Kober 32 saves (41 shots); Alivia Haakenson 7 saves (8 shots).

Northfield: Megan Snyder 1 goal; Isabelle Stephes 1 goal; Emerson Garlie 2 goals; Ayla Puppe 1 goal, 4 assists; Olivia Rasmussen 3 assists; Grace McCoshen 2 goals; Emily Beaham 1 assist; Ashlyn Paukert 1 goal; Cambria Monson 1 goal, 2 assists; Mia Miller 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Maggie Malecha 14 saves (14 shots).

• • • • •

OWATONNA 3, FARMINGTON 2

FARMINGTON — Olivia Herzog scored 2:12 into overtime to lift sixth-seeded Owatonna to a 3-2 win against third-seeded Farmington in a Section 1AA quarterfinal game Wednesday night at Schmitz-Maki Arena.

Ezra Oien and Molly Achterkirch added a goal and an assist each for the Huskies.

Owatonna will play at Northfield on Saturday in the section semifinals.

OWATONNA 3, FARMINGTON 2

Owatonna 0-0-2-1 — 3

Farmington 0-1-1-0 — 2

Owatonna: Molly Achterkirch 1 goal, 1 assist; Olivia Herzog 1 goal; Ezra Oien 1 goal, 1 assist; Macy Stanton 2 assists. Goalie : Ava Wolfe 37 saves (39 shots).