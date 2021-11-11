Section 1AA girls swimming: Century starts strong in preliminaries

Some of Century's top individuals appeared to just cruise their way into the Section 1AA girls swimming finals during the preliminary round on Wednesday, but the Panthers excelled during the relays.

Century had several individuals seeded in the top two of the eight individual events, but only one finished that high during the prelims. But those top-seeded swimmers did finish in the top eight, which assured them a spot in the section finals, which are set for 6 p.m. Friday at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Century earned the top preliminary-round time in all three relays.

The foursome of Emily Garrison, Lily Rittenhouse, Audra Wagstaff and Sophia Blixt posted the best time in the 200 medley relay (1:51.15). Blixt, Avery Severson, Sarah Homme and Katherine Homme had the best time in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.15) while the foursome of Garrison, Severson, Katherine Homme and Paige Patten put up the top time in the 400 freestyle relay (3:39.21).

Mayo junior Natalie Boorjian was in first place in both the 50 freestyle (24.12) and the 500 freestyle (5:06.29) events. Boorjian was well ahead of the pace of the 500 runner-up, Century junior Sarah Homme, who had a time of 5:18.28.

John Marshall eighth-grader Julia Ogren was first in the 200 freestyle (1:54.92) and fourth in the 100 backstroke.

Mayo's Ava Gustafson was in second in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. Gustafson (1:04.74) and prelim winner Maddie Grimm of Farmington (1:03.83) both broke the previous section time of 1:05.15 in the 100 breaststroke, set by Grimm a year ago.

Posting the No. 3 prelim time for Century were Patten in the 200 freestyle, Katherine Homme in the 50 freestyle, Garrison in the 100 butterfly and Blixt in the 100 freestyle.

In Friday's section final, the top two individuals and relays in each event will earn a Class AA state berth as well as anyone meeting a pre-set time standard. The top eight in each event will swim in the championship final and swimmers 9-16 will take part in the consolation final.

The Section 1AA diving event will be held in Northfield at 5 p.m. Thursday and the top four finishers will earn state berths.