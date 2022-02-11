SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Section 1AA gymnastics: Mayo's Tiede qualifies for state meet

The senior qualifies on the beam for the Class AA state meet that takes place Feb. 18-19

Section 1AA Gymnastics Meet
Mayo’s Mia Tiede is greeted with hugs after competing on the beam during a Section 1AA Gymnastics Meet Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 11, 2022 12:15 AM
After fighting through ill-timed injuries her whole career, Mayo senior gymnast Mia Tiede is heading to her first state meet.

With a score of 8.750, Tiede finished fourth on the beam at Thursday's Section 1AA hosted by Mayo High School. The top three scores outside of the all-around state qualifiers advance to the state meet and with Farmington's Isabelle Anderson winning the all-around title in addition to placing first on the beam (9.3), it opened the door for Tiede.

Photos: Section 1AA Gymnastics

Tiede was the only Rochester-area individual to qualify for the state meet that will take place Feb. 18-19 at the University of Minnesota's Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

RELATED: Hobbled or not, Tiede has cherished every minute

Century's Madison Habberstad was right behind Tiede on the beam, finishing with an 8.725.

Owatonna won the meet with a score of 142.600 — just edging out Farmington (142.350). Century finished sixth (129.975), followed by Mayo (129.800) and John Marshall (61.575).

RELATED: Link to full results

