Section 1AA gymnastics: Mayo's Tiede qualifies for state meet

After fighting through ill-timed injuries her whole career, Mayo senior gymnast Mia Tiede is heading to her first state meet.

With a score of 8.750, Tiede finished fourth on the beam at Thursday's Section 1AA hosted by Mayo High School. The top three scores outside of the all-around state qualifiers advance to the state meet and with Farmington's Isabelle Anderson winning the all-around title in addition to placing first on the beam (9.3), it opened the door for Tiede.

Tiede was the only Rochester-area individual to qualify for the state meet that will take place Feb. 18-19 at the University of Minnesota's Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

Century's Madison Habberstad was right behind Tiede on the beam, finishing with an 8.725.

Owatonna won the meet with a score of 142.600 — just edging out Farmington (142.350). Century finished sixth (129.975), followed by Mayo (129.800) and John Marshall (61.575).

