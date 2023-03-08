Section 1AA: No. 2 P-E-M gets defensive to defeat No. 7 Zumbrota-Mazeppa in boys basketball quarterfinal play

This article will be updated later tonight with additional quotes and information.

ROCHESTER — It's tough to lose if you don't allow the other team to score many points.

Second-seeded Plainview-Elgin-Millville rode its defense in the second half to a 51-46 comeback win over No. 7 Zumbrota-Mazeppa in Section 1AA boys basketball quarterfinal play on Tuesday at Mayo Civic Center.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa (14-14) played a stellar first half and led 32-27 at the break. But the Cougars were stifled by P-E-M in the second half and went cold from the field to score just 14 points.

“Z-M had a great gameplan in the first half,” P-E-M coach Jason Herber said. “But I couldn’t be prouder of our team. We made some great adjustments at the half. We knew all we had to do was get the lead and that would take them out of their strategy of packing it (the defense) in. And once we did that, we made some big plays.”

The Bullogs (24-4) scored the first nine points of the second half to set the stage for the outcome. But the game stayed close the entire second half. P-E-M didn't take the lead for good until Chase Fogelson hit a 3-pointer with 8:11 to play.

Z-M had plenty of opportunities the entire half, but just couldn't get its shots to fall. The Cougars were just 4-for-23 from the field in the second half.

“The defense just led us and it has all year,” Herber said. “We’re a defensive team. Obviously we have a couple of studs, but defense leads to our offense and we got some big, big stops.”

Aeron Stevens, a 6-foot-7 senior, led the Bulldogs with 16 points and nine rebounds. P-E-M's other top player

Kaiden Peters, who is battling an ankle injury, didn't appear until 4:01 was left in the first half. Peters played a limited role. He did score four points, including a huge driving basket with 3:15 left to put P-E-M up 48-43.

Kayden Rodrick led Z-M with 19 points, 12 in the first half. His driving hoop with three seconds to go gave the Cougars a 32-27 lead at the break. He scored seven of the Cougars' 14 points in the second half.

P-E-M, which hs won eight straight, defeated Z-M 70-56 during the regular season.

The Bulldogs will face No. 3 Caledonia in the section semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 51, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (46)

Ollie Liffrig 2 P, 6 R; Kayden Rodrick 19 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Zane Angerman 5 P, 9 R, 1 3-PT; Carter Christopherson 10 P; Hunter Streit 5 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; James Eickhoff 2 P; Preston Ohm 3 P.

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (51)

Brady Herber 12 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Parker Matti 2 P; Aeron Stevens 16 P, 9 R; Nick Wozney 10 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Chase Fogelson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kaiden Peters 4 P; Jameson Brinkman 4 P.

Halftime: ZM 32, PEM 27.

Free throws: ZM 9-13, PEM 6-15.

Three-point goals: ZM 2, PEM 5. Field goals: ZM 17-55, PEM 20-44. Rebounds: ZM 38, PEM 31.

