Section 1AA individuals: Kasson-Mantorville wins seven titles, while Zumbrota-Mazeppa also has solid day

ROCHESTER — This may be Ryan Hill's first year at the helm, but he has been with the Kasson-Mantorville High School wrestling team for a decade now.

For him though, this year's group has something different that stands out from the previous.

"In terms of growth, this is probably the best team I've seen from start to finish in my time here," Hill said. "They've bought in."

It's a feeling standout senior Cole Glazier shares as well too.

"The best part as a teammate and I know for our coaches, is one of the best things to see from this team is we're wrestling at a way better level than what we came into the season," Glazier said. "It's not about the winning and losing, it's about the improvements that everybody on the team has made, it's been awesome.

"It's been fun to see. You work on something with a kid after practice and to the next weekend and he hits it in a big match. It's fun, I have enjoyed it."

All of that growth was fully on display Saturday at the Section 1AA individual championships as the KoMets brought home seven of the 14 titles after a great effort at the Mayo Civic Center.

Kasson-Mantorville junior Joe Kennedy reacts after winning the Section 1AA 145-pound championship on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

In all, K-M will be sending eight individuals to Friday's MSHSL individual state tournament at the Excel Energy Center in St. Paul after Jonah Coleman (120) won his wrestleback match to join titlists Broc Vaughan (106), Joey Kennedy (145), Luke Swanson (152), Dominic Mann (160), Glazier (170), Eli Richardson (195) and Heath Parrish (285).

"It's the individual section tournament, so it's two guys going out there and we are going to figure it out, who wants it more," Hill said. "That's how this tournament works and you have to focus on what's yours. We have been preaching that all week."

The freshman Vaughan seemed to take those words to heart. He kept his stellar campaign going with a gritty 4-2 win by decision over Albert Lea eighth-grader Ryan Collins.

That match gave the KoMets life early, setting the table up for the fearsome foursome that is Kennedy, Swanson, Mann and Glazier.

Kennedy was efficient, winning by a 12-1 major decision for the 145 title, while Swanson held off Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Kaleb Lochner in a highly-anticipated final of ranked wrestlers by a 3-2 decison.

Mann also was victorious in a showdown of ranked grapplers, riding out an efficient 7-3 decision over Cannon Falls senior Colten Black. Then came Glazier, who admitted today was a bit of a bittersweet moment for him knowing it was his last time competing at the Civic Center.

Kasson-Mantorville senior Cole Glazier (right) takes down Waseca's Christian Rodriguez during the Section 1AA 170-pound championship on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

"I got out for my warm up and everyone else was warming up, I just sat down in a chair on the floor and just kind of took it all in," Glazier said. "I kind of realized it was one last time and took it in. I told myself make sure to end it right."

Glazier did just that, delivering another clinical performance with a win by tech fall for the 170 title.

Glazier and the KoMets then witnessed great efforts from both Richardson (195) and Parrish (285) for two more championships. Richardson — a senior — won by first period pin, while Parrish may have pulled off the biggest win of the day by knocking off Byron's Carter Geerts with a third period pin.

Geerts — ranked No. 2 in the state at 285 — had pinned Parrish earlier in the season.

Geerts — ranked No. 2 in the state at 285 — had pinned Parrish earlier in the season.

"I know what he likes to do, so I practiced that all year," Parrish said. "I got pinned by him earlier, so I had a lot of motivation going into this match."

Next stop now for the KoMets is the MSHSL Class AA team wrestling state tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa sending seven to state

Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior Lucas Schiell reacts after winning the Section 1AA 132-pound title on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

It was also a great day for the Zumbrota-Mazeppa grapplers.

The Cougars brought home three titles with Jack Krier (126), Lucas Schiell (132) and Ryan Lexvold (182) all winning championships. They will be joined by Noah Schaeffer (113), Laiken Copeman (145), Lochner (152) and Wyatt Mulder (182), who all placed second.

It was Krier that started things off at 126 with a hard-fought 3-2 win over longtime foe in Cannon Falls junior Calvin Singewald. Those two — both ranked at 126 — have faced each other often, including for a Bi-State Classic title in December in which Krier also won by a point.

"We have wrestled so many times like he knows what moves I'm hitting and you see me take a shot and he knows it's coming, then you get in a scramble," Krier said. "He's just a really good competitor."

Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior Jack Krier (right) wrestles with Cannon Falls junior Calvin Singewald during the Section 1AA 126-pound championship on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Krier then watched Schiell pick up a title when the senior defeated what some thought was the favorite in Albert Lea's Nick Korman with a 6-1 decision. Schiell was tough, fighting off a bloody nose to walk away with his first section title.

"I just came in here to work hard and do what I do best," Schiell said. "I wanted to place high and have a good outcome."

Lexvold refused to move an inch, not allowing a point to beat Albert Lea's Kadin Indrelie by a 4-0 decision in the 182 final to give Z-M three titles.

Z-M nearly had a fourth title, but Mulder fell by a 1-0 decision to Waseca's Matthew Veroeven in a slugfest. But still, the Cougars will send seven to St. Paul for Friday's Class AA state meet after Lochner won his second-place wrestleback.

"Our goal at the end of the year is to peak at sections," Krier said. "Our coaches do a great job working on getting us peaking for this tournament. Even the kids that didn't make it to state did still wrestle really well. You can see it."

Other area state-qualifiers

Kasson-Mantorville's Heath Parrish (left) and Byron's Carter Geerts battle it out during the Section 1AA 285 championship on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

The previously mentioned Geerts and then the Cannon Falls duo of Singewald and Black placed second to head to state. Both Singewald and Black won their second-place wrestlebacks.

Stewartville junior Chase DeYoung is also heading to state after winning his wrestleback to place second.

Link to full Section 1AA results