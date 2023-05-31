Section 1AA softball: St. Charles slugs past Dover-Eyota, now one win away from state

AUSTIN — All season long, the St. Charles High School softball team has proven to have one of the deepest lineups in Class AA.

On Tuesday, it was on full display.

The top-seeded Saints received contributions from just about everybody up and down their lineup, including little used junior Emma Chuchna to sprint past Dover-Eyota 8-1 in a Section 1AA semifinal on Tuesday at Todd Park in Austin.

The Saints improve to 22-2 overall and advances to the Section 1AA finals set for 5 p.m. Thursday at Todd Park.

No. 2 Dover-Eyota will face La Crescent-Hokah, which beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa 5-4 in an elimination game to stay alive.

It didn't take long for the Saints to get going.

Makadyn Gust laced a one-out triple, before scoring on an RBI groundout from Lauryn Delger.

In the second, it was all about the bottom of the order, specifically Emma Chuchna, who had primarily played the field, having not had an at-bat in five games.

Yet, she came through with a bullet to right-center for a two-run double, before coming around to score on a Grace Buringa RBI single.

"I think that was truly the spark we needed," Buringa said.

St. Charles Lauryn Delger rips an RBI groundout during the first inning in a Section 1AA semifinal against Dover-Eyota on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletn

Dover-Eyota answered with run in the third, but St. Charles came right back with a run-scoring single from Emma's sister Kaitlynn Chuchna. The Saints were then able to blow it open with three runs in the fourth after an E-5 led to two runs scoring, before Eva Anderson followed with an RBI single to make it 8-1.

For the day, the Saints offense finished with eight runs on 12 hits. Seven of nine starters got a hit.

"We knew that was going to be one our strengths at the beginning of the season is where 1-9 we have anyone that can hurt you," coach Adam Gust said. "It's not once you get past the top three — teams can't ease up against us. Whether it's the No. 9 hitter hitting rockets. We knew that was one our strengths."

It was more than enough run support for starter Brenna Koeppel.

The Eagles were able to get a runner on the first three innings, but Koeppel found her groove midway through the third. It started a stretch where the senior right-hander retired seven in a row with five coming via strikeout. She finished the game retiring 11 of the final 13 hitters she faced to tally a final line of one run on three hits with 13 strikeouts in seven innings.

"She's just got the Bulldog mentality," catcher Buringa said. "If one pitch doesn't go her way she's right to the next one, right to work and she's a lot of fun to play with. She's a big contender, that's for sure. A big competitor and has a good head. Lucky to have her on our team."

St. Charles pitcher Brenna Koeppel fires a pitch against Dover-Eyota during a Section 1AA semifinal on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Now, the Saints are just one win away from the program's second state tournament.

"It couldn't be a better feeling," Buringa said. "I love playing with these girls and playing with them since I was about eight or nine and it would just really be great to put the put the cherry on top of the cake."

St. Charles 8, Dover-Eyota 1

Dover-Eyota#001#000#0#—#1#3#3

Dover-Eyota#131#130#x#—#8#12#3

No. 2 Dover-Eyota: Miranda Palmby 1-3, 2B, RBI. Pitchers: Kegen Coulson 3 1/3 IP 10 H, 8 R, 2 BB, 3 K.

No. 1 St. Charles: Grace Buringa 2-2, RBI, BB, HBP; Makadyn Gust 2-3, 3B, 2 R; Eva Anderson 3-4, RBI, R; Madison Williamson 2-4; Emma Chuchna 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Brenna Koeppel 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 13 K.

