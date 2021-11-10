Section 1AA swimming: Century should be prime contender for team title

SECTION 1AA SWIMMING/DIVING

WHERE: Rochester Recreation Center (swimming) and Northfield High School (diving).

WHEN: Wednesday, swimming preliminary round, 6 p.m. Thursday, diving prelims and finals, 5:30 p.m. Friday, swimming finals, 6 p.m.

TEAMS (With last year's section finish. Hastings no longer in section): 1. Farmington 371, 2. Century 335, 3. Lakeville North 292, 4. Mayo 257, 5. Hastings 227, 6. Northfield 198.5, 7. Lakeville South 194 8. John Marshall 142, 9. Owatonna 104.5.

ON THE LINE: The teams will be competing for a section crown while swimmers and diving will be trying to secure Class AA state berths. The top two swimmers and relays in each event will earn a state berth as well as anyone who meets a pre-set time standard. The top four divers will also earn state berths.

SECTION TEAM CONTENDERS: Farmington, Century, Mayo.

Century

Returning state qualifiers: None, there was no state meet a year ago.

Top section contenders: Paige Patten (200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Emily Garrison (200 IM, 100 butterfly), Sophia Blixt (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Audra Wagstaff (100 butterfly), Sarah Homme (500 freestyle), Avery Severson (100 freestyle).

Section qualifiers: Paige Patten, Avery Severson, Katherine Homme, Sarah Homme, Lily Rittenhouse, Emily Garrison, Audra Wagstaff, Margaret Hu, Paige Manguson, Vreni Reichard, Chloe Magnuson, Addison Kram, Olivia Manento, Natalie Homme, Bridget Harms, Bree Brockman, Grace Barrone, Makenna Harms, Rebecca Groth, Elizabeth Hanson.

How the Panthers stack up: The Panthers figure to be the team to beat. They have the top seed of all three relays in the meet and in five of the eight individual swimming events. Emily Garrison is seed No. 1 in both her individual events and in two relays.

John Marshall

Returning state qualifiers: None, there was no state meet a year ago.

Top section contenders: Julia Ogren (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke).

Section qualifiers: Julia Ogren, Inessah Cernohous, Irisah Cernohous, Ariana Thorpe, Lizzy Gilman, Ashley Villar, Sophia Coons, Callee Erie, Morgan Blomberg, Sofie Locati, Maysen Pettengill, Brylie Johnson, Olivia Ruzek, Sophia Tomlinson, Mallory Neurer, Shannon Penney, Anna Cain.

How do the Rockets stack up: "We'll probably finish seventh or eighth as a team," coach Paul Bachman said. "It's usually a pretty tough section. Farmington won last year and Century is good. It should be between those two teams."

Mayo

Returning state qualifiers: None, there was no state meet a year ago.

Top section contenders: Natalie Boorjian (50 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Ava Gustafson (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Avery Walz (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Madeline Gau (200 IM, 100 butterfly), Abby Wigle (diving).

Section qualifiers: Julie Behnke, Karissa Bell, Natalie Boorjian, Olivia Boxrud, Madeline Gau, Ava Gistafson, Raiven Heise, Sophie Kaufmann, Gabby Lee, Madeleine Nemergut, Maya Nordine, Anni Ohassi Berg, Ellie Porrata, Taylor Peterson, Emma Selig, Anna Walters Smith, Avery Walz, Chloe Weingarten, Elise Weingarten, Avery Wernberg, Juliann Yao, Abby Wigle.

How the Spartans stack up: "We feel great about this meet and hope to get a lot of swimmers in the top 16 and then some to state," coach Juliet Parlette said.

— Guy N. Limbeck, glimbeck@postbulletin.com