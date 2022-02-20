Section 1AA wrestling: Dominating performance sends Kasson-Mantorville back to state tournament

All season long, the Kasson-Mantorville high school wrestling team has looked like a squad on a mission.

That mission?

Return to team state after a three-year absence.

On Saturday, that mission accomplished.

The KoMets — ranked No. 2 in Class AA by The Guillotine — put on an impressive display at the Mayo Civic Center, knocking off Lake City 58-13 in the Section 1AA semifinals, before sprinting past Zumbrota-Mazeppa 51-16 to capture the Section 1AA championship.

Its K-M's first section title since 2018 — a year that saw them collect their third straight Class AA state title.

"Our goal all season long has been winning the state championship," K-M coach Jamie Heidt said. "This is right in line with that. First you have to win a section championship and we haven't had this feeling in our program since 2018.

"We have three seniors that wrestled on that team as eighth graders, so this is a big deal to them. It's a big deal in our program. It's a big deal to our community. It's great to energize your community with a trip to the state tournament. This helps K-M wrestling and it's something that we've wanted. We haven't had this taste in a while and we're really excited to get back there."

Logan Vaughan, Bennett Berge and Kail Wynia are the three seniors that wrestled as eighth-graders for the last K-M team that made it to state. Now making it as seniors, it is not only special to the them, but like Heidt mentioned, to the Kasson-Mantorville community as well.

"It's been a while since this wrestling program has been there," standout Bennett Berge said. "It means a lot to the community and it shows this program is heading in the right direction again. We've been really good the last few years but we just haven't been able to break into the the state tournament. We got some work to do at the state tournament, but we're going to enjoy this right now."

The KoMets had great teams the past few years, but unfortunately ran into perennial power Simley, which was placed in Section 1AA prior to the 2018 season. Simley snapped Kasson-Mantorville's 97-match win streak in the Section 1AA championship in 2019, before winning the title again over the KoMets in 2020. Last season, K-M was stunned by Lake City 40-32 in the Section 1AA semifinals.

Simley was moved back into Section 4AA this season. That was not only good for Kasson-Mantorville but as well for wrestling fans as two of the top programs in Class AA from the past decade would no longer have to face each other before the state tournament. That is barring any upsets.

Kasson-Mantorville's Dominic Mann, left, wrestles Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Mason Goodman in the 152-pound match of the Section 1AA championship dual meet Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

Yet, there wasn't a threat of one this season in Section 1AA as K-M collected 12 pins between their two matches. The fearsome foursome of Vaughan, Cole Glazier, Wynia and Berge dominated, but it was the results from their lighter weights that gives K-M confidence moving forward.

Owen Friedrich (126), Joseph Kennedy (132) and Luke Swanson (138) all went 2-0 in impressive fashion.

"(Dominic Mann, Vaughan, Glazier, Wynia, Berge) feed off those young guys," Heidt said. "They feed off those lightweights. When we get those guys firing and fighting down there, our whole team rises up. That's what it's about right? We wrestle as a team, we wrestle together."

To win their fifth state title, that's what it's going to come down to for the KoMets.

"You have to be able to compete at all 14 weights," Berge said. "If you don't compete at all 14 weights, there's a pretty good chance you're not going to win a state title. And I think it shown in that last dual — there wasn't many weights we weren't competing at and scoring points in. So that's exciting, because if we can do that up at the state tournament, I think our chances our pretty good."