Section 1AAA boys basketball results for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

SECTION 1AAA QUARTERFINALS

Stewartville 69, Faribault 29

STEWARTVILLE — No. 1 seed Stewartville let it be known early how its Section 1AAA quarterfinal game was going to go. The Tigers jumped on Faribault to the tune of a 39-point halftime lead and then coasted to a 69-29 win.

Faribault finished the season with just one win. Stewartville is now 23-4.

Henry Tschetter against starred for the Tigers with 16 points. Nobody else hit double figures but Stewartville had 11 players score.

Stewartville has now won its last 10 games and 21 of its last 22.

It will host No. 4 seed Byron at 7 p.m. Saturday in the section semifinals.

Stewartville 69, Faribault 29

No. 8 FARIBAULT (29)

Brady Schulz 3 P; Mohahmed Madey 6 P; Owen Voit 2 P; James Welborn 6 P; Ryan Kreager 1 P; Jal Giet 4 P; Ian Ehlers 7 P.

No. 1 STEWARTVILLE (69)

Parker Wangen 8 P, 7 R; Henry Tschetter 16 P, 3 R; Brady Pickett 9 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Tegan Malone 6 R; Ian Hoot 2 P, 3 R; Jason Shindelar 8 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT; Caleb Jannsen 2 P, 2 R; Ayden Helder 6 P, 4 R; Logan Quam 2 P; Caleb Bancroft 8 P, 4 R; Max Barnes 8 P, 2 R, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: STEW 48, FAR 9.

Free throws: FAR 1-4, STEW 8-14.

Three-point goals: FAR 0, STEW 5.

Byron 85, Albert Lea 37

BYRON — That was as hot a shooting display as coach Kyle Finney had ever seen from one of his Byron boys basketball teams.

The result was the Bears torched No. 5 seed Albert Lea 85-37 in the Section 1AAA quarterfinal game, moving its record to 14-13 overall.

Ten different Byron players scored, led by Tyler Connelly with 15 points and Zach Vanderpool with 13. The Bears were especially lethal from 3-point distance where they drained 11 shots.

Byron’s start was amazing, the Bears jumping on top 46-2.

No. 4 seed Byron will next play at No. 1 Stewartville at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Byron 85, Albert Lea 37

No. 5 ALBERT LEA (37)

Pal Wal 14 P, 2 3-PT; Teddy Collins 13 P, 3 3-PT; Drew Teeter 3 P, 1 3-PT; Buom Nhial 3 P; Logan Strom 2 P; C Irvine 2 P.

No. 4 BYRON (85)

Ryan Boyken 11 P, 3 3-PT; Will Brian 6 P; Dom Cartney 6 P; Tyler Connelly 15 P, 1 3-PT; Isaac Dearborn 11 P, 3 3-PT; Zach Vanderpool 13 P, 1 3-PT; Colin Hanson 6 P; Adam Glynn 3 P, 1 3-PT; Max Dearborn 10 P, 2 3-PT; Fisher Kruckeberg 4 P.

Halftime: BYR 56, AL 15.

Free throws: AL 5-8, BYR 4-10.

Three-point goals: AL 6, BYR 11.

Austin 79, Red Wing 40

AUSTIN — Red Wing was no match for No. 2 seed Austin, the Packers blasting the Wingers 79-40 in the Section 1AAA quarterfinal game.

The Packers got 21 points from standout Ater Manyuon. A total of 15 Austin players scored. The Packers blistered from deep as they knocked down 13 3-pointers. Jack Lang had three of them as well as seven rebounds.

Austin improved to 17-10 and will host No. 3 seed Winona at 7 p.m. in the section semifinals Saturday. Winona beat No. 6 seed Kasson-Mantorville 79-53.

Austin 79, Red Wing 40

No. 7 RED WING (40)

Reid Hartmann 6 P, 3 R; Tyler Rodgers 1 P; Konnor Kelly 7 P, 2 R; Maurice Williams-Rosebear 2 R; Eli Boeding 13 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Aidan Hull 4 P, 2 R; Juju Koehler 5 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Calvin Nelson 2 P, 2 R; Lamkin, T. 2 P, 1 R.

No. 2 AUSTIN (79)\

Ater Manyuon 21 P, 3 R, 2 3-PT; Peyton Ransom 1 R; Morris Jabateh 2 P, 5 R; Jacob Herrick 3 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Ben Diang 5 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Andrew Clausman 3 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Isaac Osgood 5 P, 8 R, 1 3-PT; Dane Mitchell 8 P, 1 R, 2 3-PT; Manny Guy 6 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Jackson Clausman 2 P; Jack Lang 9 P, 7 R, 3 3-PT; Dakota Retterath 2 P; Buai Duop 8 P, 4 R; Cameron Swenson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Otong Nyikew 2 P, 1 R.

Halftime: AUS 41, RW 21.

Free throws: RW 2-5, AUS 7-17.

Three-point goals: RW 2, AUS 13.