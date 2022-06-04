Section 1AAA boys track notebook: Century's Comfere qualifies for state in three events in first year

LAKEVILLE — Max Comfere's first and only track season will continue after the Century senior sprinter showed off his incredible top-end speed to win the 100-meter run and anchor the Panthers' winning 400-meter relay team on Saturday at the Section 1AAA championships at Lakeville South High School.

He also finished second in the 200 to qualify in three events for the Class AAA state meet that kicks off June 9 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

It's an impressive feat for someone that is new to the sport, but Comfere downplays that aspect of it.

"It's not as if I started cold," said the Century senior sprinter. "I play a good amount of soccer and there's a lot of running. There's similarities between the two sports. From my point of view, it's not unexpected."

But from his opponent's point of view, it's been something to behold.

"He has insane top speed," John Marshall sprinter Michael Nicometo said. "Especially in his first year of track, it's something else."

Centurys Max Comfere and John Marshall's Michael Nicometo finish 1, 2 in the 100. There was a three way tie at the top with a 10.99 but it had appeared live that Comfere and Nicometo had finished in the top 2 pic.twitter.com/xn9qaafvxC — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) June 4, 2022

Comfere did say he's still learning how to better explode off of the blocks at the start of the race, but it's that top end speed that makes up for it.

He showed it off in both the 100 and the 4x100, finding an extra gear in the final 50 meters to capture the 100 just one thousandth of a second ahead of Nicometo and four thousandths of a second ahead of Farmington's Jonathan Shrum with a time of 10.985 seconds. In the final leg of the relay, Comfere surged past Mayo senior Noah Smith and all Smith could do was smile and laugh as Century and Mayo finished one, two.

"He's really blessed," said Smith, who will play running back at Northern State University next year. "It's been really impressive. A first-year track guy coming in and running the times he has. It's impressive."

In the 200, Comfere said he was a little disappointed with how he started. He fell a bit too far back and just couldn't make it up, but still was able to finish second (22.00) to go 3-for-3 in qualifying.

"I'm kind of bummed I couldn't find it on this last one," Comfere said after the 200. "But it'll hopefully come next week."

Speaking of next week, Comfere's expectations for the state meet is what one would anticipate: high.

"I'd like to win the whole thing," Comfere said. "I got to clean up that first 100 on that 200 to be able to do that. So some work to do this week."

JM's Nicometo wins the 200

Junior Nicometo was the one Comfere couldn't catch in the 200. But Nicometo could feel him coming.

"I could hear him running down the track," Nicometo said. "I'm ahead and I heard these loud voices, loud steps and I'm thinking he's about to get me. I have someone behind me, whose best part of the race is the last 50 meters and I know in the 100 we were in the same situation."

Only this time Nicometo held off Comfere with a personal best time of 21.84 to capture his second consecutive Section 1AAA 200 title.

John Marshall's Michael Nicometo wins the 200 with a 21.84 ahead of Century's Max Comfere and Mayos Noah Smith. Nicometo the only one to finish under 22 seconds. pic.twitter.com/xuSGzuuA5R — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) June 4, 2022

He was the only one to finish under 22 seconds and will compete in both the 100 and 200 at this year's state meet.

This time in his second trip, he expects to a podium result.

"Now after you have been there, you know what it feels like," Nicometo said. "It comes down to the mental game, stay out of your head and just run your race."

Mayo's Marial collects high jump title

Yaih Marial's goal was simple: Jump over 6-foot-4 inches and qualify for state.

But when the Mayo senior cleared 6-4 and then 6-6 on his first try, that's when he decided to go for it. He cleared a personal best 6-7, before attempting to break the school record of 6-9 3/4 set in 1981 by Paul Burmeister with a height of 6-10. That height also would have tied the Section 1AAA record set in 1973.

He just clipped the bar.

Yet, there was still plenty to smile about for Marial.

"I didn't think I would get 6-7 today," Marial said. "I just wanted to get 6-4."

Mayo's Yaih Marial leaps over the bar during the high jump competition on Saturday at the Section 1AAA championships at Lakeville South High School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Next stop now for Marial is the state meet where he will compete in two events after winning the triple jump title on Thursday.

"My mindset the same as it was here, just jump high and get high on that podium," Marial said with a laugh.

Other state qualifiers

The aforementioned Smith, who placed sixth in the 200 at the state meet a year ago, will have a chance to improve on that after he qualified with a third place finish on Saturday. Smith was also the anchor for Mayo's 400 and 800-meter relay team that finished second. They set a school record in the 4x200 with a 1:28.91, breaking the old mark set in 1969.

Mayo's Noah Smith (right) high-fives Carter Holcomb after the Spartans 800-meter relay team placed second on Saturday at the Section 1AAA championships at Lakeville South High School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Sophomore Carter Holcomb was also a part of those relay teams, he also qualified in the long jump with a second place finish.

Century's Tyler White had a 45 minute stretch that saw him place second in the 800 and anchor the 4x400 relay team that also placed second to qualify for state in two events.

