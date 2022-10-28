SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Section 1AAA cross country: Mayo boys qualify three for state

For the first time since 2011, the Spartans will have multiple state participants. On the girls side, it was a good day for Century's Hanenberger and JM's Mathis.

By Staff reports
October 27, 2022 10:30 PM
OWATONNA — For the first time since 2011, the Mayo boys cross country team will have multiple state participants.

Junior Ryan Gwaltney was solid once again, while senior Lucas Cramer and junior Lucas Olson delivered personal-best performances to give the Spartans three state-qualifiers at Thursday's Section 1AAA meet at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna.

Gwaltney finished sixth with a time of 16 minutes and 2.7 seconds and will be heading to his second consecutive state meet after placing 96th last year. Cramer finished 12th with his second ever sub-17 minute 5,000-meters at a time of 16:32.11. It was the first time under 17 minutes for Olson, who placed 14th (16:35.09).

The last time Mayo had three state participants was the last time it went to state as a team, finishing eighth in 2011.

As a team, the Spartans finished third with 90 points, behind Lakeville North (19) and Lakeville South (78). John Marshall finished seventh (178), followed by Century (183).

Lakeville North senior Andrew Casey defended his section title by nearly 18 seconds (15:34.63).

Link to full results

Century's Hanenberger, JM's Mathis qualify

Century sophomore Jazzlyn Hanenberger and John Marshall junior Ry Mathis are heading to state as well after impressive performances at the Section 1AAA championships.

Hanenberger placed sixth with a time of 19:04.09 to reach her second consecutive state meet. She placed 52nd as a freshman at last year's state meet.

Mathis will be joining her after finishing ninth (19:11.53). It's even more impressive, considering this is her first season of cross country.

Lakeville South sophomore Claire Vukovics defended her section title (18:36.98). Farmington won the team title (64), followed by Northfield (71) and then Owatonna (74).

Century finished fifth (108), while John Marshall finished seventh (209) and Mayo eighth (218).

The state meet is set for Saturday, Nov 5.

Link to full results

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
