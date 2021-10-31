Section 1AAA football: P-E-M avenges loss to Lake City, advances to section final

P-E-M 23, Lake City 7

LAKE CITY — With all of the high-powered offenses in Section One, Class AAA football this season, it might be easy to lose sight of Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

It's not that the Bulldogs have struggled. In fact, they've averaged 28.8 points per game and have topped the 30-point mark in six of their 10 games. The P-E-M defense has been just as good as its offense. The Bulldogs have recorded three shutouts this season and they've played the high-octane offense of Lake City as well as any other team has this season.

Saturday, P-E-M limited Lake City to just seven points en route to a 23-7 victory in a Section 1AAA semifinal game. The third-seeded Bulldogs (8-2) avenged one of their losses this season, a 13-7 setback against Lake City on Sept. 24.

P-E-M will have a chance to avenge the other on Friday, when it meets top-seeded Cannon Falls at 7 p.m. at Rochester Regional Stadium in the Section 1AAA championship game.

The Bulldogs lost at Cannon Falls on Oct. 15, 52-26.

P-E-M is in the section title game for a second consecutive season, having lost at Waseca 23-8 last fall.

Saturday, the Bulldogs intercepted a pass on the opening play of the game and marched 64 yards in 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead after an 11-yard touchdown pass from Connor McGuire to Jason Feils. Glen Schmidt would add a 23-yard field goal to make it 10-0 early in the second before Lake City got on the board just before halftime on a 10-yard touchdown run by Kris Ryan.

The Bulldogs marched the opening possession of the second half into the end zone on a nine-play, 53-yard drive capped by a 9-yard touchdown run by McGuire.

Lake City had one last scoring opportunity, but the Bulldogs came up with a goal line stand with nine minutes to play to preserve a 17-7 lead. McGuire finished the night with a seven-yard touchdown run with 1:17 remaining.

McGuire led P-E-M with 187 yards passing, while Hunter Tentis ran for 91 yards.

Justin Wohlers threw for 198 yards for the Tigers (8-2). Zach Dather was his top target, with four catches for 92 yards.

