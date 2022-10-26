Section 1AAA football playoff results for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

La Crescent-Hokah 49, Z-M 21

La CRESCENT — If La Crescent-Hokah has proven anything this season, it’s that the Lancers know how to produce some points.

Their offense was at its best again Tuesday, rolling up 483 total yards and scoring at least once in every quarter of a Section 1AAA quarterfinal playoff victory against visiting Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

The third-seeded Lancers (5-4) advance to Saturday’s section semifinals, where they’ll play at No. 2 seed Cannon Falls at 2 p.m. Cannon topped La Crescent-Hokah in a high-scoring, back-and-forth game, 60-49, in their regular season matchup.

The Lancers finished with 247 rushing yards and 236 passing yards, while Z-M piled up some offense, too, rushing for 113 yards and passing for 279 (for 392 total yards).

Z-M quarterback Zane Angerman had another big night, completing 13 passes for 243 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Conner Preston led the Cougars in receiving (7 catches, 130 yards) and rushing (9 rushes, 80 yards).

La Crescent-Hokah was paced by its balanced offense. QB AJ Donovan went 13-for-20 for 236 yards, three touchdown passes and one interception. Carter Todd caught six balls for 106 yards and had three total TDs (a 61-yard rush and scoring receptions of 67 and 2 yards).

Logan DeBoer led the Lancers in rushing with 84 yards on 12 carries.

