Section 1AAA football playoff results for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 25, 2022 10:06 PM
La Crescent-Hokah 49, Z-M 21

La CRESCENT — If La Crescent-Hokah has proven anything this season, it’s that the Lancers know how to produce some points.

Their offense was at its best again Tuesday, rolling up 483 total yards and scoring at least once in every quarter of a Section 1AAA quarterfinal playoff victory against visiting Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

The third-seeded Lancers (5-4) advance to Saturday’s section semifinals, where they’ll play at No. 2 seed Cannon Falls at 2 p.m. Cannon topped La Crescent-Hokah in a high-scoring, back-and-forth game, 60-49, in their regular season matchup.

The Lancers finished with 247 rushing yards and 236 passing yards, while Z-M piled up some offense, too, rushing for 113 yards and passing for 279 (for 392 total yards).

Z-M quarterback Zane Angerman had another big night, completing 13 passes for 243 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Conner Preston led the Cougars in receiving (7 catches, 130 yards) and rushing (9 rushes, 80 yards).

La Crescent-Hokah was paced by its balanced offense. QB AJ Donovan went 13-for-20 for 236 yards, three touchdown passes and one interception. Carter Todd caught six balls for 106 yards and had three total TDs (a 61-yard rush and scoring receptions of 67 and 2 yards).

Logan DeBoer led the Lancers in rushing with 84 yards on 12 carries.

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 49, ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA 28

Z-M 0-14-7-7 — 28

L-H 7-21-14-7 — 49

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
