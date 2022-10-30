Section 1AAA football results for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Cannon Falls 67, La Crescent-Hokah 33

CANNON FALLS — The highest-powered offense in Section 1AAA football continues to be one that rarely throws the football.

Saturday, that offense didn’t throw the ball at all.

Cannon Falls, ranked No. 5 in the state and seeded second in the section, piled up 544 yards of total offense and 67 points in a 67-33 section semifinal victory against third-seeded La Crescent-Hokah without passing the ball a single time.

All 56 of the Bombers’ offensive plays were on the ground — and, as usual, it was a very balanced attack. Ten Cannon Falls players carried the ball at least once, and only one received more than seven carries — Logan Anderson-Rosebear, who had 14 attempts for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Other top rushers for the Bombers (9-1 overall) included Colton Otto (7 rushes, 127 yards, 3 TDs); Sam Shepersky (7 carries, 63 yards, 2 TDs) and Dylan Banks (7 rushes, 79 yards). Preston Schoenfelder and Kal Anderson had the Bombers’ other TDs, one apiece.

Cannon Falls led 12-0 after one quarter, and the Lancers attempted to climb back into the game in the second, but the Bombers had an aswer for every L-H score.

Carter Todd and Noah Bjerke-Wieser caught TD passes from AJ Donovan in the second quarter, and Donovan ran for one second-quarter TD, but the Bombers responded each time and led 36-19 at the break.

Cannon Falls stretched that lead slightly to 52-33 after three quarters, then the Bombers tacked on a pair of fourth-quarter TDs to reach the final margin.

The Bombers will face fourth-seeded Plainview-Elgin-Millville in a rematch of last year’s section championship game, at 7 p.m. Friday. The location has yet to be announced.

The Lancers (5-5) end one of their best seasons in recent memory at .500. First-year head coach Terry Donovan has helped turn around a program that went 0-9 last season, and didn’t field a varsity team the year prior.

CANNON FALLS 67, La CRESCENT-HOKAH 33

La Crescent-Hokah 0-19-14-0 — 33

Cannon Falls 12-24-16-15 — 67