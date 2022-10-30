SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Section 1AAA football results for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 29, 2022 08:53 PM
Cannon Falls 67, La Crescent-Hokah 33

CANNON FALLS — The highest-powered offense in Section 1AAA football continues to be one that rarely throws the football.

Saturday, that offense didn’t throw the ball at all.

Cannon Falls, ranked No. 5 in the state and seeded second in the section, piled up 544 yards of total offense and 67 points in a 67-33 section semifinal victory against third-seeded La Crescent-Hokah without passing the ball a single time.

All 56 of the Bombers’ offensive plays were on the ground — and, as usual, it was a very balanced attack. Ten Cannon Falls players carried the ball at least once, and only one received more than seven carries — Logan Anderson-Rosebear, who had 14 attempts for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Other top rushers for the Bombers (9-1 overall) included Colton Otto (7 rushes, 127 yards, 3 TDs); Sam Shepersky (7 carries, 63 yards, 2 TDs) and Dylan Banks (7 rushes, 79 yards). Preston Schoenfelder and Kal Anderson had the Bombers’ other TDs, one apiece.

Cannon Falls led 12-0 after one quarter, and the Lancers attempted to climb back into the game in the second, but the Bombers had an aswer for every L-H score.

Carter Todd and Noah Bjerke-Wieser caught TD passes from AJ Donovan in the second quarter, and Donovan ran for one second-quarter TD, but the Bombers responded each time and led 36-19 at the break.

Cannon Falls stretched that lead slightly to 52-33 after three quarters, then the Bombers tacked on a pair of fourth-quarter TDs to reach the final margin.

The Bombers will face fourth-seeded Plainview-Elgin-Millville in a rematch of last year’s section championship game, at 7 p.m. Friday. The location has yet to be announced.

The Lancers (5-5) end one of their best seasons in recent memory at .500. First-year head coach Terry Donovan has helped turn around a program that went 0-9 last season, and didn’t field a varsity team the year prior.

CANNON FALLS 67, La CRESCENT-HOKAH 33

La Crescent-Hokah 0-19-14-0 — 33

Cannon Falls 12-24-16-15 — 67

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
