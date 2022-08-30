Section 1AAA football title appears up for grabs once again

(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2022 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 3, Post Bulletin print edition. A PDF version of the Pigskin will be available at PostBulletin.com on Thursday, Sept. 1.)

Plainview-Elgin-Millville flew under the radar for much of the 2021 high school football season.

That won’t happen in 2022.

It’s not that the Bulldogs weren’t respected last fall. They just happen to play in a section that includes Cannon Falls (which has played in five consecutive section title games) and Lake City (which was ranked in the top 10 in the state for much of last season). P-E-M’s defense proved to be too much for both of those teams in the postseason, as the Bulldogs won the Section 1AAA championship and advanced all the way to the Prep Bowl before suffering a narrow 28-21 loss to Dassel-Cokato.

“Certainly our guys still have that confidence from last season, as well as the extra six weeks of practice to improve throughout the playoffs, both of which will serve us well,” P-E-M head coach Kevin Lamb said. “Yet, they also seem acutely aware that we are a different team, that we lost a lot of impact players, so they are slowly adjusting to new roles in leadership and contribution.”

Among the top players back for P-E-M this fall are seniors Kaiden Peters (6-4, 175-pound WR/DB, 5 int., 75 tackles, 20 passes defended, 2 punt return TDs); Kyler Lamb (5-9, 165 WR/QB/DB, 47 tackles, 4 int.); Hunter Tentis (5-8, 170 RB/LB, 201 rush, 858 yards, 9 TDs); Owen Rademacher (6-3, 180 OL/DL, 8-game starter before injury cut his season short); and Colton McNallan (6-0, 170 OL/DL, two-way player, a team “sparkplug,” Lamb said); and junior Kadin Pries (6-0, 195 OL/LB, 131 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks).

Senior WR/DB Nick Wozney started two games last fall before surgery on an injured wrist cut his season short. Seniors Brady Herber (TE/LB), Sam Ring (TE/LB) and Tucker Johnson (OL/DL) are also expected to contribute.

P-E-M has a challenging start to its schedule, opening at Lewiston-Altura, followed by home games against Cannon Falls and Triton.

“We start with an old rival and a great program in Lewiston-Altura, and then we host Cannon Falls, so we will definitely find out early where we are and what we need to improve upon,” Lamb said. “A good start is significant in building confidence and seeing potential. Yet, we are also keenly aware that it is about the process of improvement and continually seeking excellence, as we learned specifically through the improvement of last year's team over the course of the season.”

Lake City’s Carson Matzke (27) takes down Cannon Falls’ Colton Loeschke (5) during a Southeast District football game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Lake City. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott

CANNON FALLS

The Bombers were less than a minute away from a fourth consecutive section championship, while making their sixth consecutive appearance in a section final. P-E-M scored with 31 seconds to go in the 2021 Section 1AAA final to edge the Bombers 21-18.

The good news for Cannon Falls is that success has become a tradition under head coach Dan Meyers and within their unconventional multi-back option offense.

The Bombers expect to again contend for a trip to state in a section loaded with talent. They’ll be led by a core group of seniors that includes C/DT Isaac Fehling (5-10, 200); OT/DT Will Regenscheid (6-1, 250); QB/LB Colton Otto (6-1, 200, 6 pass TDs, 5 rush TDs); RB/LB Kalahan Anderson (6-1, 175, 66 tackles, 5 rush TDs); RB/DB Jon Banks (5-10, 170, 53 tackles, 4 rush TDs); RB/LB Colton Black (5-10, 175, 59 tackles, 3 rush TDs).

Among the newcomers the coaches expect to step in are, from a strong junior class, Sam Shepersky (LB/RB), Dylan Banks (RB/DB), Talan Duden (TE/LB) and Aaron Melhouse (TE/DL).

“We will have excellent depth at running back, and a big and experienced offensive line to run behind,” Meyers said. “We will also have a strong linebacking core on defense. As we see year after year, Section 1 is some of the highest level of high school football in Minnesota. I expect the section to be tough again this year, and we hope to be right in the mix with the top teams in the area. Starting the season with Goodhue and ending with Caledonia, with a whole bunch of big matchups in between, it will be a lot of fun and some great high school football!”

Lake City’s Cam Alvarez (53) cheers as he exits the field during a football game against Cannon Falls Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Lake City. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott

LAKE CITY

The Tigers were the talk of southeastern Minnesota and much of the state throughout the regular season as a high-powered offense drove it to seven consecutive wins to open the season and a top-5 ranking in the state. A section semifinal loss to P-E-M ended the Tigers’ season, but their 8-2 mark left plenty of positivity to build upon for this season.

Lake City will be young and inexperienced, with just two starters back, both seniors: OL/LB Philip Harteneck (5-10, 205, HM All-District) and OL/LB Cam Alvarez (6-0, 210).

“We graduated 10 starters on offense and nine on defense from last year's team. I'm not sure if we even know yet what our strengths will be at this point,” coach Trevor Narum said when asked what his team’s best assets could be. “I think we have some young and hungry guys with talent who are ready to compete and prepare to be good football players. We're looking forward to the process of getting better every day.”

Among the newcomers expected to step into key roles are seniors Lee Siewert (6-0, 200, TE/LB, sat out last season with a shoulder injury) and Ethan Robertson (6-0, 200, OL/DL); and juniors Keegan Ryan (6-5, 190, WR/DB); Karch Hegge (5-10, 165, RB/DB); and Jaden Shones (6-0, 165, QB/DB).

“I think with a young team, a good start is very important,” Narum said. “If we can build some confidence in our young guys early, that will serve us well the rest of the season. Section 1 football is the best in the state, year in and year out. I may be biased, but I think you can point to the success over the years of Section 1 football at the state level and it really is second to none. Just competing against the best prepares you to be the best. There is simply not a week off for any of us in Section 1!”

Lourdes’ Aidan Jahns (23) kicks off during a football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at RCTC in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

LOURDES

The Eagles finished 4-6 a year ago, playing in a tough district and section. They were close to flipping that record, though. Lourdes was either leading or within a touchdown of the lead in the fourth quarter in three of its losses. The Eagles also strung together three consecutive shutouts before falling to powerful Cannon Falls in the section semifinals.

Senior free safety Aidan Jahns — also one of the top kickers in the state — is back to lead the way on defense and special teams. Senior Eli Haight, a linebacker and fullback, rarely left the field on both sides of the ball, and junior Will Roth is expected to lead the line on both sides after starting last season.

A talented group of varsity newcomers will take on big roles, too, after gaining plenty of experience at sub-varsity levels a year ago. Athletic junior Adam Sellner will take over as the team’s signal-caller, while his classmate Thatcher Boochman will step in at tight end and defensive end. Boochman is a prospect to watch this season, with a load of untapped potential to bring to the varsity. Trevor Heindel is back in the offensive backfield after suffering a knee injury a year ago, and talented freshman Caleb Akinbolu will see time at RB, too. Senior Hudson Fix, a standout WR and CB who is one of the fastest players on the field, will be a leader on both sides of the ball, as well.

“Section 1 again will be stacked,” coach Mike Kesler said. “Last year we had another team (P-E-M) play in the state championship game. The regular season schedule gets you ready for the postseason and that's what I love about our schedule.”

Pine Island players take a moment to huddle as a team before a football game against Goodhue Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Pine Island. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

PINE ISLAND

The Panthers and first-year head coach Mitchel Schiltz will lean on the strength — literally — of three returning offensive linemen, after graduating a big senior class last season. Brothers Jaxson Klusmann and Nate Klusmann will anchor that group, along with fellow senior Brody Allen.

“Those three have been leaders all summer long, along with putting in extra time at camps,” Schiltz said.

Senior Sam Knox will be a leader on both sides of the ball, too, after spending time at receiver, tailback and cornerback last season. He’ll help ease the load on new QB, junior Garrett Sperber.

Aiden McDaniel and Blake Schiltz are also back after seeing time on both sides of the ball last fall. McDaniel was a key linebacker and fullback in 2021, and will be important to the team up the middle again. Schiltz started at tight end and outside linebacker as just a freshman last year, and will be looked at to take a step forward this season.

Among the team’s top newcomers is Sperber, whom coach Schiltz said has “worked hard to put himself in position to be the starting quarterback this season. The extra time he put in over the summer throwing to teammates, attending camps and getting stronger should pay off for him.”

Austin Sisell, Ethan Lieferman, Will Johnson, Bentley Lujero, Ty Gibson, Brayden Sao, Gavin Twaddle, Abe Ferber, and Drew Sailer, among others, are players who will contribute as pass-catchers and ballcarriers this fall.

“We are anxious to see who steps up in that group to be the playmakers we need,” coach Schiltz said.

The first half of Pine Island’s schedule is treacherous, with home games against Caledonia and defending section champion P-E-M sandwiched around games at Lake City and Lourdes.

“We feel like southeast Minnesota has some of the toughest football in the state every year, and this year is no exception,” Schiltz said. “Every week on our schedule has a quality opponent, but we can only focus on Week 1 with Caledonia right now. They will challenge us on every play and help us get better as a football team.

“Our whole schedule is full of teams that will compete and fight you on every play. We will get to learn a lot about the toughness of our kids, which is exactly what we want for them. Our goal is for them to grow and develop in our program so they can be great young men in the future. That is one of the benefits of playing a schedule that potentially has multiple state qualifiers.”

Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Zane Angerman (3) looks for a pass during a football game against Lewiston-Altura Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Lewiston-Altura High School in Lewiston. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA

The Cougars struggled in the win-loss column last season, but they grew as a team while facing what was likely one of the more difficult schedules in the state in Class AAA. The bright side is showing up now, as a big senior class is back after gaining a load of quality varsity experience last season.

That group is led by WR/S/P Conner Preston, who was the team’s offensive MVP last season and was named All-District. Zane Angerman started every game at QB and is back to guide the offense this season. Likewise for TE/LB Egan Ladewig, Z-M’s defensive MVP and leading tackler in 2021. RB/LB Brody Befort returns, too, after rushing for 240 yards. Senior OT/DE Cody Anderson and junior C/DT Jack Boraas started every game last season.

Seniors Gage Tedrick (TE/LB/K, special teams MVP) and WR/FS Sam Knowlton are back in their positions, as is junior G/DE Oliver Liffrig, who also started every game in 2021 as just a sophomore.

Among the newcomers who coach Darin Raasch expects to step in are 6-3 WR/CB Kayden Rodrick, a highly skilled basketball player who has joined the football team this fall; and WR/CB Landen Flaaen, who played well in multiple starts on defense last season. He’ll provide the Z-M offense with an excellent route-runner with good hands.

In all, the Cougars have eight starters back on both sides of the ball.

“Win or lose a team looks to make the most improvement between games 1 and 2,” Raasch said. “After having a good showing at our team camp we hope to have found some of those cracks and taken care of them. Coming out of the first few games we hope to come out healthy and confident for an equally difficult back end of the season.”

La CRESCENT-HOKAH

The first order of business for the Lancers under first-year head coach Terry Donovan has been a change of mindset. La Crescent is seeking its first varsity win since 2017 (the Lancers didn’t field a varsity team in 2019 or 2020), and Donovan comes from a winning tradition, having been the long-time offensive coordinator at Kasson-Mantorville.

Donovan — as he did at K-M — loves his offensive line and hopes to build around it. The Lancers are led up front by Cole Becker, a 6-1, 270-pound two-way lineman who could become one of the better linemen in the district.

He’ll be joined in the trenches on both sides of the ball by center/defensive lineman Dusty Gratten (5-11, 220), who has a high football IQ and is always in the right place at the right time.

Terry Donovan

Big and physical Lucas Hafner (6-0, 220) will be a playmaker at tight end and defensive end, while RB/LB Logan DeBoer (5-10, 195) will see an increased workload.

“He has great vision and subtle cutting ability that will make him a force,” Donovan said of DeBoer.

Other dynamic returning skill players for the Lancers include 6-4, 190-pound Carter Todd, Mason Einerwald (6-0, 150) and Noah Bjerke Wieser (6-0, 160).

Among the newcomers who are likely to play a big role for L-H this fall: Jaden George, Carter Shay, AJ Donovan (a former K-M standout and excellent kicker), Mason Yehle, Alex Klawitter, Logan Yehle, Noah Gierok, Dontai Brocks, Nick Wieser (new to full-time football) and young speedster Josh Ruben.

“I believe that I was called to lead this program,” Terry Donovan said. “I think what excites me the most is having the La Crescent-Hokah community entrusting myself and our staff with the opportunity to have a helping hand in shaping these young people into great adults. I have had some great mentors along the way and a great group with my USA Football family around the country to help navigate us through the bumpy times.

“The first two games are about getting our student athletes believing they can be a good football team. And they can be! We need to get some confidence and finish every play and every drive on both sides of the ball.”

