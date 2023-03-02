Section 1AAA girls basketball results for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

SECTION 1AAA QUARTERFINALS

Austin 77, Kasson-Mantorville 59

AUSTIN — Austin collected its eighth win in its last 10 games and did it in style, beating Kasson-Mantorville 77-59 in the Section 1AAA quarterfinals.

The 77 points scored were the Packers’ second highest total this season.

Sophomore guard Ajiem Agwa paced Austin with 25 points and hit four 3-pointers. Olivia Walsh had 22 points and Quinn Osgood 21 with four 3-pointers.

Austin will take a 19-8 record into its section semifinal game at 7 p.m. Saturday with No. 2 seed and host team Red Wing.

Kasson-Mantorville was reasonably in the game early, trailing 41-30 at halftime.

The KoMets, who ended 13-14 overall, got 21 points from Keigan Cummings. Makenzie Carrier had 15 points.

K-M played all but the first two games this season without Division I-bound guard Aby Shubert after she tore her ACL on Dec. 1

No. 6 KASSON-MANTORVILLE (59)

Makenzie Carrier 15 P, 3 3-PT; Kaylee Narveson 12 P; Keigan Cummings 21 P, 2 3-PT; Delaney Awe 2 P; Ella Babcock 3 P; Ella Stoskopf 6 P.

No. 3 AUSTIN (77)

Ajiem Agwa 25 P, 4 3-PT; Olivia Walsh 22 P, 2 3-PT; Quinn Osgood 21 P, 4 3-PT; Cassidv Shute 9 P, 3 3-PT.

Halftime: AUS 41, KM 30.

Free throws: KM 7-13, AUS 10-15.

Three-point goals: KM 5, AUS 13.

Byron 73, Winona 62

BYRON — No. 4 seed Byron rode a 27-point night with five 3-pointers by star sophomore guard Kendra Harvey to a 73-62 win over No. 5 seed Winona.

The Bears (15-12 overall) were tied with Winona at 36-all at intermission.

Aubrey Akervik and Emma Stork each chipped in 11 points for Byron.

Byron did big damage at the free-throw line where it went 21-for-30. The Winhawks went 9-for-17 from there.

Winona, which finished its season 13-14, entered the game having won six straight. MacKenzi Simmons had a huge game for the Winhawks with 27 points and eight 3-pointers Alivia Bell added 12 points.

No. 5 WINONA (62)

MacKenzi Simmons 27 P, 8 3-PT; Lex Vesel 6 P, 2 3-PT; Faith Quinn 3 P, 1 3-PT; Adriana Brenengen 4 P; Arianna Berlin Burns 2 P; Alivia Bell 12 P; Marin Keller 8 P.

No. 4 BYRON (73)

Aubrey Akervik 11 P; Finnley Klunder 4 P; Paige Halder 4 P; Lexi Nelson 6 P; Makana Schroeder 6 P; Gabby Cornejo 2 P; Kayla Stork 2 P; Emma Stork 11 P, 1 3-PT; Kendra Harvey 27 P, 5 3-PT.

Halftime: WIN 36, BYR 36.

Free throws: WIN 9-17, BYR 21-30.

Three-point goals: WIN 11, BYR 6.