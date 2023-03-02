99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Section 1AAA girls basketball results for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

A scoreboard of girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Staff reports
March 01, 2023 09:36 PM

SECTION 1AAA QUARTERFINALS

Austin 77, Kasson-Mantorville 59

AUSTIN — Austin collected its eighth win in its last 10 games and did it in style, beating Kasson-Mantorville 77-59 in the Section 1AAA quarterfinals.

The 77 points scored were the Packers’ second highest total this season.

Sophomore guard Ajiem Agwa paced Austin with 25 points and hit four 3-pointers. Olivia Walsh had 22 points and Quinn Osgood 21 with four 3-pointers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin will take a 19-8 record into its section semifinal game at 7 p.m. Saturday with No. 2 seed and host team Red Wing.

Kasson-Mantorville was reasonably in the game early, trailing 41-30 at halftime.

The KoMets, who ended 13-14 overall, got 21 points from Keigan Cummings. Makenzie Carrier had 15 points.

K-M played all but the first two games this season without Division I-bound guard Aby Shubert after she tore her ACL on Dec. 1

Austin 77, Kasson-Mantorville 59
No. 6 KASSON-MANTORVILLE (59)
Makenzie Carrier 15 P, 3 3-PT; Kaylee Narveson 12 P; Keigan Cummings 21 P, 2 3-PT; Delaney Awe 2 P; Ella Babcock 3 P; Ella Stoskopf 6 P.
No. 3 AUSTIN (77)
Ajiem Agwa 25 P, 4 3-PT; Olivia Walsh 22 P, 2 3-PT; Quinn Osgood 21 P, 4 3-PT; Cassidv Shute 9 P, 3 3-PT.
Halftime: AUS 41, KM 30.
Free throws: KM 7-13, AUS 10-15.
Three-point goals: KM 5, AUS 13.

Byron 73, Winona 62

BYRON — No. 4 seed Byron rode a 27-point night with five 3-pointers by star sophomore guard Kendra Harvey to a 73-62 win over No. 5 seed Winona.

The Bears (15-12 overall) were tied with Winona at 36-all at intermission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aubrey Akervik and Emma Stork each chipped in 11 points for Byron.

Byron did big damage at the free-throw line where it went 21-for-30. The Winhawks went 9-for-17 from there.

Winona, which finished its season 13-14, entered the game having won six straight. MacKenzi Simmons had a huge game for the Winhawks with 27 points and eight 3-pointers Alivia Bell added 12 points.

Byron 73, Winona 62
No. 5 WINONA (62)
MacKenzi Simmons 27 P, 8 3-PT; Lex Vesel 6 P, 2 3-PT; Faith Quinn 3 P, 1 3-PT; Adriana Brenengen 4 P; Arianna Berlin Burns 2 P; Alivia Bell 12 P; Marin Keller 8 P.
No. 4 BYRON (73)
Aubrey Akervik 11 P; Finnley Klunder 4 P; Paige Halder 4 P; Lexi Nelson 6 P; Makana Schroeder 6 P; Gabby Cornejo 2 P; Kayla Stork 2 P; Emma Stork 11 P, 1 3-PT; Kendra Harvey 27 P, 5 3-PT.
Halftime: WIN 36, BYR 36.
Free throws: WIN 9-17, BYR 21-30.
Three-point goals: WIN 11, BYR 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Prep
Section 1AAAA, 1AAA, 1AA, 1A girls basketball pairings
March 01, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
030123.WALOCK.jpg
Prep
Hats off to Northfield! Raiders roll to second section championship in program history
March 01, 2023 09:31 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Wednesday, March 1, 2023
March 01, 2023 09:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Team Tika Survivor
Arts and Entertainment
Mayo High School graduate Sarah Wade joins Tribe Tika on 'Survivor' premiere
March 01, 2023 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Teams run on the beach
Arts and Entertainment
Photos: 'Survivor' kicks off with 3 Minnesotans in season 44 premiere
March 01, 2023 09:26 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Mayo, John Marshall in a Section 1AAAA girls basketball quarterfinal game
Prep
Photos: Mayo, John Marshall Section 1AAAA girls basketball quarterfinal on March 1, 2023
March 01, 2023 08:24 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Governor Tim Walz in Rochester
Business
Walz, DEED commissioner bring focus to Rochester workforce challenges
March 01, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger