Section 1AAA girls track notebook: Century relays and Mayo's Hannah Hanson put on show

LAKEVILLE — The Century relay teams had a pretty good hunch it could do something special at this year's Section 1AAA championships.

On Saturday, the Panthers made good on that feeling.

All four Century relay teams qualified for the upcoming state meet with the 400-, 800- and 3200-meter relays taking home the top time to advance to the state meet on June 9-11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

"It's not something we were expecting," said Megan Lund, who anchored the 400 and 800 relays. "I mean, we were definitely hoping. We kept practicing our handoffs and getting down the little things. Then when we were getting closer to it, we were like, yep, it's possible. Feels great to do it."

Yet, the possibility seemed to take a hit when Megan Lund felt something off in her right quadricep on Thursday. It gave her flashbacks to last season when she tore a muscle in her left quad. But after not competing on Thursday and a day off on Friday, she felt better and looked like she had zero issues as she helped the Panthers each win the 4x1 (48.78 seconds) and 4x2 (1:43.97) by more than a second.

"She makes a difference for us," Sarrah Lindner said.

Century's Favor Omoijuanfo (right) hands the baton off to Madison Habberstad during the 4X100 meter relay at the Section 1AAA championships on Saturday at Lakeville South High School.

But it was the 3200-meter relay team of Sophia Comfere, Kaia Berry, Addison Clarey and Penelopea Gordon that got it all started. That foursome won the first event of the day with a dominating display nearly winning by 14 seconds. It set the tone for the Panthers.

"It definitely brought a bunch of energy and everyone was like, 'OK, this is how the day's going to go, let's go.'," Lund said. "It definitely hyped everybody up."

"It was amazing to start out like that," Gordon said. "Sophia started it out perfectly and that really set the tone for all of us. Gave us a bunch of confidence. We all ran our hardest race."

Century girls get us started with a dominating first place finish in the 4X800 relay.

Gordon was one of three Panthers that were a part of the relays and also won a title in another event.

She dominated the 800, taking a commanding lead around the first turn and never looked back to capture the title. She will participate in three events as will Lindner, who won the triple jump title with a leap of 35 feet and 6 1/4 inches in addition to her being a part of the 400- and 800-meter relays.

For Lindner, it was a good day after she just missed out on qualifying in the high jump on Thursday.

"I had a really disappointing day on Thursday as in the long jump I missed state by like two inches," Lindner said. "So it's really exciting today to make in all three of my other events and to actually win all three of those events is extra special."

Madison Habberstad was the third Panther to win an event in addition to being a leg on the relays. Habberstad actually won two individual titles at the Section 1AAA championships, winning the pole vault title on Saturday after claiming first in the long jump on Thursday.

Habberstad was the only one to clear 10 feet in the pole vault, going 10 feet, nine inches. Overall, it was a stellar effort from the Panthers.

"Our girls are so good this year," Max Comfere said. "It's fun to watch."

Mayo's Hanson sweeps hurdles

Mayo's Hannah Hanson crosses the finish line after winning the 300-meter hurdles at the Section 1AAA championships on Saturday at Lakeville South High School.

After reaching state last year in the 100-meter hurdles, but missing out on the chance to compete in the 300 hurdles, Mayo's Hannah Hanson made it her goal this year to ensure Class AAA tournament

Mission accomplished.

Hanson was terrific on Saturday, cruising to an impressive victory in the 100, before setting a personal best of 44.62 in the 300 hurdles to make it a clean sweep. She also finished second in the triple jump, thanks to a leap of 35-4 3/4 on her very last attempt.

"It's exciting," Hanson said. "I got a lot better in the triple jump and we were hoping I could go to state, but I wasn't expecting it."

Mayo's Hannah Hanson leaps over a hurdle during the 300-meter hurdles at the Section 1AAA championships on Saturday at Lakeville South High School.

After a smooth 100 hurdles that saw her win by over a second with a time of 14.84, Hanson admitted she felt a bit shaky after the first hurdle in the 300.

"I was kind of nervous coming in, because you never what's going to happen," said Hanson, who was seeded third in the event after Thursday's prelims. "Then getting through my first hurdle, I felt a little off. I was like, 'I just need to go.' Then it was good."

Overall, it was an extraordinary day for the junior. Now, she's looking to carry that momentum into the state meet.

"I'm really, really excited for the competition there," Hanson said. "I think it's gonna push me to do even better than I did today. So I'm just really excited."

