SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Section 1AAA volleyball results for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

A scoreboard of volleyball matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 26, 2022 08:46 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SECTION 1AAA

KASSON — Ella Babcock had 18 kills and three blocks to lead top-seeded Kasson-Mantorville to a convincing 3-0 sweep against eighth-seeded Austin in the Section 1AAA volleyball quarterfinals Wednesday night at Kasson-Mantorville High School.

The KoMets (22-8) swept the Packers (4-19) 25-22, 25-17, 25-8.

Whitney Deno also had a strong match for the KoMets, recording 10 kills, 11 digs and an ace serve. Abby Distad quarterbacked the offense, dishing out 40 assists, 5 digs and 2 aces.

The KoMets advance to the section semifinals next Tuesday, Nov. 1. They will host either fourth-seeded Faribault or fifth-seeded Red Wing at 7 p.m. that night.

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Austin 0
Austin#22#17#8
Kasson-Mantorville#25#25#25
Austin: no statistics reported.
Kasson-Mantorville: Aryss McAdams 11 digs; Jaden Heidt 7 digs, 2 aces; Ella Babcock 18 kills, 3 blocks; Whitney Deno 10 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace; Adi Kelley 2 aces; Abby Distad 40 assists, 5 digs, 2 aces; Ellie Ask 8 kills, 4 digs; Sophia Sutton 5 kills, 1 block.

Related Topics: VOLLEYBALLPB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLYKASSON-MANTORVILLEAUSTIN2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
century at mayo
Prep
No. 4 Mayo volleyball sweeps No. 5 Century, heads to semifinals
The Spartans were more competitive in Wednesday night’s sweep of the Panthers compared to Mayo’s loss at Century a few weeks ago.
October 26, 2022 09:06 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
October 26, 2022 08:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
October 26, 2022 08:48 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo tennis coach Jeff Demaray.jpg
Prep
The future is bright for Mayo as youthful Spartans take second in state in girls tennis
After beating Edina in the state semifinals, No. 3 Mayo suffered a 6-1 loss to No. 1 Minnetonka in the Class AA girls state tennis championship match on Wednesday.
October 26, 2022 07:32 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck