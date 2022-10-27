Section 1AAA volleyball results for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
SECTION 1AAA
KASSON — Ella Babcock had 18 kills and three blocks to lead top-seeded Kasson-Mantorville to a convincing 3-0 sweep against eighth-seeded Austin in the Section 1AAA volleyball quarterfinals Wednesday night at Kasson-Mantorville High School.
The KoMets (22-8) swept the Packers (4-19) 25-22, 25-17, 25-8.
Whitney Deno also had a strong match for the KoMets, recording 10 kills, 11 digs and an ace serve. Abby Distad quarterbacked the offense, dishing out 40 assists, 5 digs and 2 aces.
The KoMets advance to the section semifinals next Tuesday, Nov. 1. They will host either fourth-seeded Faribault or fifth-seeded Red Wing at 7 p.m. that night.
Kasson-Mantorville 3, Austin 0
Austin#22#17#8
Kasson-Mantorville#25#25#25
Austin: no statistics reported.
Kasson-Mantorville: Aryss McAdams 11 digs; Jaden Heidt 7 digs, 2 aces; Ella Babcock 18 kills, 3 blocks; Whitney Deno 10 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace; Adi Kelley 2 aces; Abby Distad 40 assists, 5 digs, 2 aces; Ellie Ask 8 kills, 4 digs; Sophia Sutton 5 kills, 1 block.