Section 1AAA wrestling: Mayo matches program mark with eight state-qualifiers

ROCHESTER — Fresh off the program's first ever section title, the Mayo wrestling team knew there was still plenty of work to be done this postseason.

On Friday, the Spartans showed little hangover from their Section 1AAA team title the week before. No, instead, the Spartans flexed their muscle on Friday at the Section 1AAA individual champions, witnessing eight individuals punch their ticket to the MSHSL Class AAA state tournament set for March 3 in St. Paul.

The eight qualifiers matches the top program mark set in 2004.

"It was just a great team performance," coach Art Trimble said. "We knew what it took to get the job done. It would have been nice for a couple more titles and it would have been nice to sneak a couple of more guys through, but 13 guys in the top four, another one in the fifth, sixth-place match. They did great.

"They're all just amazing people. I can't be more than happy for them."

In all, four Spartans — Juan Cobarruvias (113), Calder Sheehan (145), Logan Burger (170) and Dylan Peper (182) — won individual titles, with another four — Andrew Trimble (106), Kellen Burger (132), Ethan Peper (220) and Caleb Loomis (285) — all placing second. The top two in each weight class advance to the state tournament.

"There was a lot of energy in the room this past week," Cobarruvias said. "It goes back to the chemistry we have. Everybody was getting on each other and helping each other."

It was Cobarruvias that brought home the Spartans first title at 113.

Always known for being a great defensive wrestler, Cobarruvias is really starting to gain confidence with his offense. The freshman showed that plenty in a 10-0 victory by major decision against Owatonna's Donoven Sorenson.

That included a nasty, headlock that resulted in a 3-point nearfall and all but ended in the match as he rode it out for the victory and his second consecutive section title.

"When he is on, he is on," Trimble said of Cobarruvias.

After a second place finish from Burger at 132, sophomore Calder Sheehan brought home his first section title with a hard fought 6-5 decision win over Faribault's Bo Bokman at 145. It is Sheehan's second consecutive state appearance.

Two weight classes later, senior Logan Burger reached his first state tournament with a third period pin of Winona/Winona Cotter's Peyton Hoff. It was a special moment for Burger, who has come close in the past, including a third-place finish at sections a year ago. Now, he is heading to team and individual state with his brother, eighth-grader Kellen.

"This just feels great," Burger said. "My senior year, team state and now individuals. Just feels great."

"I'm really happy for Logan," Trimble said. "He deserves it."

Yet, Kellen and Logan aren't the only Mayo brothers heading to state. For the second straight year, Dylan and Ethan Peper will compete at state together after Dylan won his second section title, while Ethan placed second.

For Dylan, he followed Burger's pin with one of his own, knocking off Northfield's Owen Murphy with a second period fall. The senior had entered with a bit of a chip on his shoulder, having lost to Murphy earlier in the year.

"I came at with a different point of view," Dylan said. "Last time, he backed away like he knew what was coming. So I knew I had to change some things up. Go outside instead of inside. It worked."

To say it worked was an understatement as Dylan was clinical in taking a 5-0 lead, before collecting the pin in the second period.

Ethan followed at 220 where he and top-seeded Austin sophomore Samuel Winkels met in a clash of the titans. It appeared Winkels was going to walk away with a relatively easy victory, before a five-point third period where Ethan displayed great strength that nearly took Winkels by surprise.

Yet, the Mayo junior just ran out of time as Winkels walked away with the 8-7 victory.

Time was not an issue at 285 where Century senior Byron Callies needed just 15 seconds to pin the eighth-grader Loomis.

Yet, the second place finish gave the Spartans their eighth state-qualifier.

"Talk about showing up in the clutch these past few weeks," Trimble said of Loomis.

Now, the next stop for the Spartans is the MSHSL state Class AAA team tournament set for Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The individual portion is slated for Friday and Saturday.

But for now, the Spartans are just going to simply enjoy another week of being with one another.

"We are like family," Cobarruvias said. "I just love being around them. They help me feel comfortable on and off the wrestling mat. They help me feel better about myself. We all get along. It's great."

Other area qualifiers

In addition to the previously mentioned Winkels of Austin and Century's Callies, the area also saw Winona/Winona Cotter's Logan Henningson win a section title.

The senior will head back to the state tournament after defeating Owatonna's Michael Reinardy by a 6-3 decision in a hard fought match at 138.

Henningson's older brother Ryan won a state title in 2020 and now wrestles at North Dakota State University.

