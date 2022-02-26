Section 1AAA wrestling: Mayo's Cobarruvias and Dylan Peper win titles; Spartans sending four to state

The Mayo High School wrestling team will be well-represented at next week's MSHSL Class AAA state meet.

Led by individual titles from Juan Cobarruvias (106 pounds) and Dylan Peper (182) and second-place finishes from Calder Sheehan (138) and Ethan Peper (195), the Spartans witnessed four punch their ticket to the individual tournament set for March 4-5 at the Xcel Energy Center on Friday at the Section 1AAA championships at the Mayo Civic Center.

And although coach Art Trimble was hoping for a few more — the Spartans had four wrestlers place third — the longtime Mayo coach is certainly glad to be sending four. Friday also saw all 14 Mayo grapplers finish fifth place or better.

"You are always happy getting kids to state," Trimble said. "We are missing a couple of the big guys that we wanted to get in. We had some tough semifinal matches. Ian Funk and Logan Burger are certainly good enough to be there. Just fell short, but overalll, our team had a ton of third-places. We placed all 14 wrestlers. That's great. I think that's probably the first time in school history with 14 place winners."

It was Cobarruvias that got things started for the Spartans.

Mayo's Juan Cobarruvias wrestles Northfield's Caden Staab in the Section 1AAA 106-pound title match on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at the Mayo Event Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

The eighth-grader was stellar, collecting a pin over Century's Keegan Thoma in the semifinal before holding off Northfield's Caden Staab with a 2-1 decision in the title match.

"He almost had me in the end," Cobarruvias said. "The last like 20 seconds, I got a little nervous."

Sheehan was one of the favorites to make it to state out of a tough 138-pound bracket. The freshman put himself in good position by knocking off two-time state qualifier Logan Henningson of Winona by a 3-1 decision in a tough semifinal.

"He's a great wrestler," Sheehan said. "I just tried to stay patient, get points and not give points up."

It set up a title match between Sheehan and Northfield standout Jacob Messner. Both were ranked in the top 10 in the lastest poll from The Guillotine with Sheehan coming in at No. 8 and Messner No. 4.

But Messner was just too strong, improving to 42-1 on the season with a 9-1 major decision victory.

Yet, since Henningson won the third-place match, that meant Sheehan did not have to wrestle in a true second place match and guaranteed his spot in next week's state meet.

"It feels great," Sheehan said. "It's something I have been working for all year."

Junior Dylan Peper joined Cobarruvias as section champion when he made quick work of Northfield's Ryan Kuyper with a first-period pin in the title match. Peper — ranked No. 8 by The Guillotine — had a bye into the semifinals where he beat Owatonna's Blake Fitcher by a 6-1 decision.

"This is a great year for me to finally get there," Dylan Peper said. "I put in a lot of work to get there."

Dylan's moment was made even sweeter as he watched his younger brother Ethan Peper advance to the state tournament with a pin in his true second place match against Owatonna senior Mason Krampitz. Ethan Peper made it to the state prelims as a freshman last season, but going with his older brother makes this one so memorable.

"My dad always envisioned my brother and I reaching state together," Ethan Peper said. "It feels great to go with my brother."

Century's Callies qualifies for state

Before the season, Byron Callies' father bought him a brand new pair of wrestling shoes. But there was a catch that came with them.

"They were kind of expensive," Callies said. "He said, 'You better go to state in these.' I went 'OK' and he goes, 'You will go to state in these or else I'm going to return them.'"

Well, those shoes are officially now his after the Century junior advanced to the Class AAA state tournament with a second place finish in the 220 pound weight class on Friday.

Callies, who has battled injuries and sickness throughout the season, pinned John Marshall's Evan Hernandez in the quarterfinal before getting past Mayo's Gavin Pike by a 7-3 decision.

Century's Byron Callies reacts after beating Mayo's Gavin Pike by a 7-3 decision in the Section 1AAA 220-pound semifinal on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Pike had beaten Callies earlier in the season.

"My goal was to beat these guys that beat me when it counts," Callies said. "My main goal was to beat (Pike) because he had beat me a couple of times this season."

Callies, who qualified for the state prelims last season, was pinned by Faribault's Gabriel Shatskikh in the final. Yet, he didn't need to wrestle a true second place match and will now be heading to St. Paul.

"A lot of hard work went into this," Callies said. "Extra hours of training. Staying after practice, conditioning, lifting. Just hard work and dedication gets you to where you want to go."