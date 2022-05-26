SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Section 1AAAA and 1AAA baseball first-round matchups: Mayo and Century square off in first round

Section 1AAAA and 1AAA baseball tournament play begins on Saturday and here is a look at the matchups in the opening round. Both section tournaments are double elimination

Century, Mayo baseball
Mayo’s Kyle Prindle throws a pitch during a baseball game against Century during the 2022 regular season. Mayo is the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Section 1AAAA tournament and Century is No. 4. The Rochester rivals meet in the first round of section play at 1 p.m. Monday, May 30 at Mayo Field.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
May 26, 2022
SECTION 1AAAA

The Section 1AAAA baseball tournament begins on Monday and with six teams the bracket is not quite straight forward.

To ensure no team has a bye to save on pitching, all teams play in the first round. After the first round, the scenario for the bracket can pivot one of three ways and a team without a loss can end up playing a team with one loss.

But no team is eliminated until it has two losses. Farmington is not only the defending section champ, but is the defending Class AAAA state champion as well. Here is a capsule look at the first round.

The high seed is the host for the first two rounds (May30, June 1) and the final two rounds (June 4, 7) are in Red Wing.

No. 6 John Marshall (5-15) at No. 1 Farmington (17-3): The Rockets face a very stiff challenge in the first round. Farmington is the defending Class AAAA state champion, a state power again this season and the heavy favorite to repeat as section champion. The Tigers average 8.2 runs per game and allow just 2.7. Farmington defeated John Marshall 11-0 during the regular season. JM is led by Aiden Smoley (.347, nine RBIs, one save), Tyler Motley (10 runs), Xavier Flatt and Zach Carr (2.36 ERA).

No. 5 Owatonna (9-10) at No. 2 Lakeville South (10-10): Lakeville South defeated Owatonna at home 7-3 just over a week ago. South enters the tourney having won three of its last four. It went 0-2 against Farmington during the regular season. Owatonna did not face Farmington during the season and the Huskies split two games with both Mayo and Century and swept JM.

No. 4 Century (10-9) at No. 3 Mayo (12-8): The two Rochester rivals split a pair of close games during the season. Neither team has faced Farmington or Lakeville South. Mayo, the section runner-up a year ago, has a deep pitching staff as Chase Gasner (0.37), Kasey Carlson (0.93) and Ian Regal (1.60) all have strong ERA and Kyle Prindle is also a key starter. The offense is led by Prindle (.429, 11 RBIs), Mason Leimbek (.393, nine RBIs), Gasner (.390, three homers, 17 RBIs), Sam Hruska Mayo (.378), Ian Regal Mayo (.357, 11 RBIs) and Josh Alleckson (.349). Century is led by Matt Haun (.354, 12 RBIs, 1.91 ERA), Josh Fletcher (.333), Ryan Ohm (0.39 ERA), Peyton Milene (2.88 ERA) and Mike Rand (2.77 ERA).

Section 1AAA

The Section 1AAA tournament begins on Saturday and with eight teams the bracket is set up in standard double-elimination style.

Byron, the section runner-up a year ago, is the No. 1 seed and ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AAA. Albert Lea, the defending champion, is not in the section this year.

The first three rounds (May 28, 31 and June 2) will feature games at the high seed. The final two rounds (June 4, 7) will be played in Red Wing.

Here is a capsule look at the first round.

No. 8 Austin (4-16) at No. 1 Byron (17-2): The two teams did not meet during the regular season. Byron is led by Jake Coshenet (.405, two homers, 15 RBIs), Jackson Schroeder (.353, 12 RBIs), John Lutzi (five wins, 1.78 ERA) and Jame Durst (three wins, 1.68 ERA). Austin is led by Dakota Retterath (.421, 11 RBIs, two wins), Nick Robertson (.371), RJ Weiser (.304), Kody Blom (.300) and Petyon Ransom (nine RBIs, one save).

No. 5 Northfield (5-15) at No. 4 Stewartville (12-7): Stewartville lost two games by a combined score of 10-0 to Byron, but played very well down the stretch. The Tigers closed the season winning seven of eight including their last five. That included decisive wins over John Marshall and Winona to end the regular season. Northfield has been outscored on a average of 7.0 to 3.4 runs per game. Stewartville is led by Parker Klavetter, Miles Hettinger, Owen Sikkink and Riley Eickhart.

No. 6 Faribault (6-14) at No. 3 Winona (10-10): Winona defeated Faribault 14-3 and 16-1 in a doubleheader back on May 19. Faribault has struggled on the mound as it has allowed a section-worst 8.7 runs per game. Winona outscored Byron 15-10 to hand the Bears one of their two losses and the Winhawks also split a pair of 3-0 games against Red Wing. Winona averages 5.7 runs per game but is a bit inconsistent as it was shutout four times.

No. 7 Kasson-Mantorville (5-15) at No. 2 Red Wing (12-7): Red Wing finished the season strong as it has won four straight heading into the postseason. The Wingers did not face Byron during the year or first-round foe K-M. Red Wing is led by Reese Tripp (three homers, 13 RBIs, 3.11 ERA), Wyatt Gonsior (.314), Chandler Cooper (eight RBIs, four wins, 2.44 ERA), Reid Hartmann (eight RBIs) and Deso Buck (0.75 ERA). THe KoMets dropped a pair to Byron during the season but did post a 10-8 win over Winona.

Coaches Caravan
College
Gophers coach Fleck has an axe, now he wants a pig
P.J. Fleck was one of four University of Minnesota coaches in Rochester on Tuesday for a Coaches Caravan event. Fleck is in his sixth season as the Gophers football coach and will try to beat Iowa for the first time
May 24, 2022 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Coaches Caravan
College
Gophers coaches adjust to NCAA changes
Four coaches and the athletic director from the University of Minnesota were in Rochester on Tuesday for a Coaches Caravan event.
May 24, 2022 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota baseball
Prep
Section 1A and 1AA baseball first-round matchups
Section 1A and 1AA baseball tournament play begins on Wednesday and here is a look at the matchups in the opening round, which is an elimination round.
May 24, 2022 10:08 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
