Section 1AAAA basketball: Second half rally runs out of gas as Mayo has season end in Owatonna

OWATONNA — The Mayo High School boys basketball team battled hard, but in the end, a lackluster first half and the powerful Evan Dushek proved too much to overcome.

Dushek finished with 33 — 18 of which came in a first half that saw No. 2 seeded Owatonna build a 21-point halftime lead. To their credit, the No. 7 Spartans came back, cutting that deficit down to seven in the second half.

But that deficit was too big of a hole to climb out of as the Spartans had their season end with a 70-52 defeat to the Huskies in a Section 1AAA quarterfinal Tuesday night at a packed Owatonna High School.

The Huskies (25-2) found themselves up 2-0 before any time ran off the clock after Mayo was assessed a technical foul for dunking in pre-game warmups. Then a stretch that witnessed three consecutive Spartan turnovers turn into points to put the Huskies up 9-2 in the opening minutes.

"I felt like we didn't play like the season was on the line in that first half," Mayo coach Braden Markham said.

Mayo's KaiRee Gadson goes up for a layup during a Section 1AAAA quarterfinal on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Owatonna High School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Mayo (13-14) came back to cut the deficit to 16-15, but that's when the Dushek show began.

Taking advantage of his size and strength against the smaller Spartans, the senior scored the next nine points for the Huskies and also reached a milestone. Dushek became the program's all-time leading scorer, passing Drew Lundberg's (2007) mark of 1,565.

"He's a fantastic player," Markham said. "He's phenomenal. A beast. There's now two other teams that have to try and slow him down. Good luck to them."

The Huskies combined Dushek's offensive output with intense defense, cutting off dribble-drive opportunities for Mayo. With Dushek anchoring the middle, along athletic guards up top in Ty Creger and Brayden Williams, the Spartans offense stalled with contested jumpers. It led to a 41-20 halftime lead for Owatonna.

"They do a good job on that end," Markham said. "They get after it. They got really smart players and we just didn't execute."

The Spartans looked much better to open up the second half.

The intensity and urgency that was missing in the first half was found on both ends of the floor. The defense led to a couple of easy buckets in transition that seemed to get the Spartan playmakers going a little bit.

Seniors Makuei Riek and Yaih Marial started to knock down jumpers, which led for a little more room for junior KaiRee Gadson to drive into the lane.

Gadson led the way with 15, while Marial finished with 13 and Riek added nine as all three helped the Spartans trim the deficit to seven with about six minutes left.

But that's when the Huskies turned to their bread and butter in Dushek.

The 6-foot-8 forward scored eight of the next 16 Owatonna points as part of a 16-5 Huskies' run to end the game.

"They kept on executing, they kept grinding," Markham said. "That's what good teams do."

It ends what was a tough Spartans' season — one that hit them hard with injuries and COVID-19. Yet, Markham was proud of the effort this group put in and their willingness to battle until the end.

"We had a great group of kids," Markham said. "I'm going to miss the seniors a lot."

Owatonna 70, Mayo 52

MAYO (52)

Jayson Knoepke 5 P, 1 3-PT; Makuei Riek 9 P, 1 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 7 P; Yaih Marial 13 P, 2 3-PT; KaiRee Gadson 15 P, 1 3-PT; Alex Gyarmaty 3 P.

OWATONNA (70)

Ty Creger 7 P, 1 3-PT; Brayden Williams 21 P, 1 3-PT; Collin Vick 2 P; Nick Williams 3 P, 1 3-PT; Blake Burmeister 4 P; Evan Dushek 33 P.

Halftime: OWAT 41, MAYO 20.

Free throws: MAYO 2-5, OWAT 15-19.

Three-point goals: MAYO 5, OWAT 3.

