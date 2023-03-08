Section 1AAAA boys basketball results for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

SECTION 1AAAA QUARTERFINALS

Owatonna 80, Century 72, 2 OT

OWATONNA — Century had a golden chance to advance to the semifinals of the Section 1AAAA tournament but had it foiled when Collin Vick hit a fadeway 4-foot shot in traffic in the waning seconds of a first overtime, sending the contest into a second extra session.

The No. 4-seeded Huskies ultimately walked away with an 80-72 win.

The loss ended what had been an excellent season for Century. The Panthers finished 16-11 and were winners in six of their final nine games.

Both teams shot the lights out. Century shot 54% for the game, including 42% on 3-pointers. Owatonna shot 52% and 47% on 3-pointers.

Century got behind early, trailing by eight points at halftime. But behind a stellar performance from senior guard Ryan Ohm, the Panthers came all the way back. Ohm finished with 32 points, 8 rebounds and three 3-pointers.

“Ryan really put our team on his back, as he’s done before,” Century coach Jake Vetter said. “He was a big reason we came back.”

Also hitting double figures for Century was star junior forward Shaun Wysocki, with 10 points.

Owatonna guard Collin Vick had a huge game, with 27 points. The Huskies move to 20-7 overall.

No. 5 CENTURY (72)

Ryan Ohm 32 P, 8 R, 3 3-PT; Reid Weckwerth 12 P, 1 3-PT; Shaun Wysocki 10 P, 5 R; Tait Deedrick 8 P, 2 3-PT; Shaun Jacobson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jack Eustice 5 P, 1 3-PT.

No. 4 OWATONNA (80)

Collin Vick 27 P, 2 3-PT; Blake Burmeister 16 P, 3 3-PT; Jason Klecker 14 P; Ayden Walter 14 P; Jacob Grinske 6 P; Jason Klecker 2 P; Nils Gantert 1 P.

Halftime: OW 34, CEN 26

Regulation: CEN 61, OW 61

First OT: CEN 65, OW 65

FT: CEN 12-17, OW 12-18.

Three-pointers: CEN 8, OW 5.

Lakeville South 79, Mayo 65

LAKEVILLE — Lakeville South got off to a strong start, then held off No. 6 seed Mayo in the Section 1AAAA quarterfinals, winning 79-65.

The Cougars are seeded third and moved to 16-11 overall.

Mayo lost despite another outstanding effort by guard Isaiah Hanson. The senior knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 29 points. Hanson recently went over 1,000 points for his career.

Fellow senior Alex Gyarmaty was also terrific for Mayo. The 6-foot-6 left-hander totaled 25 points and hit three 3-pointers as he and Hanson kept the Spartans in the game.

“It was a very physical game tonight,” Mayo coach Braden Markham said. “We got behind early and battled all the way back to within three points with roughly 5 minutes to go in the game, but we couldn't get any closer. We had a very successful season.”

Lakeville South got nice balance offensively, with five players hitting double figures. High man was Ryan Johnson with 17 points.

Mayo, which made with 11 3-pointers, finished its season 19-8 overall.

No. 6 MAYO (65)

Sawyer Markham 9 P, 3 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 29 P, 5 3-PT; Ben Heywood 0 P; Reese Grimsrud 0 P; Sam Hruska 0 P; Brig Poppe 2 P; Alex Gyarmaty 25 P, 3 3-PT.

No. 3 LAKEVILLE SOUTH (79)

DeMarcus Burks 13 P; Keaton Rester 14 P; Ryan Johnson 17 P; Lauson Schmidt 10 P; Nolan Elder 1 P; Joe Hager 12 P; Jackson Ressler 7 P; Reece Gerl 5 P.

Halftime: LS 38, MAYO 29.

Free throws: MAYO 15-17, LS 14-24.

Three-point goals: MAYO 11, LS 0.

Lakeville North 81, John Marshall 39

LAKEVILLE — John Marshall built an early lead in its game with No. 1 seed Lakeville North. But it didn’t last.

The No. 8 seeded Rockets lost to the state’s second-ranked team 81-39.

That ended JM’s season at 12-15 overall. It had been a strong last three weeks by the Rockets, with wins in five of its last six regular-season games.

Lakeville North 6-foot-11 center Nolan Winter was too much for the undersized Rockets. Winter, who will play next year at the University of Wisconsin, totaled 23 points.

JM was led by point guard Johnny Tong with 14 points. He was the only Rocket to hit double figures.

Lakeville North is now 24-3 overall.

JOHN MARSHALL (39)

Eli Ladu 1 P; Logan Tuckner 7 P; Geu Aguek 2 P; Cham Obang 5 P; Johnny Tong 14 P; Tiare Young 3 P; Traveon Koch 4 P; Brayson Sawyer 3 P

LAKEVILLE NORTH

Austin Winship 3 P; Matt Drake 3 P; Sam Nolan 2 P; Jack Robison 10 P; Ali Axmed 6 P; Hudson Vaith 16 P; Nolan Winter 23 P; Will Kutzler 12 P; Andrew Quam 6 P.

Halftime: LN 42, JM 22.