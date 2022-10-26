SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Section 1AAAA football playoff results for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 25, 2022 09:56 PM
Byron 37, Red Wing 0

BYRON — The pregame message from Ben Halder to his Byron Bears players was simple: Win or lose, and barring some very unlikely upsets, this was likely the last varsity football game to be played at Mitchell-Cunningham Field.

With a new football field likely ready to be put to use near Byron High School next fall, the Bears wanted to send their current digs — a field with all kinds of great history for Bears players and fans — out in style.

Mission accomplished.

The Bears dominated play from start to finish in a Section 1AAAA quarterfinal game, beating Red Wing 37-0.

“We wanted to leave it with a win,” Halder said, “to go out in style, and we did that with a shutout.”

The fifth-seeded Wingers (1-8) held the fourth-seeded Bears (6-3) off the board in the first quarter, but Byron broke loose in the second, scoring three touchdowns for an 18-0 halftime lead. They tacked on a pair of TDs in the third, and one more in the fourth for the final score.

The Bears’ defense also stepped up again — as it has done so many times this season — forcing four turnovers in the game. Byron will go into top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Stewartville on Saturday for a section semifinal matchup, having forced a remarkable 30 turnovers (21 interceptions, nine fumble recoveries) in nine games this season. Byron’s ‘D’ limited Red Wing to just 86 yards of total offense.

Bears QB Kale Robinson had a strong game leading the offensive attack. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns. Dom Cartney caught three of those balls for 53 yards and a TD.

Tyler Fox rushed for 145 yards and a TD on 22 carries, while Luke Scheuer ran four times for 41 yards and a TD. The Bears ran for 260 yards as a team, on 41 attempts.

Byron’s three losses this season all came against teams in the state rankings, or receiving votes — Saturday’s opponent Stewartville (No. 1, Class AAAA); Kasson-Mantorville (receiving votes in the Class AAAA state poll) and Rochester Mayo (No. 6 in Class AAAAA).

BYRON 37, RED WING 0

Red Wing 0-0-0-0 — 0

Byron 0-18-12-7 — 37

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
