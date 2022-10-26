Section 1AAAA football playoff results for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

Byron 37, Red Wing 0

BYRON — The pregame message from Ben Halder to his Byron Bears players was simple: Win or lose, and barring some very unlikely upsets, this was likely the last varsity football game to be played at Mitchell-Cunningham Field.

With a new football field likely ready to be put to use near Byron High School next fall, the Bears wanted to send their current digs — a field with all kinds of great history for Bears players and fans — out in style.

Mission accomplished.

The Bears dominated play from start to finish in a Section 1AAAA quarterfinal game, beating Red Wing 37-0.

“We wanted to leave it with a win,” Halder said, “to go out in style, and we did that with a shutout.”

The fifth-seeded Wingers (1-8) held the fourth-seeded Bears (6-3) off the board in the first quarter, but Byron broke loose in the second, scoring three touchdowns for an 18-0 halftime lead. They tacked on a pair of TDs in the third, and one more in the fourth for the final score.

The Bears’ defense also stepped up again — as it has done so many times this season — forcing four turnovers in the game. Byron will go into top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Stewartville on Saturday for a section semifinal matchup, having forced a remarkable 30 turnovers (21 interceptions, nine fumble recoveries) in nine games this season. Byron’s ‘D’ limited Red Wing to just 86 yards of total offense.

Bears QB Kale Robinson had a strong game leading the offensive attack. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns. Dom Cartney caught three of those balls for 53 yards and a TD.

Tyler Fox rushed for 145 yards and a TD on 22 carries, while Luke Scheuer ran four times for 41 yards and a TD. The Bears ran for 260 yards as a team, on 41 attempts.

Byron’s three losses this season all came against teams in the state rankings, or receiving votes — Saturday’s opponent Stewartville (No. 1, Class AAAA); Kasson-Mantorville (receiving votes in the Class AAAA state poll) and Rochester Mayo (No. 6 in Class AAAAA).

