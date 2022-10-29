SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Section 1AAAA football results for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022: Stewartville rolls past Byron

A scoreboard of football games.

Byron, Stewartville football
Stewartville junior Carter Miller hauls in a pass from quarterback Ayden Helder during a Section 1AAAA semifinal on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Stewartville High School. Miller had five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown while Helder was a perfect 10-for-10 passing for 111 yards and two TDs as Stewartville rolled to 56-0 win.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
October 29, 2022 04:17 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Stewartville 56, Byron 0

STEWARTVILLE — There was no upset this year.

A year ago fourth-seeded Byron upset No. 1 seed Stewartville in the Section 1AAAA semifinals. Both teams were in the same position on Saturday, but it was Stewartville that was the easy winner this time around.

Stewartville (9-0), ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AAAA, took control right away as Owen Sikkink ran the opening kickoff back 78 yards for a touchdown.

Sikkink also rushed for 64 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns while Braden Nelson added 60 yards on seven carries and a TD.

Tigers quarterback Ayden Helder was a perfect 10-for-10 for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Carter Miller (five catches, 63 yards) and Parker Wangen (three catches, 34 yards) both caught a TD pass. Stewartville finished with 298 yards, 167 rushing and 131 passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tigers were also dominate on defense. Graysen Schneider and Mikky Heydt both returned fumbles for touchdowns and the Tigers also intercepted a pair of passes. Stewartville held Byron (6-4) to 131 total yards, 138 passing and minus-7 rushing.

Byron, Stewartville football
Stewarville junior Caleb Jannsen brings Byron running back Tyler Fox down during a Section 1AAAA semifinal on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Stewartville High School. Stewartville won the game 56-0.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Kale Robinson was 10-for-17 passing for Byron for 99 yards and two interceptions. Reid Bielen completed a 39-yard pass to Dominic Cartney. Tyler Fox rushed for 20 yards on 10 carries.

Stewartville will face No. 2 Kasson-Mantorville (7-2) in the Section 1AAAA finals at 7 p.m. Friday at Mayo High School.

Stewartville 56, Byron 0
Byron 0-0-0-0 — 0
Stewartville 14-28-6-8 — 56

Related Topics: FOOTBALLPB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football
Prep
Kasson-Mantorville runs past Winona to reach Section 1AAAA football title game
Broc Barwald rushed for 176 yards as Kasson-Mantorville defeated Winona 29-5 in the Section 1AAAA semifinals. K-M will face Stewartville in the section title game.
October 29, 2022 04:47 PM
 · 
By  Joe Mellenbruch
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Prep
Peters powers P-E-M to dramatic section semifinal win against Lourdes
Kaiden Peters caught a 7-yard TD pass from Alex Hinrichs with 21 seconds left to give P-E-M a come-from-behind win against Lourdes in a Section 1AAA semifinal game.
October 29, 2022 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Prep
High school football Section 1 playoff schedules
Matchups and schedules for high school football section playoffs, which begin Tuesday, Oct. 25.
October 29, 2022 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
October 29, 2022 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports