Section 1AAAA football results for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022: Stewartville rolls past Byron

Stewartville 56, Byron 0

STEWARTVILLE — There was no upset this year.

A year ago fourth-seeded Byron upset No. 1 seed Stewartville in the Section 1AAAA semifinals. Both teams were in the same position on Saturday, but it was Stewartville that was the easy winner this time around.

Stewartville (9-0), ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AAAA, took control right away as Owen Sikkink ran the opening kickoff back 78 yards for a touchdown.

Sikkink also rushed for 64 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns while Braden Nelson added 60 yards on seven carries and a TD.

Tigers quarterback Ayden Helder was a perfect 10-for-10 for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Carter Miller (five catches, 63 yards) and Parker Wangen (three catches, 34 yards) both caught a TD pass. Stewartville finished with 298 yards, 167 rushing and 131 passing.

The Tigers were also dominate on defense. Graysen Schneider and Mikky Heydt both returned fumbles for touchdowns and the Tigers also intercepted a pair of passes. Stewartville held Byron (6-4) to 131 total yards, 138 passing and minus-7 rushing.

Kale Robinson was 10-for-17 passing for Byron for 99 yards and two interceptions. Reid Bielen completed a 39-yard pass to Dominic Cartney. Tyler Fox rushed for 20 yards on 10 carries.

Stewartville will face No. 2 Kasson-Mantorville (7-2) in the Section 1AAAA finals at 7 p.m. Friday at Mayo High School.

Byron 0-0-0-0 — 0

Stewartville 14-28-6-8 — 56