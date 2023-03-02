99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Section 1AAAA girls basketball results for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

A scoreboard of girls basketball games.

Mayo, John Marshall in a Section 1AAAA girls basketball quarterfinal game
John Marshall’s Jazmine Daing goes up for a shot during a Section 1AAAA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Mayo on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
March 01, 2023 09:07 PM

SECTION 1AAAA QUARTERFINALS

Mayo 79, John Marshall 55

ROCHESTER — No. 2 seed Mayo took a commanding lead early against No. 7 John Marshall and sailed to a 79-55 win in the Section 1AAAA quarterfinals at Mayo’s McNish Gymnasium.

The 23-4 Spartans, who won for the sixth straight time, led 42-29 at halftime.

Junior center Ava Miller guided Mayo with 22 points. Seventh-grader Amelia Mills had 16 points, Izabel Ruskell had 14 and Hannah Hanson 10.

John Marshall was paced by Brianna Aikens with 14 points. Eighth-grader Jazmin Daing had 13 and Alayna Meister and Jacey Nelson had nine apiece.

Mayo will next host No. 3 seed Lakeville South at 7 p.m. Saturday in the section semifinals.

JM, an extremely young team, finished its season 5-22.

Mayo 79, John Marshall 55
No. 7 JOHN MARSHALL (55)
Brianna Aikens 14 P, 2 3-PT; Jazmin Daing 13 P, 1 3-PT; Madeline Gorden 2 P; Jacey Nelson 9 P, 3 3-PT; Kiru Othow 5 P, 1 3-PT; Alayna Meister 9 P; Sarah Mullenbach 3 P, 1 3-PT.
No. 2 MAYO (79)
Hannah Hanson 10 P, 1 3-PT; Addison Hill 5 P; Ava Miller 22 P, 1 3-PT; Izabel Ruskell 14 P, 2 3-PT; Lauren Brede 2 P; Amelia Mills 16 P, 2 3-PT; Maggie Dyer 2 P; Azeri Thiemann 8 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: MAYO 42, JM 29.
Free throws: JM 7-14, MAYO 13-21.
Three-point goals: JM 8, MAYO 8.

Farmington 58, Century 46

ROCHESTER — Injury depleted Century couldn’t pull things out against Farmington in the Section 1AAAA quarterfinals at Century.

The Panthers, down injured starters Ella Zmolek and Ryann Speer, fell to the Tigers 58-46.

Century was the No. 4 seed and finished its season 17-11. Farmington was No. 5 and moved to 8-19.

It was the second time this season that Century played Farmington. The Tigers also won the first matchup, 52-34 on Dec. 10.

Farmington was stifling on defense and limited Century standout junior guard Taylor Clarey to two points. Farmington led 29-15 at intermission.

Nora Lynch and Audrey Whitney led Century with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Farmington was paced by star Hannah Hansen with 25 points and four 3-pointers.

Century will expect to have a strong season next year, with no seniors on this year’s team.

Farmington faces No. 1 seed Lakeville North in Saturday’s semifinals.

Farmington 58, Century 46
No. 5 FARMINGTON (58)
Garraty 2 P; Blom 7 P; Scott 2 P; Hansen 25 P, 4 3-PT; Olson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Mogerson 15 P, 3 3-PT; Griffin 4 P.
No. 4 CENTURY (46)
Taylor Clarey 2 P; Audrey Whitney 11 P, 3 3-PT; Nora Lynch 13 P, 2 3-PT; Madison Ohm 8 P; Ezmae Severson 6 P; Lanaya Otterness 6 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: FARM 29, CENT 15.
Free throws: FARM 8-10, CENT 7-12.
Three-point goals: FARM 8, CENT 7.

