Section 1AAAA volleyball results for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

SECTION 1AAAA

Northfield 3, John Marshall 0

NORTHFIELD — Rochester John Marshall closed its volleyball regular season at Northfield last week.

The Rockets then were seeded eighth in the Section 1AAAA playoff bracket, sending them right back to Northfield on Wednesday night for a section quarterfinal match.

The outcome was unfortunately the same, as JM saw its season come to a close after a 3-0 loss to the top-seeded Raiders.

JM finishes its season 8-14 overall. No. 1-seeded Northfield improves to 26-3 overall and will host fourth-seeded Mayo at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in a section semifinal match. The winner of that one will advance to the section title match on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Mayo Civic Center Arena in Rochester.

Wednesday, the Raiders topped the Rockets 25-17, 25-15, 25-10.

JM was led by three players with four kills each — Bailey Glandon (4 kills, 15 assists, 5 digs); Addyson Timpane (4 kills, 2 digs) and Elena Reitveld.

John Marshall#17#15#10

Northfield#25#25#25

John Marshall: Caitlin Bakken 3 digs; Abigail Stolz 5 digs; Kaelyn Johnson 2 assists, 4 digs; Bailey Glandon 4 kills, 15 assists, 5 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Addyson Timpane 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Alayna Meister 3 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Isabella Farrow 2 kills, 1 block; Elena Reitveld 4 kills, 1 dig; Mya Lettner 3 kills, 3 digs.

Northfield: no stats reported.