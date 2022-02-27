SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Section 2A Wrestling: Westfield qualifies three for state

Wrestling results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 27, 2022 12:24 AM
BLUE EARTH — The Westfield wrestling co-op will have three represent the Razorbacks at Friday's MSHSL Class A individual state meet.

Bo Zwiener (120-pounds) and Tyler Archer (170) claimed Section 2A titles, while Cade Christianson (138) finished second on Saturday at the Section 2A individual wrestling championships.

Zwiener won by a 4-1 decision over Maple River/United South Central's Braxton Simon in the title match, while Archer pinned Blue Earth Area's Kean Hicks to claim his title.

"Today was a good day of wrestling for our program," co-coach David Lassahn said. "These guys have a lot to be proud of after this tournament.  They competed hard and wrestled with that competitive edge that was missing at times last week.  We’re looking forward to the state tournament and planning to get some more guys on the podium up there as well." 

