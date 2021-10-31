Section 2AA football: Blooming Prairie blows past St. Clair/Loyola and into section title game

Blooming Prairie 47, St. Clair/Loyola 19

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Blooming Prairie kept its unbeaten season humming on Friday night, burying No. 4 seed St. Clair/Loyola 47-19 in the Section 2AA semifinals.

Next up for the No. 1-ranked Blossoms is a date with No. 2 seed Maple River. It slipped past Blue Earth 8-7 in overtime in the other semifinal.

Blooming Prairie (10-0) rode another exquisite passing game by Drew Kittelson. The senior finished 13-for-14 for 200 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed 92 yards, including a touchdown run.

Four different Blossoms had at least 27 yards receiving, led by Carson Brennecke with 94 on four catches.

The Blooming Prairie defense was its usual stout self led by Tyler Archer with three solo tackles and 10 assists.

St. Clair/Loyola had 43 yards passing and 230 rushing.

Blooming Prairie will play Maple River at 7 p.m. Friday, in Janesville.

