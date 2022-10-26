SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Section 2AA football results for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 25, 2022 11:20 PM
Blooming Prairie 20, Medford 14

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Blooming Prairie earned a hard-fought one-point victory against Medford just six days ago to close the regular season.

As luck would have it, the Blossoms and Tigers were right back at it, on the same field Tuesday night. And again, it came down to the wire with Blooming Prairie pulling out a one-score victory, 20-14.

This time, the Blossoms’ win put an end to Medford’s season, as the win came in a Section 2AA quarterfinal game at Blooming Prairie.

The Blossoms jumped out to a 13-0 first-quarter lead on touchdown runs of 58 and 33 yards. Medford responded in the second quarter with an 82-yard TD run, but the Blossoms made it 20-8 at the half on a 28-yard Kittelson-to-Derek Kubicek touchdown pass.

That was it for Blooming Prairie’s scoring, though, as the Medford defense tightened up in the second half.

The Tigers scored again just more than halfway through the fourth quarter to pull within 20-14, but the Blossoms didn’t give them another chance, sealing the victory and a spot in Saturday’s section semifinals against top-seeded St. Clair/Mankato Loyola. The Cyclones are unbeaten (9-0), but Blooming Prairie played them to an almost even game in the regular season, falling just 31-26.

BLOOMING PRAIRIE 20, MEDFORD 14

Medford 0-8-0-6 — 14

Blooming Prairie 13-7-0-0 — 20

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
