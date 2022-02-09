Section 6 Alpine Ski meet: JM girls finish fifth; Mayo boys land 10th

BURNSVILLE — The John Marshall girls landed fifth on Tuesday in the Section 6 Alpine Ski meet at Buckhill.

Eighteen teams were involved in the girls and boys state-qualifying meet. The top two teams advanced to state and the top-10 individual finishers who weren’t members of the state-qualifying teams also advanced.

The JM girls were led by Ella Pattison, who finished 21st in 56.2. Bailey Earnest-Miller was 22nd (56.34) and Carly Earnest-Miller was 34th (59.96).

JM scored 113 points. Winning team was Edina, with a 25 total. Mayo was 16th (259) and Century 17th. Parker Scott was 56th for Mayo and Anya Kisiel 58th.

Mayo had the top boys finishers among Rochester schools. The Spartans’ Jake Vandal was 25th (52.86) and Michael Shevlin was 30th (53.38). Century’s Jay Sargent was 26th (53.16).

Edina was the winning team with a score of 24. Eden Prairie was second (59.5). Mayo was 10th as a team.

SECTION 6

GIRLS

Team scores

Edina 25, Eagan 98.5, Mankato West 98.5, Eden Prairie 106, John Marshall 113, Lakeville South 113, Northfield 118, Prior Lake 118.5, Eastview 130, Bloomington 131, Lakeville North 152, Burnsville-Shakopee 184, Mankato East 198, Chanhassen 202, Apple Valley 234, Mayo 259, Century 1,067, Crystal 1,193.5.

Top five finishers

1. Ali Anselmo (EP) 48.21; 2. Breck Carlson (MW); 3. Engman Elsie (Edina) 51.72; 4. Abby Hahs (LN) 51.79; 5. Renee Turle (EP) 51.83.

John Marshall finishers

21. Ella Pattison 56.2; 22. Bailey Earnest-Miller 56.34; 34. Carly Earnest-Miller 59.96; 36. Emily Leitzen 60.13; Veronika Voss 62.4; Dalaney Brummer 68.06.

Mayo finishers

56. Parker Scott 66.22; 58. Anya Kisiel 66.75; 71. Selina Chen 71.25; 74. Maria Villavicencio 72.04; Caroline Stephens 72.45; 87. Audrey Aney 93.05.

Century finisher

67. Allison Anneke 69.23.

BOYS

Team scores

Edina 24, Eden Prairie 59.5, Chanhassen 86, Apple Valley 94, Lakeville South 105, Bloomington 131, Burnsville-Shakopee 136, Mankato West 151, Mankato East 154, Mayo 153.5, Crystal 167, Northfield 181, Eastview 239, Eagan 257, Lakeville North 1,095.5, Prior Lake 1,160.5, Century 1,187.5, John Marshall 3,050.

Top five finishers

1. Adam Berhult (Edina) 46.09; 2. Will Utendorfer (Edina) 46.1; 3. Jakob Zeller (Edina) 47.72; 4. Leo Demars (MW) 48.38; 5. Forrest Bowman (Burns) 48.78.

Mayo finishers

25. Jake Vandal 52.86; 30. Michael Shevlin 53.38; 42. Nicolas Villavicencio 56.25; 56. Johannes Madsen 59.00; 58. Sam Kalina 59.52; 70 John Mueller 62.59.

Century finishers

26. Jay Sargent 53.16; 73. Henry Krych 64.71; 88. Ethan Pool 83.48; Joey Hens (DQ); Soren Krych (DQ).

John Marshall finisher

50. Jack Schjolberg 57.9.