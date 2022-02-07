Section 6 Alpine Ski meet preview: Rochester-area skiers in a rugged section

SECTION 6 ALPINE SKI MEET

BOYS AND GIRLS

When: Tuesday, 9 a.m.

Where: Buck Hill in Burnsville.

Who: Mayo, Century, John Marshall/Co-op, Bloomington Kennedy, Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy, Burnsville/Shakopee, Chaska/Chanhassen, Eagan, Eastview, Eden Prairie, Edina, Crystal Valley Area, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Mankato East, Mankato West, Northfield/Red Wing, Prior Lake/Farmington, Apple Valley/Rosemount.

Advancing to state: The top two boys teams and top two girls teams from the Section 6 meet qualify for state. Also, the top-10 individual finishers who are not members of those state-qualifying teams advance.

State meet: State is Feb. 16 at Giants Ridge Golf and Ski Resort.

Rochester’s team chances: The top girls team from Rochester is the John Marshall/Co-op. It won the Big Nine Conference meet last week. Its chances of advancing as a top-two out of Section 6 are remote, however. Section 6 is regarded as the state’s top section. No Rochester boys team is considered a serious contender to get to state.

Rochester-area top individual girls: John Marshall/Co-op member Bailey Ernest-Miller was the top finisher in the Big Nine meet, landing second. The Lake City sophomore was timed in 1:10.31. JM/Co-op teammates Ella Pattison (JM, 1:11.37), Emily Leitzen (Lourdes, 1:13.82) and Carly Earnest-Miller (Lake City, 1:14.80) are considered the next best. Pattinson was sixth at the Big Nine meet (1:11.37), Leitzen eighth (1:13.82) and Carly Earnest-Miller ninth (1:14.68.). Audrey Aney is Mayo’s top skier and Paige Martin is Century’s best.

Barring a stunning run, none of the Rochester-area girls are expected to advance to state, with the Section 6 field so tough.

Rochester-area’s top individual boys: Mayo’s Michael Shevlin is the top contender from the Rochester area. He was a fourth-place finisher at the Big Nine meet (1:05.91). Teammate Nicolas Villavicen was next best in the conference meet (eighth, 1:10.79), followed by Century’s Jay Sargent (10th, 1:12.76). Mayo’s Jake Vandal finished just 41st at the Big Nine meet, but he is also considered among the Rochester-area’s top skiers. Vandal was 17th in the section meet last year and Shevlin was 21st. Sargent hasn’t finished a race clean all season, but has potential if he does.

Last year: Century’s Max Sargent was a star. The since-graduated Sargent qualified for state for the third time last year where he ultimately finished fifth last season, his highest landing ever.