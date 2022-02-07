SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Section 6 Alpine Ski meet preview: Rochester-area skiers in a rugged section

The Section 6 Alpine Ski meet is Tuesday at Buck Hill in Burnsville. Section 6 is considered the top section in the state.

Sargent.ski.jpg
The Section 6 boys and girls Alpine Ski meet is Tuesday at Buck Hill in Burnsville.
Contributed
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
February 07, 2022 09:30 AM
Share

SECTION 6 ALPINE SKI MEET

BOYS AND GIRLS

When: Tuesday, 9 a.m.

Where: Buck Hill in Burnsville.

Who: Mayo, Century, John Marshall/Co-op, Bloomington Kennedy, Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy, Burnsville/Shakopee, Chaska/Chanhassen, Eagan, Eastview, Eden Prairie, Edina, Crystal Valley Area, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Mankato East, Mankato West, Northfield/Red Wing, Prior Lake/Farmington, Apple Valley/Rosemount.

Advancing to state: The top two boys teams and top two girls teams from the Section 6 meet qualify for state. Also, the top-10 individual finishers who are not members of those state-qualifying teams advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

State meet: State is Feb. 16 at Giants Ridge Golf and Ski Resort.

Rochester’s team chances: The top girls team from Rochester is the John Marshall/Co-op. It won the Big Nine Conference meet last week. Its chances of advancing as a top-two out of Section 6 are remote, however. Section 6 is regarded as the state’s top section. No Rochester boys team is considered a serious contender to get to state.

Rochester-area top individual girls: John Marshall/Co-op member Bailey Ernest-Miller was the top finisher in the Big Nine meet, landing second. The Lake City sophomore was timed in 1:10.31. JM/Co-op teammates Ella Pattison (JM, 1:11.37), Emily Leitzen (Lourdes, 1:13.82) and Carly Earnest-Miller (Lake City, 1:14.80) are considered the next best. Pattinson was sixth at the Big Nine meet (1:11.37), Leitzen eighth (1:13.82) and Carly Earnest-Miller ninth (1:14.68.). Audrey Aney is Mayo’s top skier and Paige Martin is Century’s best.

Barring a stunning run, none of the Rochester-area girls are expected to advance to state, with the Section 6 field so tough.

Also Read
Scam graphic
Local
Rochester woman out $57,000 in romance scam
Over the course of three months, the woman sent $57,000 in gift cards before realizing she had fallen prey to a scammer. She reported the loss to police on Feb. 3, 2022.
February 07, 2022 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 30-February 5, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 07, 2022 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester's Marcus Sherels looks back on glorious NFL career
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 07, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link

Rochester-area’s top individual boys: Mayo’s Michael Shevlin is the top contender from the Rochester area. He was a fourth-place finisher at the Big Nine meet (1:05.91). Teammate Nicolas Villavicen was next best in the conference meet (eighth, 1:10.79), followed by Century’s Jay Sargent (10th, 1:12.76). Mayo’s Jake Vandal finished just 41st at the Big Nine meet, but he is also considered among the Rochester-area’s top skiers. Vandal was 17th in the section meet last year and Shevlin was 21st. Sargent hasn’t finished a race clean all season, but has potential if he does.

Last year: Century’s Max Sargent was a star. The since-graduated Sargent qualified for state for the third time last year where he ultimately finished fifth last season, his highest landing ever.

Related Topics: SKIINGROCHESTERLAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSJOHN MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOLCENTURY HIGH SCHOOLMAYO HIGH SCHOOL2021-22 WINTER MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
What to read next
Hockey graphic
Prep
Boys state hockey poll: Cretin-Derham Hall, Hermantown are No. 1
1. Cretin-Derham Hall
February 07, 2022 07:50 AM
032321.S.RPB.GOODHUE_LOURDES_GBASKETS.569.jpg
Prep
Kellen resigns as Lourdes girls basketball coach; Berg will fill in
First-year Rochester Lourdes girls basketball coach Mark Kellen resigned today. Former Eagles head coach Aaron Berg is stepping in to take his place the rest of this season.
February 06, 2022 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
111621-CENTURY-MAYO-GIRLS-HOCKEY-9298.jpg
Prep
Section 1 girls hockey playoff schedules: Albert Lea, Lakeville South are top seeds
SECTION 1AA
February 06, 2022 11:58 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff
Hockey graphic
Prep
Saturday's Boys Hockey: Kanz powers Century to 13th straight win vs. JM; Mayo scores big win at East
A scoreboard of Saturday's boys hockey games.
February 05, 2022 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports