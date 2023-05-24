99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Section One girls track-and-field honor rolls: 1AAA, 1AA and 1AA

052621-BIG-NINE-GIRLS-TRACK-08064.jpg
Austin's Olivia Walsh runs in the 4x100-meter relay during the Big Nine Conference girls track and field meet Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Today at 3:11 PM

SECTION 1AAA

Teams included: Century, Mayo, John Marshall

100 — Megan Lund (Century) 12.53; Favor Omoijuanfo (Century) 12.67; Claire Siems (Mayo) 12.81.

200 — Megan Lund (Century) 26.12; Favor Omoijuanfo (Century) 26.43; Claire Siems (Mayo) 26.78.

Find more news important to you

400 — Sophia Comfere (Century) 58.98; Sofia Haakenson (Mayo) 1:00.65; Shannon Chen (Mayo) 1:00.66.

800 — Sophia Comfere (Century) 2:20.11; Shannon Chen (Mayo) 2:25.50; Abigail Tri (John Marshall) 2:26.8.

ADVERTISEMENT

1,600 — Abigail Tri (John Marshall) 5:13.40; Willemijn Leiner (Mayo) 5:19.22; Shannon Chen (Mayo) 5:37.61.

3,200 — Abigail Tri (John Marshall) 11:05.53; Willemijn Leiner (Mayo) 12:16.51; Addy Crow (Century) 12;36.29.

100 hurdles — Hannah Hanson (Mayo) 14.89; Annie Church (Century) 16.62; Maggie Dyer (Mayo) 16.72.

300 hurdles — Hannah Hanson (Mayo) 45.57; Annie Church (Century) 49.67; Cecilia Kesselring (Century) 51.56.

4x100 relay — Century 49.03; Mayo 51.12; John Marshall 53.05.

4x200 relay — Century 1:46.43; Mayo 1:49.94; John Marshall 1:56.39.

4x400 relay — Mayo 4:12.99; Century 4:14.32; John Marshall 4:37.29.

4x800 relay — Century 10:19.87; Mayo 10:53.06; John Marshall 13:15.33.

ADVERTISEMENT

Long jump — Megan Lund (Century) 17-4 1/2; Maddy Habberstad (Century) 17-3 3/4; Kendra Horsman (Mayo) 16-8.

Triple jump — Hannah Hanson (Mayo) 34-8 1/4; Sofia Hakkenson (Mayo) 34-5; Gabriele Buhrow (Mayo) 33-0.

High jump — Jadyn Lester (Mayo) 5-2; Alana Acker (John Marshall) 5-2; Aubrey Morris (Century) 5-0.

Shot put — Elise Jensen (Century) 34-11; Mary Amusan (Century) 33-6; Mary Amusan (Century) 33-6.

Discus — Elise Jensen (Century) 133–5; Bailey Klote (Century) 114-7; Cecelia Backus (Mayo) 87-2.

Pole vault — Maddy Habberstad (Century) 11–0; Abigail Wigle (Mayo) 9-6.

SECTION 1AA

Teams included: Austin, Byron, Cannon Falls, Kasson-Mantorville, P-E-M, Red Wing, Stewartville, Winona

100 — Adriana Brenengen (Winona) 12.53; Arabella Knudson (Kasson-Mantorville) 12.58; Paige Halder (Byron) 12.62.

ADVERTISEMENT

200 — Adriana Brenengen (Winona) 25.74; Paige Halder (Byron) 25.78; Arabella Knudson (Kasson-Mantorville) 26.23.

400 — Paige Halder (Byron) 58.22; Adriana Brenengen (Winona) 58.79; Audrey Shindelar (Stewartville) 1:00.68.

800 — Calla Pike (Winona) 2:29.31; Michaela Hamilton (Byron) 2:29.66; Taylor Matter (Byron) 2:30.5.

1,600 — Nora Hanson (Red Wing) 5:27.13; Taylor Matter (Byron) 5:35.0; Mollie Ping (Winona) 5:35.21.

3,200 — Nora Hanson (Red Wing) 11:43.97; Mollie Ping (Winona) 12:06.90; Marissa Shute (Austin) 12.08.70.

100 hurdles — Lexi Urbick (Winona) 16.39; Chok Bol (Austin) 16.78; Anna Stockton (Red Wing) 16.84.

300 hurdles — Haylie Strum (Stewartville) 44.25; Allie Sveen (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 48.16; Mattea Stockton (Red Wing) 49.87.

4x100 relay — Kasson-Mantorville 50.68; Byron 51.47; Winona 51.83.

ADVERTISEMENT

4x200 relay — Winona 1:48.86; Byron 1:49.51; Red Wing 1:49.90.

4x400 relay — Byron 4:08.61; Stewartville 4:08.9; Winona 4:10.32.

4x800 relay — Byron 10:05.83; Winona 10:20.48; Plainview-Elgin-MIllville 10;41.22.

Long jump — Rachel Fode (Byron) 16-9 1/2; Paige Halder (Byron) 16-8; Morgan Hanlin (Red Wing) 16-7 1/3.

Triple jump — Olivia Walsh (Austin) 35-9 1/2; Carly Halder (Byron) 34-8 1/2; Alexa Schrooten (Byron) 33-1 1/4.

High jump — Paige Halder (Byron) 5-4; Olivia Walsh (Austin) 5-2; Chloe Fratzke (Winona) 5-2; Natalie Hanson (Red Wing) 5-2.

Shot put — Laura Bekaert (Austin) 38-6; Lauren Rott (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 38-0; Shay Berlin Burns (Winona) 36-7 3/4.

Discus — Shay Berlin-Burns (Winona) 131–8; Lauren Rott (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 126-1; Laura Bekaert (Austin) 123-5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pole vault — Meghan Urban (Stewartville) 10-0; Ella Ott (Byron) 9-6; Claire Krook (Byron) 9-6.

SECTION 1A

100 — Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) 12.16; Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) 12.37; Jackie Cole (Medford) 12.58.

200 — Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) 25.65; Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) 25.96; Taylor Kurtz (Dover-Eyota) 26.02.

400 — Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) 59.28; Katrina Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 59.42; Hayley Lentsch (Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue) 1:00.64.

800 — Katrina Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 2:20.69; Anna Peikert (Lourdes) 2:24.59; Ryann Witter (Lourdes) 2:26.46.

1,600 — Natasha Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 5:04.27; Sonja Semling (Winona Cotter) 5:26.90; Anna Peikert (Lourdes) 5:29.34.

3,200 — Natasha Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 11:13.71; Aletta Strande (Chatfield) 11:45.86; Sonja Semling (Winona Cotter) 11:56.81.

100 hurdles — Emily Ludwig (La Crescent-Hokah) 15.61; Aubryana Boldt (Rushford-Peterson/Houston) 15.99; Katelyn Hauser (GMLOKS) 16.52.

ADVERTISEMENT

300 hurdles — Emily Ludwig (La Crescent-Hokah) 48.50; Katrina Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 48.84; Natasha Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 49.21.

4x100 relay — Lourdes 50.50; Chatfield 51.40; GMLOKS 51.92.

4x200 relay — Chatfield 1:47.37; Lourdes 1:48.31; Pine Island 1:48.31.

4x400 relay — Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4:11,93; Lourdes 4:14.78; Lake City 4:15.16.

4x800 relay — Lake City 9:55.51; Lourdes 10:01.86; Chatfield 10:18.15.

Long jump — Jackie Cole (Medford) 17-10; Hayley Lentsch (Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue) 17-5 1/2; Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) 16-10 1/4.

Triple jump — Annaka Forsberg (Blooming Prairie) 35-8 1/4; Aubryana Boldt (Rushford-Peterson) 35-3; Greeley Galle (GMLOKS) 34-10 3/4.

High jump — Annaka Forsberg (Blooming Prairie) 5-8; Taylor Koenen (Pine Island) 5-2; Maddie Seymour (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 5-0; Kendyl Queensland (GMLOKS) 5-0.; Hanna Strom (Triton) 5-0.

Shot put — Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) 38-6 3/4; Calli Coolidge (Hayfield) 36-6; Sydney Torgerson (Rushford-Peterson/Houston) 35-6 1/2.

Discus — Abby Fitzgerald (Medford) 132-0; Kammry Broadwater (Lanesboro/Fillmore Central) 120-1-2; Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) 115-4.

Pole vault — Addie Miner (Lanesboro/Fillmore Central) 9-9; Madison Simon (Lanesboro/Fillmore Central) 9-6; Lauren Honken (Rushford-Peterson/Houston) 9-0; Emily Ludwig (La Crescent-Hokah) 9-0.

Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Prep
Photos: Mayo, Century boys lacrosse on May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Tuesday, May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023 07:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Darius Dwayne Pitchford
Local
Manslaughter charge added to Rochester man who declined care for son who later died
May 24, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochesterfest Button Kick-Off
Local
Photos: Rochesterfest Button Kick-off event on May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
gavel court crime
Local
Charges dismissed against former Rochester care worker accused of beating vulnerable fiancé
May 24, 2023 10:18 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Hy-Vee Cake Decorator
Lifestyle
The icing on the cake
May 24, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel