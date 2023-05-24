Section One girls track-and-field honor rolls: 1AAA, 1AA and 1AA
SECTION 1AAA
Teams included: Century, Mayo, John Marshall
100 — Megan Lund (Century) 12.53; Favor Omoijuanfo (Century) 12.67; Claire Siems (Mayo) 12.81.
200 — Megan Lund (Century) 26.12; Favor Omoijuanfo (Century) 26.43; Claire Siems (Mayo) 26.78.
400 — Sophia Comfere (Century) 58.98; Sofia Haakenson (Mayo) 1:00.65; Shannon Chen (Mayo) 1:00.66.
800 — Sophia Comfere (Century) 2:20.11; Shannon Chen (Mayo) 2:25.50; Abigail Tri (John Marshall) 2:26.8.
1,600 — Abigail Tri (John Marshall) 5:13.40; Willemijn Leiner (Mayo) 5:19.22; Shannon Chen (Mayo) 5:37.61.
3,200 — Abigail Tri (John Marshall) 11:05.53; Willemijn Leiner (Mayo) 12:16.51; Addy Crow (Century) 12;36.29.
100 hurdles — Hannah Hanson (Mayo) 14.89; Annie Church (Century) 16.62; Maggie Dyer (Mayo) 16.72.
300 hurdles — Hannah Hanson (Mayo) 45.57; Annie Church (Century) 49.67; Cecilia Kesselring (Century) 51.56.
4x100 relay — Century 49.03; Mayo 51.12; John Marshall 53.05.
4x200 relay — Century 1:46.43; Mayo 1:49.94; John Marshall 1:56.39.
4x400 relay — Mayo 4:12.99; Century 4:14.32; John Marshall 4:37.29.
4x800 relay — Century 10:19.87; Mayo 10:53.06; John Marshall 13:15.33.
Long jump — Megan Lund (Century) 17-4 1/2; Maddy Habberstad (Century) 17-3 3/4; Kendra Horsman (Mayo) 16-8.
Triple jump — Hannah Hanson (Mayo) 34-8 1/4; Sofia Hakkenson (Mayo) 34-5; Gabriele Buhrow (Mayo) 33-0.
High jump — Jadyn Lester (Mayo) 5-2; Alana Acker (John Marshall) 5-2; Aubrey Morris (Century) 5-0.
Shot put — Elise Jensen (Century) 34-11; Mary Amusan (Century) 33-6; Mary Amusan (Century) 33-6.
Discus — Elise Jensen (Century) 133–5; Bailey Klote (Century) 114-7; Cecelia Backus (Mayo) 87-2.
Pole vault — Maddy Habberstad (Century) 11–0; Abigail Wigle (Mayo) 9-6.
SECTION 1AA
Teams included: Austin, Byron, Cannon Falls, Kasson-Mantorville, P-E-M, Red Wing, Stewartville, Winona
100 — Adriana Brenengen (Winona) 12.53; Arabella Knudson (Kasson-Mantorville) 12.58; Paige Halder (Byron) 12.62.
200 — Adriana Brenengen (Winona) 25.74; Paige Halder (Byron) 25.78; Arabella Knudson (Kasson-Mantorville) 26.23.
400 — Paige Halder (Byron) 58.22; Adriana Brenengen (Winona) 58.79; Audrey Shindelar (Stewartville) 1:00.68.
800 — Calla Pike (Winona) 2:29.31; Michaela Hamilton (Byron) 2:29.66; Taylor Matter (Byron) 2:30.5.
1,600 — Nora Hanson (Red Wing) 5:27.13; Taylor Matter (Byron) 5:35.0; Mollie Ping (Winona) 5:35.21.
3,200 — Nora Hanson (Red Wing) 11:43.97; Mollie Ping (Winona) 12:06.90; Marissa Shute (Austin) 12.08.70.
100 hurdles — Lexi Urbick (Winona) 16.39; Chok Bol (Austin) 16.78; Anna Stockton (Red Wing) 16.84.
300 hurdles — Haylie Strum (Stewartville) 44.25; Allie Sveen (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 48.16; Mattea Stockton (Red Wing) 49.87.
4x100 relay — Kasson-Mantorville 50.68; Byron 51.47; Winona 51.83.
4x200 relay — Winona 1:48.86; Byron 1:49.51; Red Wing 1:49.90.
4x400 relay — Byron 4:08.61; Stewartville 4:08.9; Winona 4:10.32.
4x800 relay — Byron 10:05.83; Winona 10:20.48; Plainview-Elgin-MIllville 10;41.22.
Long jump — Rachel Fode (Byron) 16-9 1/2; Paige Halder (Byron) 16-8; Morgan Hanlin (Red Wing) 16-7 1/3.
Triple jump — Olivia Walsh (Austin) 35-9 1/2; Carly Halder (Byron) 34-8 1/2; Alexa Schrooten (Byron) 33-1 1/4.
High jump — Paige Halder (Byron) 5-4; Olivia Walsh (Austin) 5-2; Chloe Fratzke (Winona) 5-2; Natalie Hanson (Red Wing) 5-2.
Shot put — Laura Bekaert (Austin) 38-6; Lauren Rott (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 38-0; Shay Berlin Burns (Winona) 36-7 3/4.
Discus — Shay Berlin-Burns (Winona) 131–8; Lauren Rott (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 126-1; Laura Bekaert (Austin) 123-5.
Pole vault — Meghan Urban (Stewartville) 10-0; Ella Ott (Byron) 9-6; Claire Krook (Byron) 9-6.
SECTION 1A
100 — Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) 12.16; Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) 12.37; Jackie Cole (Medford) 12.58.
200 — Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) 25.65; Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) 25.96; Taylor Kurtz (Dover-Eyota) 26.02.
400 — Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) 59.28; Katrina Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 59.42; Hayley Lentsch (Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue) 1:00.64.
800 — Katrina Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 2:20.69; Anna Peikert (Lourdes) 2:24.59; Ryann Witter (Lourdes) 2:26.46.
1,600 — Natasha Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 5:04.27; Sonja Semling (Winona Cotter) 5:26.90; Anna Peikert (Lourdes) 5:29.34.
3,200 — Natasha Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 11:13.71; Aletta Strande (Chatfield) 11:45.86; Sonja Semling (Winona Cotter) 11:56.81.
100 hurdles — Emily Ludwig (La Crescent-Hokah) 15.61; Aubryana Boldt (Rushford-Peterson/Houston) 15.99; Katelyn Hauser (GMLOKS) 16.52.
300 hurdles — Emily Ludwig (La Crescent-Hokah) 48.50; Katrina Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 48.84; Natasha Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 49.21.
4x100 relay — Lourdes 50.50; Chatfield 51.40; GMLOKS 51.92.
4x200 relay — Chatfield 1:47.37; Lourdes 1:48.31; Pine Island 1:48.31.
4x400 relay — Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4:11,93; Lourdes 4:14.78; Lake City 4:15.16.
4x800 relay — Lake City 9:55.51; Lourdes 10:01.86; Chatfield 10:18.15.
Long jump — Jackie Cole (Medford) 17-10; Hayley Lentsch (Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue) 17-5 1/2; Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) 16-10 1/4.
Triple jump — Annaka Forsberg (Blooming Prairie) 35-8 1/4; Aubryana Boldt (Rushford-Peterson) 35-3; Greeley Galle (GMLOKS) 34-10 3/4.
High jump — Annaka Forsberg (Blooming Prairie) 5-8; Taylor Koenen (Pine Island) 5-2; Maddie Seymour (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 5-0; Kendyl Queensland (GMLOKS) 5-0.; Hanna Strom (Triton) 5-0.
Shot put — Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) 38-6 3/4; Calli Coolidge (Hayfield) 36-6; Sydney Torgerson (Rushford-Peterson/Houston) 35-6 1/2.
Discus — Abby Fitzgerald (Medford) 132-0; Kammry Broadwater (Lanesboro/Fillmore Central) 120-1-2; Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) 115-4.
Pole vault — Addie Miner (Lanesboro/Fillmore Central) 9-9; Madison Simon (Lanesboro/Fillmore Central) 9-6; Lauren Honken (Rushford-Peterson/Houston) 9-0; Emily Ludwig (La Crescent-Hokah) 9-0.
