Section One volleyball pairings

High School Volleyball

SECTION 1AAAA

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, Oct. 29

(At higher seed)

No. 8 John Marshall at No. 1 Lakeville North, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Lakeville South at No. 4 Century, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Farmington at No. 2 Mayo, TBD

No. 6 Owatonna at No. 3 Northfield, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Lakeville North/JM winner vs. Century/Lakeville South winner, TBD

Mayo/Farmington winner vs. Northfield/Owatonna winner, TBD

FINAL

Saturday, Nov. 6

Semifinal winners, TBD

• • • • •

SECTION 1AAA

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, Oct. 29

(At higher seed)

No. 8 Austin at No. 1 Kasson-Mantorville, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Faribault at No. 4 Red Wing, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Winona at No. 2 Stewartville, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Albert Lea at No. 3 Byron, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, Nov. 2

K-M/Austin winner vs. Red Wing/Faribault winner, TBD

Stewartville/Winona winner vs. Byron/Albert Lea winner, TBD

FINAL

Saturday, Nov. 6

Semifinal winners, TBD

• • • • •

SECTION 1AA

FIRST ROUND

Monday, Oct. 25

No. 17 Blooming Prairie at No. 16 Lourdes, 7 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Thursday, Oct. 28

Blooming Prairie/Lourdes winner at No. 1 Cannon Falls, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Pine Island at No. 8 Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Plainview-Elgin-Millville at No. 4 Lake City, 7 p.m.

No. 12 St. Charles at No. 5 Medford, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Triton at No. 2 Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Dover-Eyota at No. 7 Goodhue, 7 p.m.

No.14 La Crescent-Hokah at No. 3 Caledonia, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Winona Cotter at No. 6 Chatfield, 7 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, Oct. 30

(At Mayo Civic Arena)

Blooming Prairie/Lourdes /Cannon Falls winner vs. Pine Island/Lewiston-Altura winner, 1:30 p.m.

P-E-M/Lake City winner vs. St. Charles/Medford winner, 1:30 p.m.

Triton/Zumbrota-Mazeppa winner vs. Dover-Eyota/Goodhue winner, 3 p.m.

La Crescent-Hokah/Caledonia winner vs. Winona Cotter/Chatfield winner, 3 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Nov. 4

(At Mayo Civic Arena)

Blooming Prairie/Lourdes/Cannon Falls/Pine Island/Lewiston-Altura winner vs. P-E-M/Lake City/St. Charles/Medford winner, 6 p.m.

Triton/Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Dover-Eyota/Goodhue winner vs. La Crescent-Hokah/Caledonia/Cotter/Chatfield winner, 7:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, Nov. 6

(At Mayo Civic Arena)

Semifinal winners, noon

• • • • •

SECTION 1A

FIRST ROUND

Monday, Oct. 25

No. 17 Houston at No. 16 Southland, 7 p.m.

No. 20 Lyle/Pacelli at No. 13 Kingsland, 7 p.m.

No. 18 Schaeffer Academy at No. 15 Randolph, 7 p.m.

No. 19 MN St Acad for the Deaf at No. 14 Glenville-Emmons, 7 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Thursday, Oct. 28

Houston/Southland winner at No. 1 Faribault B.A., 7 p.m.

No. 9 Rushford-Peterson at No. 8 Grand Meadow, 7 p.m.

Lyle/Pacelli /Kingsland winner at No. 4 Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Wabasha-Kellogg at No. 5 Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.

Schaeffer/Randolph winner at No. 2 Mabel-Canton, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Lanesboro at No. 7 Hayfield, 7 p.m.

MSAD/Glenville-Emmons winner at No. 3 Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7 p.m.

No. 11 LeRoy-Ostrander at No. 6 Alden-Conger, 7 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, Oct. 30

(At Mayo Civic Auditorium)

Houston/Southland/Faribault B.A. winner vs. Rushford-Peterson/Grand Meadow winner, 10 a.m.

Lyle/Pacelli/Kingsland/Spring Grove winner vs. W-K/Fillmore Central winner, 11:30 a.m.

Schaeffer/Randolph/Mabel-Canton winner vs. Lanesboro/Hayfield winner, 10 a.m.

MSAD/Glenville-Emmons/Kenyon-Wanamingo winner vs. LeRoy-Ostrander/Alden-Conger winner, 11:30 a.m.

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Nov. 4

(At Mayo Civic Auditorium)

Houston/Southland/Faribault B.A./R-P/Grand Meadow winner vs. L/P/Kingsland/Spring Grove/W-K/Fillmore Central winner, 6 p.m.

Schaeffer/Randolph/Mabel-Canton/Lanesboro/Hayfield winner vs. MSAD/Glenville-Emmons/Kenyon-Wanamingo/LeRoy-Ostrander/Alden-Conger winner, 7:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, Nov. 6

(At Mayo Civic Arena)

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.