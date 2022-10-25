Section One volleyball players to watch: Mayo's Hanson, Lester create problem for opponents

The Section One volleyball tournaments in Class AAAA, AAA, AA and A have kicked off this week. They'll concluded on Nov. 5 with state-qualifying championship matches in each of those classes.

Here is a look at 12 Section One players to watch.

SECTION 1AAAA

Mayo's Jadyn Lester (11) hits the ball during a girls volleyball game against Stewartville on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Lester and the Spartans are the No. 4 seed in the Section 1AAAA tournament. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Jadyn Lester, Mayo

Lester, a junior outside hitter/setter, has also shown a strong all-around game for the Spartans. Lester has 155 kills, 355 set assists, 152 digs, 47 service aces and 31 blocks.

Hannah Hanson, Mayo

A senior setter, Hanson does a lot more than just set. A remarkable all-around athlete, Hanson is all around the volleyball court. This season, she has 420 set assists, 219 kills, 205 digs, 36 blocks and 36 service aces. Her hitting percentage is .333.

Paige Decker, Century

Decker is the highest flier in southeastern Minnesota. The senior middle hitter has used her huge vertical jump to be a menace at the net. Decker, who will play next year at the University of Minnesota Duluth, has 368 kills this season, along with 116 digs, 33 blocks and 42 ace serves.

SECTION 1AAA

Stewartville's Arianna Blohm (7) hits the ball during a girls volleyball match against Mayo on Sept. 6, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Stewartville 3-0. Post Bulletin file photo

Arianna Blohm, Stewartville

The Division I North Dakota State University commit has been dominant this season after being shelved the second half of last year with back injury.

Gabrielle Gartner, Byron

Gartner, an All-State player a year ago, is having another excellent season and showing great versatility along the way. The senior 6-foot middle blocker has 220 kills, 54 blocks, 32 ace serves and 178 digs. She’s efficient, too, ranking first on her team with a 41.1 kill percentage.

Abby Distad, Kasson-Mantorville

Distad has helped the KoMets to a ranking of No. 3 in Class AA. The junior setter has a whopping 733 set assists as well as 209 digs and 54 ace serves. Besides all of that, she is a major leader for K-M.

SECTION 1AA

Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Rylee Nelson (7) spikes the ball during a volleyball game against Stewartville on Sept. 1, 2022, in Stewartville. Post Bulletin file photo

Rylee Nelson, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

It’s been quite a career for Nelson, who plays everywhere for the No. 2-ranked Cougars. The senior now has 2,000 assists and 1,000 digs in her years on the Z-M varsity. This season, the Division I Seton Hall University commit has 274 kills, 376 assists, 298 digs, 52 blocks and 18 ace serves.

Madison Burr, Cannon Falls

Burr is one of the most ferocious front-line players around. At 6-foot-1 and with great leaping ability, the junior is intimidating up front. Burr has 354 kills this season. She’s also chipped in 94 blocks, 213 digs, 23 ace serves and 7 assists.

Jovial King, Caledonia

The Warriors’ senior setter has had a big hand in Caledonia’s strong season, with its 16-12-0 record and claiming the Three Rivers Conference title for the third straight year. King, whose game has developed nicely this season, has 470 assists and 109 digs.

SECTION 1A

Spring Grove’s Addyson McHugh (13) hits the ball during a Section 1A girls volleyball playoff match against Bethlehem Academy Nov. 4, 2021, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo

Addyson McHugh, Spring Grove

McHugh is one of the primary reasons the Lions are having a breakthrough season, at 26-4 and ranked ninth in Class A. A middle blocker, the senior has 269 kills (594 attempts, juist 57 errors), 32 blocks, 175 digs and 47 ace serves.

Tessa Erlandson, Kenyon-Wanamingo

The senior outside hitter has been a constant force for the No. 6-ranked Knights. Erlandson has 300 kills and a 34.8 kill percentage. She’s also managed 28 blocks.

Sahara Morken, Mabel-Canton

The sophomore has been about as good as it gets as the Cougars’ star setter. She has 933 set assists this season for an M-C team that’s ranked fifth in Class A. She also has 216 digs, 84 ace serves and has gone 435-for-453 on serves.