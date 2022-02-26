Section one wrestling notebook: Kasson-Mantorville sends 13 wrestlers to semifinals; Z-M sends 10

Fresh off their first Section 1A team championship since 2018, the Kasson-Mantorville wrestling team kept the momentum going on Friday at the Section 1AA individual tournament.

The KoMets put on a dominant display at the Mayo Civic Center with an eye-popping 13 of their 14 wrestlers qualifying for Saturday's semifinals.

"Our goal coming in here was to compete hard at every weight, and focus hard on what is in front of us right now," coach Jamie Heidt said. "The guys did that today."

Kasson-Mantorville's Logan Vaughan wrestles Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Dominic Michel during a Section 1AA 152-pound quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at the Mayo Event Center.

Eighth-grader Jonah Coleman (113-pounds), freshmen Aiden (120) and Owen Friedrich (126), sophomores Joseph Kennedy (132), Luke Swanson (138) and Dominic Mann (160) all qualified for Saturday's semifinal, as did juniors Noah Swarts (145), Cole Glazier (170), Heath Parrish (220) and seniors Logan Vaughan (152), Kail Wynia (182), Bennett Berge (195) and Reed Parrish (285).

It was simply a good team effort all the way around.

"We talked (Thursday) about how we're not looking at the bracket, we're not looking at who we might have — who we could wrestle," Glazier said. "The only match we're worried about is the next one that's coming up. We take care of business in that match. The comes the next one. Only focusing on one match at a time is big for us.

Now the KoMets are flirting with having their most state qualifiers ever as a program. Heidt couldn't remember the exact number but knows if the KoMets take care of business the opportunity is there to send a large number of individuals to the Xcel Energy Center on March 4. But first, the KoMets have to take care of tomorrow's semifinals.

"It's just taking one match at a time now and focusing on what's in front of us," Heidt said. "Tomorrow's a new day. The guys have to get up. We have to tighten things up and wrestle better as the tournament goes on. That's our goal right now."

Semifinals for Section 1AA and 1A kick off at Noon, Saturday.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa sees 10 reach semis

The KoMets weren't the only one to reach double figures when it comes to semifinal qualifiers in Section 1AA.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa — the Section 1AA team runner-up — continued their stellar season on Friday with 10 qualifying for Saturday's semifinals.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Jack Krier wrestles Byron's John Paul Lorentz during a Section 1AA 120-pound quarterfinal on Feb. 25, 2022 at the Mayo Event Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Z-M's lighter weights continued their run of good wrestling with all six qualifying for Saturday's semifinal in the forms of eighth-grader Noah Schaeffer (106), senior Lucas Williams (113), sophomore Jack Krier (120), junior Lucas Schiell (126), junior Ben Murray (132) and sophomore Laiken Coopeman. Sophomore Kaleb Lochner (145), junior Ryan Lexvold (170), senior Gabe Tupper (182) and junior Cody Anderson (195) advanced to the semifinals to bring the number to 10.

Overall, coach Link Steffen was more than proud with how his grapplers performed. Yet, the Cougars know the hard work is only starting.

"Anytime you get double digits in the semis that's a good thing," Steffen said. "But at the same time, you know what's coming. You're narrowing it down to the toughest wrestlers in your area. Tomorrow's going to be a tough day. We're going to have to be out there ready to wrestle. But I'm very pleased with how they wrestled today. They came out and they were ready."

Other Section 1AA semifinalists

Lake City was next when it came to the amount of area wrestler that moved on to Saturday's semifinals with five. Junior Nate Evans (126), seniors Tanner Laska (138), Aaron Meincke (145), Luke Becker (152) and Max Balow (285) made it to the semifinals.

Cannon Falls was next with four in freshman Ethan Albers (106), junior Gavin Peterson (113), sophomore Calvin Singewald (120) and senior Preston Carlisle (160).

Led by standout senior Maxwell Petersen (145), Byron will see three in Saturday's semifinal with senior Jacob Thompson (132) and junior Carter Geerts (220).

Plainview-Elgin-Millville has two in eighth-grader Aiden Graner (106) and Martin Prieto (195).

Stewartville will also send two with seniors Christian Sackett (220) and Caden King (285).

Lewiston Altura/Rushford-Peterson (senior Tyler Kryzer, 182) and La Crescent-Hokah (senior Joey Schreier, 152) each have one grappler in Saturday's semifinals.

Link to full Section 1AA results

Section 1A: Good day for a number of area teams

A number of Rochester-area teams had a great first day of the Section 1A championships.

Caledonia/Houston and Chatfield led the way with 11 qualifying for Saturday's semifinals, while Dover-Eyota was right behind with nine.

The Warriors' defending state champion Brandon Ross (126) along with Ayden Goetzinger had byes into the semifinals to guarantee two semifinalists for the Warriors, before nine others punched their ticket in the forms of freshmen Braxton Lange (106) and Tanner Ginther (113), sophomores Owen Denstad (132) and Isaac Blocker (138) juniors Simon Seymour (120), Tucker Ginther (145), Cory Scanlan (152), Eric Mauss (182) and Tyler Jennings (220).

Chatfield also had three in sophomore Kail Schott (170), senior Grady Schott (182) and senior Campbell Berge (195) receive a bye straight into the semifinals. Freshmen Javier Berg (106), Ben Carrier (132) and Carson Rowland (132), sophomores Gage Bartels (113) and Jack Dornack (138) along with junior Lukas Carrier (152) and seniors Ethan Ruskell (220) and Caden Noltle (285) all wrestled their way into Saturday's semifinals.

Nearly one week after claiming the Section 1A team title, Dover-Eyota sent nine to the semifinals.

Junior Jackson Duellman (220) received a bye into the semifinals, while seventh-grader Caden Haag (113), sophomores Bolton Thesing (126) and Landon Lehnertz (170), juniors Brodie Kellen (145), Gavin Gust (152) and Tyler Mix (195), seniors Grady Eaton (132) and Treyton Thesing (160) wrestled into Saturday's semifinal.

Link to full results of Section 1A