Section softball: Cannon Falls, Wabasha-Kellogg advance to championship Thursday

AUSTIN — The message before the game for Cannon Falls High School softball coach Tom Langfeldt was simple: We much rather play one game instead of two.

And thanks to a four-run fourth inning and standout Abby Breuer once again showing her 'bulldog personality' in the circle by buckling down after a couple of early runs the Bombers did just that, knocking off Chatfield 4-2 in a Section 1AA winner's bracket final on Tuesday at Todd Park.

The Bombers now are in the driver's seat and will need to lose twice in the Section 1AA championship on Thursday against the winner of Chatfield/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, which played in the elimination game immediately after the Bombers were victorious.

"Hats off to the girls," Langfeldt said. "We gave up two in the second and we just kept telling (Breuer) there is a lot of game left and the girls bought into it. They know all it takes is one, two hits and get things going. They hung in and made plays defensively."

The Gophers got to Breuer in the second with senior Brynn Irish delivering a two-out, two-strike, two-run single down the left field line.

Chatfield's Devann Clemens (8) and Brittin Ruskell (9) cheer after bringing in a run during a Section 1AA softball semifinal game against Cannon Falls on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.

But from there, Breuer settled down, including getting out of a fourth inning jam that saw the Gophers first two hitters reach base. But Breuer worked out of it with a strikeout and a pop up after the sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third. One could feel the momentum switch to the Bombers.

"It was stressful, not going to lie," Breuer said with a laugh. "But I just had to get outs for my team and try to produce some pop outs, anything that would take a hit in that situation. ... You could feel the momentum heading into the dugout."

The next half inning, all of a sudden Chatfield starter Claire Springer had a hard time with her command after a relatively stress-free first three innings.

Springer opened the inning with a walk and back-to-back hit by pitches, before Chloe Lingelbach ripped a shot down the right field line for a two-run single that tied the game at 2. With runners on the corners, Madysen King followed with a sacrific fly that made it 3-2. An E6 extended the inning for Morgan Kasa, who came through with an RBI single for the added insurance.

"That was so uncharactheristic of her," Langfeldt said of Springer. "She's a heck of a pitcher. She throws so much stuff and everything's coming at a different speed, but hey, we'll take it. We put a couple of good swings on and had a good inning."

Breuer shut the door from there, allowing just one hit after the second inning. The defense did a good job of making plays as well in what was tough, windy conditions. But Breuer did a great job missing barrels and bats throughout. The University of Upper Iowa commit allowed just three hits in all with nine strikeouts.

"I just stayed in it and kind of had that bulldog attitude going into it," Breuer said. "Just had to make sure I was hitting my spots and Rachael (Miller) did a great job of framing pitches.

The Bombers are now just one win away from their first state tournament.

"We just have to keep doing things one at a time," Breuer said. "Just play our game like we have all season long."

Wabasha-Kellogg advances in Section 1A

The past few seasons, the Wabasha-Kellogg High School softball team have had to take the long way round in the Section 1A tournament.

That hasn't always been a bad thing, as the Falcons navigated the elimination's bracket last year, before winning a Section 1A title. Yet, long-time coach Mike Schumacher was very much looking forward in taking the shorter route in his 42nd and final season.

The Falcons made sure that would happen with a 4-1 victory over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in the final of the Section 1A winner's bracket on Tuesday.

"We've been here a lot the past years, but this is the first time we're on the short path," Schumacher said. "I'm glad we're keeping that up. I told them, I'm too old for that long path."

Wabasha-Kellogg's Hannah Johnson (5) high-fives Ella Lineweaver (6) after scoring a run during a Section 1A softball semifinal game against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.

The Falcons had a bit of a rocky start, falling behind 1-0, before starter Sophie Graner and the defense settled down behind her. Graner was stellar in the circle, allowing just one run in seven innings.

The W-K offense then found its groove, thanks to RBI from Brielle Adams, Lauren Stumpf and Megan Solberg. The Falcons led 4-1 after six, before finishing it out.

The Gophers will now play Bethlehem Academy 5 p.m. Thursday after the Cardinals defeated WEM in the elimination game.

"We are familiar with them," Schumacher said. "We played them in the elimination game a few years back and had a great battle with them in 2007. So we have a little history with BA."