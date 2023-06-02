99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Section softball results: Hayfield comes up just short of state berth

A scoreboard of softball games.

Hayfield, Bethlehem Academy Section 1A softball championships
Hayfield’s Jo Tempel gets a glove on Bethlehem Academy’s Brylie Becker (25) during a Section 1A softball championship game against on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 10:20 PM

SECTION 1A

Hayfield 3, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 2

Bethlehem Academy 4, Hayfield 1

AUSTIN — The Vikings were able to win their fifth straight elimination game, but ultimately the Cinderella run came to an end against top-seeded BA.

It's the first state appearance in program history for the Cardinals.

The Vikings took a 3-1 lead in the first game with RBIs from Melody Walker and Kenna Selk, which was more than enough run support for sophomore starter Elaina Masching, who was stellar in the circle. She allowed just two runs — one earned — on four hits to earn the win.

In game two, FBA (20-2) utilized a four-run third inning to take control.

The Vikings (13-11) scored in the fourth on a Alexys Swygman RBI single.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
