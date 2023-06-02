Section softball results: Hayfield comes up just short of state berth

SECTION 1A

Hayfield 3, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 2

Bethlehem Academy 4, Hayfield 1

AUSTIN — The Vikings were able to win their fifth straight elimination game, but ultimately the Cinderella run came to an end against top-seeded BA.

It's the first state appearance in program history for the Cardinals.

The Vikings took a 3-1 lead in the first game with RBIs from Melody Walker and Kenna Selk, which was more than enough run support for sophomore starter Elaina Masching, who was stellar in the circle. She allowed just two runs — one earned — on four hits to earn the win.

In game two, FBA (20-2) utilized a four-run third inning to take control.

The Vikings (13-11) scored in the fourth on a Alexys Swygman RBI single.

Hayfield 3, Bethlehem Academy 2

Hayfield#120#000#0#—#3#6#2

FBA#100#000#0#—#2#4#2

Hayfield: Jo Tempel, 1-for-4, 2 R, SB; Taylor Dick, 0-for-4; Kenna Selk, 2-for-3, RBI; Kenna Selk, 2-for-3, RBI; Reese Bauman, 2-for-3, RBI, BB; Natalie Beaver, 1-for-3, BB; Betsy Gillette, 0-for-4; Alexys Swygman, 1-for-4, R; Megan Hansen, 0-for-1, BB, SB; Melody Walker, 0-for-3, RBI; Kenna Selk, SB. Pitchers: Elaina Masching (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 4 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 K, HBP.