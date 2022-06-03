Section softball: Wabasha-Kellogg 10-run rule after overcoming eight-run deficit to advance to state

AUSTIN — Sophie Graner will be the first to admit she and her Wabasha-Kellogg softball teammates' energy had been zapped out of them.

The No. 1 seeded Falcons suddenly found themselves trailing by eight runs after two innings to Bethlehem Academy in the Section 1A championship on Thursday.

The belief to get ready for a game two suddenly became implanted in their minds less than 45 minutes into game one.

"There was definitely doubt in the dugout," Graner said. "We were all down."

However, thanks to some senior leadership from Ella Lineweaver and Jacqueline Avilez, the Falcons were rejuvenated and bent on chipping away at the big deficit.

But they just kept on scoring and scoring and scoring.

The Falcons would score 10 runs in the fourth with Avilez delivering the go-ahead two-run double.

From there, the Falcons never looked back, scoring nine times in the sixth to beat BA 21-11 in six innings at Todd Park to punch their second consecutive state meet appearance.

It also guarantees that coach Mike Schumacher's 42nd and final season will end in North Mankato at the state tournament.

"We really wanted to do this for him," Graner said. "And for (assistant) Steve (Gosse), who is in his last year too. So it's just awesome we could do it two years in a row for them."

The Falcons entered needing just one win to advance to Caswell Park in North Mankato, but it initially looked like they were going to have to gear up for game two after BA took a 10-2 lead with an eight-run second inning.

It proved to not be the case.

Just as quickly as it fell behind, Wabasha-Kellogg started to scratch out some runs in the fourth and soon the dugout was starting to feel it.

"(Avilez and Lineweaver) brought us up. And I was like, 'We're doing this,'" Graner said. "It was kind of like COVID, it spread throughout the whole dugout and we all got up, it was awesome."

But little did they expect it would turn out to the offensive outburst it did.

After BA cut the lead to 12-11, the Falcons put up a nine-spot in the bottom of the sixth to end the game prematurely in a shocking turn of events.

"I was talking with Steve, it hasn't been since the 1980's where we had games where a team is down by eight and ends up winning by 10," Schumacher said. "It just doesn't happen anymore in fastpitch nowadays. But that happened today."

Now, the Falcons are off to their second consecutive state meet. After losing in extras 2-1 in the first round a season ago, they are eager for another go-around.

"Last year, we were right there," Schumacher said. "I don't believe we will get a top five seed ... but we will be ready."