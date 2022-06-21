Section, state champions highlight All-Area Boys Golf Team

FIRST TEAM

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Anders Larson during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

GOLFER OF THE YEAR

ANDERS LARSON

School: Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Year: Senior

Highlights: Helped PIZM win its second consecutive Section 1AA team championship and its first-ever Class AA state championship. … Third in Class AA state meet (73-72—145). … Section 1AA runner-up (78-68—146) by one shot to Lourdes’ Colton Rich. … Third place in Hiawatha Valley League meet (76). … Average score of 73.4 in five postseason rounds. … Committed to play at Division I Tennessee Tech.

• • •

Isaac Ahn

ISAAC AHN

School: Rochester Mayo

Year: Freshman

Highlights: Had a stellar postseason scoring average of 74.0 over five rounds. … Placed third in the Big Nine Conference meet (77), fifth in the Section 1AAA meet (73-73—146) and 10th at the Class AAA state meet (71-76—147). … Was tied for third after the opening round of the state meet, as one of seven golfers to break par that day.

• • •

Fillmore Central’s Jake Fishbaugher takes a shot on the 10th hole during the Section 1A boys golf championship Thursday at Willow Creek Golf Course in Rochester.

JAKE FISHBAUGHER

School: Fillmore Central

Year: Junior

Highlights: Medalist at the Three Rivers Conference championships (70). … Section 1A medalist (77-79—156) and state-meet qualifier. … Placed in the top 10 at state, tying for eighth place (81-74—155). … Highest finisher at state from Section 1A.

• • •

RYAN NUTTER

School: La Crescent-Hokah

Year: Freshman

Highlights: Tied for 13th place at the Class AA state meet (78-75—153). … Tied with PIZM’s Anders Larson as the runner-up at the Section 1AA meet (77-69—146). … Placed fourth at the Three Rivers Conference championships (77). … Averaged an outstanding 75.2 score per 18 holes in his five postseason rounds.

• • •

COLTON RICH

School: Rochester Lourdes

Year: Freshman

Highlights: Tied for 10th in the Hiawatha Valley League championships (81). … Posted outstanding back-to-back rounds at the Section 1AA meet (73-72—145) to earn medalist honors and qualify for the Class AA state meet. … Finished tied for 26th at state (84-74—158).

• • •

MICHAEL SCRIPTURE

School: Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Year: Junior

Highlights: Helped the Wildcats win a second consecutive Section 1AA championship and return to the Class AA state meet. … Tied for 33rd (79-81—160) at state, as PIZM won its first-ever state championship. … Medalist at the Hiawatha Valley League championships (74). … Tied for fourth place at the Section 1AA meet (78-75—153).

• • •

Hayfield’s Keegan Bronson takes a shot on the 10th hole during the Section 1A boys golf championship Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Willow Creek Golf Course in Rochester.

KEEGAN BRONSON

School: Hayfield

Year: Senior

Highlights: One of two Vikings to qualify for the Class A state meet, where he placed 10th (79-77—156). … Placed 12th at the Gopher Conference championships, a 9-hole event (44). … The Section 1A runner-up (78-81—159).

• • •

Stewartville's Cole Jannsen takes a look at his putt during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

COLE JANNSEN

School: Stewartville

Year: Senior

Highlights: Helped the Tigers finish second in Section 1AA meet, falling to champion — and eventual state champion — PIZM by just seven strokes. … Placed fourth in the Hiawatha Valley League meet (79). … Finished sixth in Section 1AA (78-78—156). … Tied for 23rd at state (78-79—157). … All five postseason rounds were sub-80, an average of 78.4.

SECOND TEAM

CALEB JANNSEN

School: Stewartville

Year: Sophomore

Highlights: One of two Tigers to qualify for the Class AA state meet, along with his brother Cole, a senior. … Tied for 62nd at state (84-84—168). … Placed fourth in Section 1AA with two outstanding rounds (79-74—153). … Runner-up at the Hiawatha Valley League championships (75).

• • •

JOSEPH SCRIPTURE

School: Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Year: Junior

Highlights: One of two PIZM golfers to finish in the top 10 at the state meet, placing ninth (77-74—151) to help the Wildcats win their first Class AA state championship. … Made a crucial birdie putt on his 36th and final hole of the state meet to essentially seal the Wildcats’ state title. … Tied for fourth in the Hiawatha Valley League championships (79).

• • •

KOLE FORSTHOFFER

School: Rochester Mayo

Year: Senior

Highlights: Averaged 78.0 per 18 holes in three postseason rounds. … Tied for fifth place in the Big Nine Conference championships (79). … Finished 15th in the Section 1AAA meet, following a first-round 82 with an outstanding 73 in the final round.

• • •

ANDREW HOINESS

School: Rushford-Peterson

Year: Senior

Highlights: Led the Trojans to the Section 1A championship and a spot in the Class A state meet, where they placed eighth. … Tied for 37th individually at the state meet (90-82—172). … Runner-up at the Three Rivers Conference championships (76). … Third in the Section 1A meet (83-77—160).

• • •

ETHAN NORMAN

School: Rochester Mayo

Year: Senior

Highlights: Averaged 78.7 over three rounds in the postseason. … Placed 15th in the Section 1AAA meet (81-74—155). … Finished 10th in the Big Nine Conference championships (81). … Qualified for the Class AAA state meet as a junior.

• • •

ALEX OLSON

School: Rochester Lourdes

Year: Junior

Highlights: Qualified for the Class AA state meet by winning a two-hole playoff at the Section 1AA meet. … Tied for seventh place in the section (83-78—161). … Finished tied for fourth at the Hiawatha Valley League championships (79). … Finished fourth in the Rochester All-City Invitational (76) on May 18.

• • •

CAMERON BRUNS

School: Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Year: Sophomore

Highlights: A key member of the Wildcats’ Section 1AA and Class AA state championship team. … Bruns finished 41st at the state meet (80-82—162). … He placed 19th in the Hiawatha Valley League meet (87), then finished ninth in the Section 1AA meet (85-77—162).

• • •

SHAWN ERICKSON

School: Rochester Century

Year: Junior

Highlights: Tied for eighth place at the Rochester All-City Invitational on May 18 (77). … Averaged 79.7 over three postseason rounds. … Tied for 15th at the Section 1AAA meet on June 2 (77-78—155).

HONORABLE MENTION

Blooming Prairie: Sr. David Kartes; Sr. Garret Farr. Byron: Sr. Dylan Rolandson. Cannon Falls: Fr. Bravin Myrvold. Chatfield: 7th Carson Harstad. Dover-Eyota: 8th Carter Boynton; Jr. Michael Pittenger. Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander: Sr. Taylor Glynn. Hayfield: So. Sam Tucker (Class A state-meet qualifier); So. Ty Bronson; Fr. Kolton Fiedler. Kasson-Mantorville: Sr. Landon Hadrath; So. Matthew Justice. Kingsland: Sr. Kaden Rath; Sr. Nick Eickhoff. La Crescent-Hokah: Sr. Carson Reider; So. Wyatt Farrell; Jr. Ben Kerska; Sr. Liam Farrell. Lake City: Sr. Andru Kohrs; So. Noah Wallerich; Fr. Braxton Berlin. Lanesboro: Sr. Clay Schwichtenberg (Class A state-meet qualifier); 7th Jack Brogle; So. Kaden Stettler. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Fr. Collin Fogarty. Red Wing: Sr. Denval Atkinson; Jr. John Ahrens. Rochester Century: Jr. Jacob Shamblin. Rochester John Marshall: Jr. Mason Decker; Fr. Ole Fevold. Rochester Lourdes: Sr. Thomas Benner. Rochester Mayo: So. Will Smith; So. Mikkel Norby. Rushford-Peterson: Jr. Grady Hengel (Class A state-meet qualifier). Southland: So. Nicholas Edland (Class A state-meet qualifier); Jr. Cohen Wiste. Stewartville: Fr. Parker Wangen; 8th Austin Walker; Jr. John Becker. Triton: Jr. Jude Gosse.