Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Section, state champions highlight All-Area Boys Golf Team

Five members of the Class AA state champion Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys golf team are on the inaugural Post Bulletin All-Area Team. That group is headlined by the PB Boys Golfer of the Year, senior Anders Larson.

All City Boys Golf
Rochester Lourdes freshman Colton Rich, the 2022 Section 1AA medalist, is among the eight players named to the First Team on the inaugural Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Golf Team.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
June 21, 2022 05:25 AM
FIRST TEAM

Section 1AA golf finals
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Anders Larson during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

GOLFER OF THE YEAR

ANDERS LARSON

School: Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Year: Senior

Highlights: Helped PIZM win its second consecutive Section 1AA team championship and its first-ever Class AA state championship. … Third in Class AA state meet (73-72—145). … Section 1AA runner-up (78-68—146) by one shot to Lourdes’ Colton Rich. … Third place in Hiawatha Valley League meet (76). … Average score of 73.4 in five postseason rounds. … Committed to play at Division I Tennessee Tech.

• • •

ISAAC.AHN.MUG.jpg
Isaac Ahn

ISAAC AHN

School: Rochester Mayo

Year: Freshman

Highlights: Had a stellar postseason scoring average of 74.0 over five rounds. … Placed third in the Big Nine Conference meet (77), fifth in the Section 1AAA meet (73-73—146) and 10th at the Class AAA state meet (71-76—147). … Was tied for third after the opening round of the state meet, as one of seven golfers to break par that day.

• • •

9af1919376c79d439d31166a1f774837.jpg
Fillmore Central’s Jake Fishbaugher takes a shot on the 10th hole during the Section 1A boys golf championship Thursday at Willow Creek Golf Course in Rochester.

JAKE FISHBAUGHER

School: Fillmore Central

Year: Junior

Highlights: Medalist at the Three Rivers Conference championships (70). … Section 1A medalist (77-79—156) and state-meet qualifier. … Placed in the top 10 at state, tying for eighth place (81-74—155). … Highest finisher at state from Section 1A.

• • •

RYAN NUTTER

School: La Crescent-Hokah

Year: Freshman

Highlights: Tied for 13th place at the Class AA state meet (78-75—153). … Tied with PIZM’s Anders Larson as the runner-up at the Section 1AA meet (77-69—146). … Placed fourth at the Three Rivers Conference championships (77). … Averaged an outstanding 75.2 score per 18 holes in his five postseason rounds.

• • •

COLTON RICH

School: Rochester Lourdes

Year: Freshman

Highlights: Tied for 10th in the Hiawatha Valley League championships (81). … Posted outstanding back-to-back rounds at the Section 1AA meet (73-72—145) to earn medalist honors and qualify for the Class AA state meet. … Finished tied for 26th at state (84-74—158).

• • •

MICHAEL SCRIPTURE

School: Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Year: Junior

Highlights: Helped the Wildcats win a second consecutive Section 1AA championship and return to the Class AA state meet. … Tied for 33rd (79-81—160) at state, as PIZM won its first-ever state championship. … Medalist at the Hiawatha Valley League championships (74). … Tied for fourth place at the Section 1AA meet (78-75—153).

• • •

Section 1A Golf Meet
Hayfield’s Keegan Bronson takes a shot on the 10th hole during the Section 1A boys golf championship Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Willow Creek Golf Course in Rochester.

KEEGAN BRONSON

School: Hayfield

Year: Senior

Highlights: One of two Vikings to qualify for the Class A state meet, where he placed 10th (79-77—156). … Placed 12th at the Gopher Conference championships, a 9-hole event (44). … The Section 1A runner-up (78-81—159).

• • •

Section 1AA golf finals
Stewartville's Cole Jannsen takes a look at his putt during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

COLE JANNSEN

School: Stewartville

Year: Senior

Highlights: Helped the Tigers finish second in Section 1AA meet, falling to champion — and eventual state champion — PIZM by just seven strokes. … Placed fourth in the Hiawatha Valley League meet (79). … Finished sixth in Section 1AA (78-78—156). … Tied for 23rd at state (78-79—157). … All five postseason rounds were sub-80, an average of 78.4.

SECOND TEAM

CALEB JANNSEN

School: Stewartville

Year: Sophomore

Highlights: One of two Tigers to qualify for the Class AA state meet, along with his brother Cole, a senior. … Tied for 62nd at state (84-84—168). … Placed fourth in Section 1AA with two outstanding rounds (79-74—153). … Runner-up at the Hiawatha Valley League championships (75).

• • •

JOSEPH SCRIPTURE

School: Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Year: Junior

Highlights: One of two PIZM golfers to finish in the top 10 at the state meet, placing ninth (77-74—151) to help the Wildcats win their first Class AA state championship. … Made a crucial birdie putt on his 36th and final hole of the state meet to essentially seal the Wildcats’ state title. … Tied for fourth in the Hiawatha Valley League championships (79).

• • •

KOLE FORSTHOFFER

School: Rochester Mayo

Year: Senior

Highlights: Averaged 78.0 per 18 holes in three postseason rounds. … Tied for fifth place in the Big Nine Conference championships (79). … Finished 15th in the Section 1AAA meet, following a first-round 82 with an outstanding 73 in the final round.

• • •

ANDREW HOINESS

School: Rushford-Peterson

Year: Senior

Highlights: Led the Trojans to the Section 1A championship and a spot in the Class A state meet, where they placed eighth. … Tied for 37th individually at the state meet (90-82—172). … Runner-up at the Three Rivers Conference championships (76). … Third in the Section 1A meet (83-77—160).

• • •

ETHAN NORMAN

School: Rochester Mayo

Year: Senior

Highlights: Averaged 78.7 over three rounds in the postseason. … Placed 15th in the Section 1AAA meet (81-74—155). … Finished 10th in the Big Nine Conference championships (81). … Qualified for the Class AAA state meet as a junior.

• • •

ALEX OLSON

School: Rochester Lourdes

Year: Junior

Highlights: Qualified for the Class AA state meet by winning a two-hole playoff at the Section 1AA meet. … Tied for seventh place in the section (83-78—161). … Finished tied for fourth at the Hiawatha Valley League championships (79). … Finished fourth in the Rochester All-City Invitational (76) on May 18.

• • •

CAMERON BRUNS

School: Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Year: Sophomore

Highlights: A key member of the Wildcats’ Section 1AA and Class AA state championship team. … Bruns finished 41st at the state meet (80-82—162). … He placed 19th in the Hiawatha Valley League meet (87), then finished ninth in the Section 1AA meet (85-77—162).

• • •

SHAWN ERICKSON

School: Rochester Century

Year: Junior

Highlights: Tied for eighth place at the Rochester All-City Invitational on May 18 (77). … Averaged 79.7 over three postseason rounds. … Tied for 15th at the Section 1AAA meet on June 2 (77-78—155).

HONORABLE MENTION

Blooming Prairie: Sr. David Kartes; Sr. Garret Farr. Byron: Sr. Dylan Rolandson. Cannon Falls: Fr. Bravin Myrvold. Chatfield: 7th Carson Harstad. Dover-Eyota: 8th Carter Boynton; Jr. Michael Pittenger. Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander: Sr. Taylor Glynn. Hayfield: So. Sam Tucker (Class A state-meet qualifier); So. Ty Bronson; Fr. Kolton Fiedler. Kasson-Mantorville: Sr. Landon Hadrath; So. Matthew Justice. Kingsland: Sr. Kaden Rath; Sr. Nick Eickhoff. La Crescent-Hokah: Sr. Carson Reider; So. Wyatt Farrell; Jr. Ben Kerska; Sr. Liam Farrell. Lake City: Sr. Andru Kohrs; So. Noah Wallerich; Fr. Braxton Berlin. Lanesboro: Sr. Clay Schwichtenberg (Class A state-meet qualifier); 7th Jack Brogle; So. Kaden Stettler. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Fr. Collin Fogarty. Red Wing: Sr. Denval Atkinson; Jr. John Ahrens. Rochester Century: Jr. Jacob Shamblin. Rochester John Marshall: Jr. Mason Decker; Fr. Ole Fevold. Rochester Lourdes: Sr. Thomas Benner. Rochester Mayo: So. Will Smith; So. Mikkel Norby. Rushford-Peterson: Jr. Grady Hengel (Class A state-meet qualifier). Southland: So. Nicholas Edland (Class A state-meet qualifier); Jr. Cohen Wiste. Stewartville: Fr. Parker Wangen; 8th Austin Walker; Jr. John Becker. Triton: Jr. Jude Gosse.

Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
