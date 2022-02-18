SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Section team wrestling: Kasson-Mantorville, Chatfield, Zumbrota-Mazeppa all advance; Mayo falls in semis

The Mayo Civic Center Arena is all set for championship Saturday

Section 1AAA Wrestling
Mayo’s Calder Sheehan wrestles Faribault’s Hunter Conrad in a 138-pound match during Section 1AAA Wrestling Team Semifinals Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 17, 2022 11:07 PM
KASSON — The Kasson-Mantorville high school wrestling team started their quest for a team state title with a dominating 79-0 victory over Stewartville in the Section 1AA quarterfinals on Thursday at Kasson-Mantorville High School.

The top-seeded KoMets — ranked No. 2 in Class AA by The Guillotine — collected eight pins against the ninth-seeded Tigers, who beat Plainview-Elgin-Millville 37-34 in the first round. Stewartville trailed 34-31 entering the final match before Caden King picked up a pin at heavyweight to advance the Tigers.

Wynia Tough 20
Prep
Section team wrestling tournament results and schedule
Kasson-Mantorville, Chatfield and Zumbrota-Mazeppa all advance to the Mayo Civic Center Arena
February 15, 2022 02:07 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff
Section 1AAA Wrestling
Prep
Photos: Section 1AAA Wrestling on Feb. 17, 2022
Mayo, Century, John Marshall, and Faribault took part in Section 1AAA team wrestling at Mayo High School on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
February 17, 2022 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott

The KoMets now face No. 4 Lake City — which got past Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 78-6 in the quarters — in the semifinals at Noon on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center Arena.

On the other side of the Section 1AA bracket, No. 3 Albert Lea and No. 2 Zumbrota-Mazeppa now face off in the other semifinal after dominating their quarterfinal matches.

The Tigers had little issue with No. 6 Byron in a 58-16 win. The Bears defeated Pine Island 58-16 in the first round.

The Cougars collected seven pins in a 51-18 victory over Cannon Falls to advance to what should be a great semifinal.

Section 1A

Top-seeded Chatfield cruised into Saturday's semifinal with a thorough 63-13 Section 1A quarterfinal win against Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton.

The Gophers — ranked No. 8 in Class A — will square off against fifth-seeded Caledonia/Houston Noon, Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center Arena. C/H beat fourth-seeded Kenyon-Wanamingo 38-27 behind pins from Isaac Blocker (138 pounds) and Ayden Goetzinger (220).

Goodhue and Dover-Eyota took care of business on the other side of the bracket.

The second-seeded Wildcats — ranked No. 11 in Class A — recorded five pins to beat St. Charles 60-10. The third-seeded Eagles — ranked No. 9 in Class A — tallied seven pins on their way to a 64-11 win against Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland to set up the highly-anticipated semifinal matchup. Goodhue defeated Dover-Eyota 42-36 on Jan. 20.

Section 1AAA

Mayo entered a new-look Section 1AAA with the hope and belief it could make a run. But after a run away 83-0 victory over John Marshall in the quarterfinals, the second-seeded Spartans fell to No. 3 Faribault 44-29 in the semifinals.

Calder Sheehan (138) won by technical fall 17-2, while Juan Cobarruvais (106), Logan Burger (160) and Dylan Hughes (182) all collected pins for the Spartans against Faribault. Mayo had defeated the Falcons 41-29 on Feb. 4.

The Falcons now square off against top-seeded and Big Nine Conference champion Northfield, which had no issue advancing to Saturday's Section 1AAA championship.

Saturday's Schedule

Section 1AAA

Championship

(At Mayo Civic Center Arena)

Northfield (25-3) vs. Faribault (17-11), 2 p.m.

Section 1AA

Semifinals

(At Mayo Civic Center Arena)

Kasson-Mantorville (24-1) vs. Lake City (18-7), Noon

Z-M (16-3) vs. Albert Lea (24-6), Noon

Section 1A

At Mayo Civic Center Arena

Semifinals

Chatfield (14-1) vs. Caledonia/Houston (17-7), Noon

Goodhue (25-4) vs. Dover-Eyota (17-8), Noon

