Section team wrestling: Kasson-Mantorville, Chatfield, Zumbrota-Mazeppa all advance; Mayo falls in semis

KASSON — The Kasson-Mantorville high school wrestling team started their quest for a team state title with a dominating 79-0 victory over Stewartville in the Section 1AA quarterfinals on Thursday at Kasson-Mantorville High School.

The top-seeded KoMets — ranked No. 2 in Class AA by The Guillotine — collected eight pins against the ninth-seeded Tigers, who beat Plainview-Elgin-Millville 37-34 in the first round. Stewartville trailed 34-31 entering the final match before Caden King picked up a pin at heavyweight to advance the Tigers.

The KoMets now face No. 4 Lake City — which got past Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 78-6 in the quarters — in the semifinals at Noon on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center Arena.

On the other side of the Section 1AA bracket, No. 3 Albert Lea and No. 2 Zumbrota-Mazeppa now face off in the other semifinal after dominating their quarterfinal matches.

The Tigers had little issue with No. 6 Byron in a 58-16 win. The Bears defeated Pine Island 58-16 in the first round.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cougars collected seven pins in a 51-18 victory over Cannon Falls to advance to what should be a great semifinal.

Section 1A

Top-seeded Chatfield cruised into Saturday's semifinal with a thorough 63-13 Section 1A quarterfinal win against Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton.

The Gophers — ranked No. 8 in Class A — will square off against fifth-seeded Caledonia/Houston Noon, Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center Arena. C/H beat fourth-seeded Kenyon-Wanamingo 38-27 behind pins from Isaac Blocker (138 pounds) and Ayden Goetzinger (220).

Goodhue and Dover-Eyota took care of business on the other side of the bracket.

The second-seeded Wildcats — ranked No. 11 in Class A — recorded five pins to beat St. Charles 60-10. The third-seeded Eagles — ranked No. 9 in Class A — tallied seven pins on their way to a 64-11 win against Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland to set up the highly-anticipated semifinal matchup. Goodhue defeated Dover-Eyota 42-36 on Jan. 20.

Section 1AAA

Mayo entered a new-look Section 1AAA with the hope and belief it could make a run. But after a run away 83-0 victory over John Marshall in the quarterfinals, the second-seeded Spartans fell to No. 3 Faribault 44-29 in the semifinals.

Calder Sheehan (138) won by technical fall 17-2, while Juan Cobarruvais (106), Logan Burger (160) and Dylan Hughes (182) all collected pins for the Spartans against Faribault. Mayo had defeated the Falcons 41-29 on Feb. 4.

The Falcons now square off against top-seeded and Big Nine Conference champion Northfield, which had no issue advancing to Saturday's Section 1AAA championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday's Schedule

Section 1AAA

Championship

(At Mayo Civic Center Arena)

Northfield (25-3) vs. Faribault (17-11), 2 p.m.

Section 1AA

Semifinals

(At Mayo Civic Center Arena)

Kasson-Mantorville (24-1) vs. Lake City (18-7), Noon

ADVERTISEMENT

Z-M (16-3) vs. Albert Lea (24-6), Noon

Section 1A

At Mayo Civic Center Arena

Semifinals

Chatfield (14-1) vs. Caledonia/Houston (17-7), Noon

Goodhue (25-4) vs. Dover-Eyota (17-8), Noon