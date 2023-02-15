Section wrestling: Battle awaits in 1A; Kasson-Mantorville, Mayo look to live up to No. 1 seeds

ROCHESTER — The most wonderful time of the year is finally here: The wrestling postseason.

The action once again is expected to be intense inside the Mayo Civic Center. All Sections in our area — except an argument can be made that Kasson-Mantorville is the clear favorite in 1AA — appear to be open for the taking.

With that, here is a breakdown of what to expect at this year's Section 1A, 1AA and 1AAA team wrestling tournaments.

SECTION 1A

WHEN: First round/quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 16; semifinals/final on Saturday, Feb. 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

WHERE: First round and quarterfinals at high seed; semifinals and final at Mayo Civic Center.

Analysis: Section 1A is once again going to be an absolute battle. Last year saw No. 4 seed Dover-Eyota run the table to reach the program's first state tournament since 2007. The Eagles again have been seen as likely to return to state, for most of this season. D-E has been ranked in the top 5 all season and even spent time at No. 1. Yet, the Eagles have three section losses, to Kenyon-Wanamingo, Chatfield and Caledonia/Houston. So once again, D-E has been seeded fourth. The Eagles have had tough luck on the injury front, most recently including a scary neck injury to senior Aiden Gasper, which required surgery to fix his vocal chords. He's now out of the hospital and back home, giving a sigh of relief for D-E and the southeastern Minnesota wrestling community.

Meanwhile, Chatfield — despite coach Matt Mauseth's initial thoughts that this season would be a bit of a rebuilding year — has found its groove. The Gophers are now ranked No. 3 in Class A by The Guillotine, led by standouts Javier Berg and Kail Schott. Both have a shot at individual state medals this year. Yet, to show the depth of the section, the Gophers did not receive the top seed. That honor belongs to No. 2-ranked Caledonia/Houston.

The Warriors are listed as 28-6 in duals with four of those six defeats coming to teams outside of Minnesota. They have seven individuals ranked — tops in Section 1A. Factor in Goodhue and Kenyon-Wanamingo, the latter of which enters with the section's longest dual win streak, and it's easy to see the battle for the section title will be a good one.

"It's going to be a grind this year," D-E senior heavyweight Jackson Duellman said. "Those last four teams in sections, those are going to be some close duals. It's going to be a lot of fun."

SECTION 1AA

WHEN: First round/quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 16; semifinals/final on Saturday, Feb. 18.

WHERE: First round and quarterfinals at high seed; semifinals and final at Mayo Civic Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

ANALYSIS: Section 1AA seems to once again be Kasson-Mantorville's for the taking. The KoMets proved that on Feb. 4 when they flexed their muscle with an impressive 44-15 win against Section 1AA and HVL rival Zumbrota-Mazeppa. The No. 3-ranked KoMets showed off their depth with Aiden Friedrich and Luke Swanson each picking up wins over ranked opponents. K-M now has an incredible nine wrestlers ranked by The Guillotine, meaning they will send out a ranked wrestler in nine of the 14 weight classes. K-M has the top-seed in the Section and will host the first round and quarterfinal.

An eventual rematch with the Cougars, who were given the No. 2 seed, seems likely. Z-M coach Link Steffen was not happy with the results of the dual against K-M, but was pleased with the aggressiveness and the approach his grapplers had. He did mention Z-M having a special a plan in place for when it comes to sections. The team that appears to have an opportunity to throw a wrench in those plans is always-tough and No. 3-seeded Albert Lea, which is led by defending state champ Michael Olson.

"We have had a plan already for a couple of weeks from now," Steffen said. "Our boys are very aware of it. (K-M) is going to be a very difficult team to beat. Solid from top to bottom. That doesn't mean we can't try. We're going to have to get through Albert Lea and the other Section 1AA schools. It's a tough section to get through."

SECTION 1AAA

WHEN: Quarterfinals/semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 16; final on Saturday, Feb. 18.

WHERE: Quarterfinals, semifinals at high seed; final at Mayo Civic Center.

ANALYSIS: Is this the year Mayo finally breaks through and captures the program's first section title? It will be tough, but the Spartans have been building for this moment all season long. They recently enjoyed being ranked in the state for the first time in almost two decades and are coming off a defeat of one of the top Section 1AAA competitors, Faribault. Mayo has also already beaten defending Section 1AAA champ Northfield this season and is 7-1 against section opponents, with the only defeat coming against a solid Owatonna group. It's the reason why the Spartans were given the top seed in the section.

Mayo has three wrestlers ranked — Calder Sheehan (No. 5, 145), Dylan Peper (No. 9, 182) and Ethan Peper (No. 9, 220) — with many more quality wrestlers up and down the lineup. They all know what's at stake.

"We have a lot of guys that have a lot of experience," Sheehan said. "When we are at practice, it's all business. We're trying to do what we can to take that next step getting to state as a team."