Sports Prep

Rochester Raiders fall in regular-season finale; Hansen named Adapted Athlete of the Year

Joe Hansen of the Raiders also selected by the Minnesota Adapted Athletic Association as the Tony LeBahn Most Valuable Player award for the Physical Impairment division.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:45 PM

The ﻿Rochester Raiders suffered an 11-2 loss on the road to the Dakota Hawks in their regular-season finale in adapted softball.

Raiders ended the season 4-3, securing the second place spot in the Southern Division of the state.

Senior Calvin Rowland pitched a complete game for the Raiders. Dakota started fast with five runs the first inning before the Raiders defense settled in.

In was a strong game for seniors on the Raiders. Joe Hansen was 2-for-3 with a run scored, Bradley Tischer was 3-for-3 with an RBI, Calvin Rowland was 1-for-2 with a run scored and Charlie Clark was 1-for-2 with an RBI. All together the seniors were 7-for-10 in the contest.

Raiders take the weekend off and return next week for their annual alumni scrimmage.

Hansen honored

Joe Hansen of the Raiders has been selected by the Minnesota Adapted Athletic Association as the Tony LeBahn Most Valuable Player award for the Physical Impairment division for the 2022-2023 school year.

Hansen becomes just the second Raiders player ever to be named MVP for the Physical Impairment division of adapted athletics.

"Joe was not only selected for his achievements in athletics, but also his involvement in John Marshall marching and pep bands, as well as drumline," Raiders coach Kayla Gannon said. "Joe also recently reached the rank of Eagle Scout. Joe plans to attend college at Wartburg (College) to major in chemistry."

Hansen joins former Raiders floor hockey goalie Dayne Bailey as Rochester's winners of the LeBahn award. Bailey, a Century graduate, was a standout player in adapted soccer, floor hockey and softball for the Raiders. He won the award in 2020.

The award is named for Tony Labahn, a longtime adapted athlete, coach and official who, from his wheelchair and using prosthesis for arms and with no legs, lobbied for athletic opportunities for adapted athletes. He also served on the MAAA board of directors.

“It’s discipline, structure, leadership — knowing that we can’t just throw pucks out on the floor and go play,” Raiders floor hockey coach Jeff Copler said of Hansen in March, prior to the state tournament. “We have to have people in certain positions at certain times. … Joe is like a third coach, a coach on the floor, for us.

“When we put younger players on the floor, we’ll a lot of times put Joe out there with them, just for the purpose of getting them lined up and onside and reminding them of where they need to be.”

Hansen is also an Eagle Scout and a member of the band at John Marshall.

“His positive energy he brings night after night,” Copler said back in March. “He’s always willing to get the team going, and to remind them of what we need to do to be better as a team.

“... To have someone like Joe, who isn’t concerned about stats, he just wants to make the team better by getting the younger players more time and experience, he’ll be a big, big loss for us.”

