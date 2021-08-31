Senior moment: Lourdes loaded with experience, expectations

Mike Kesler is in his 25th season as a coach in the Rochester Lourdes football program.

And just when the 17th-year head coach of the Eagles thought he had seen everything, he realized he hadn't.

For the first time in Kesler's time with the program, the Eagles will feature an all-senior starting lineup. When they take to the turf at Rochester Regional Stadium for Friday's 7 p.m. opener against Triton, all 22 of Lourdes' starters will come from the team's senior class.

"We've never had that happen in my time here," Kesler said. "With that many (veterans), our leadership has been outstanding."

Among the leaders in this group of old-timers is Lourdes' mountain of a left tackle, 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior Hunter Einertson. The second-year starter will also anchor the team's defensive line, while protecting the blind side of first-year starting quarterback Braden Mlenar.

Joining Einertson along the offensive line are center Will Pederson, guards Noah Shedivy and Matt Mahoney, and right tackle AJ Birdseye. Mahoney is a three-year starter, while Einertson, Birdseye and tight end Brendan Davick are second-year starters. That group isn't bulky, but it is good-sized and agile, averaging 6-feet-1 1/2, 202 pounds.

"We take a ton of pride in ... we want to keep our QB's jersey clean every game," Einertson, one of the team's four captains, said. "And on 'D' we don't want to allow anyone anything, don't want to allow anyone past the line of scrimmage."

The QB the Eagles' lineman want to protect is the 5-11, 175-pound Mlenar, who ran the Eagles' option offense efficiently and effectively at the B-squad level a year ago. He'll step into the role vacated by two-year starter Nolan Jurgenson.

Lourdes showed a willingness to pass the ball more than anticipated a year ago, and Mlenar hopes to carry on that element of the offense. His top targets are expected to be receivers Sam Stanley (a captain) and Gannon Fix, with Luke Bigler, Carter Wenszell and junior Hudson Fix among the others rotating in.

Fullback Seth Haight (a captain) and tailback Abe Gapinski return after taking the bulk of the team's carries last fall. They'll be joined by a team captain in Noah Wieneke, and sophomore Trevor Heindel.

With a lineup full of seniors, Einertson said the captains' roles are pretty well defined.

"Honestly, we just need to bring that emotion on every play," he said, "make sure we stay high as a team, because that's when we play our best. We just have to try to keep the guys up all the time."

Lourdes' seniors set some lofty goals, including a deep postseason run, but they also are preaching to their teammates that a challenging schedule means that can't look past the next game in front of them.

"They let us know their goals, and their expectations are high," Kesler said. "As a coaching staff, we think that's fabulous. It's not my team our team, it's their team. They set the expectations and tell us where they want to go. It's our job to help them get there.

"They set the bar very high and we’re excited as a staff to try to help get them where they want to go. They didn’t break it down by this game or that game, it’s one week at a time and that’s great to hear that they’re locked in."

Many of the same names from the offense's starting lineup appear on the starting defensive lineup.

Up front, Einertson and Davick will play at tackle positions, with Mahoney and Alex Leary (6-3, 190) at ends.

Haight, Wieneke and Gapinski hold down the linebacker spots, while Wenszell and Cameron Powell will start at the safety positions. On the edges, Gannon Fix and Stanley are expected to start at cornerback.

"I think it's tremendously helpful," Kesler said of all the veteran starters Lourdes has. "Our seniors, when they were freshmen they had a great group of seniors to learn from — Pat Leary, Jake Groteboer, guys like that who really showed them the way.

"They're excited to let these young guys know what the program is really all about, from the offseason through camp and up to the first game. ... They're excited to lead the way and do their jobs. That experience will be critical for us."

After a pandemic-shortened 2020 season in which Lourdes wasn't able to play a postseason game, Einertson said this team is taking nothing for granted.

"We have a lot of players back, as second- or third-year guys," he said. "It's awesome that we already have that experience and we want it just as much, if not more than, anybody else. But we know anything can happen and we'll play every play like it's our last."

2021 EAGLES SCHEDULE

(Home games at Rochester Regional Stadium)

Sept. 3 — Triton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 — at Cannon Falls, 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 — at Lake City, 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 — La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 — Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 — at Caledonia, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 — Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — at Pine Island, 7 p.m.