'She doesn't have many weaknesses': Century's Garrison has eyes on state meet

It’s tough to talk about individual accomplishments with Century junior Emily Garrison because the topic quickly switches back to her girls swimming and diving teammates.

Garrison had a stellar sophomore season for the Panthers in a highly unusual season. Due to COVID-19, nearly every meet was a virtual contest — with opponents swimming in their own pools — plus time spent with teammates was limited and no state was meet held in 2020.

Century and the rest of the area teams are about to embark on the 2021 girls swimming and diving season and it's expected to be back to normal.

“I’m really looking forward to a normal season for two reasons,” Garrison said. “One, we didn’t really have a lot of team bonding last year and we had so many new underclassmen. And I feel like I didn’t really get to know them as well as I could have. So I’m looking forward to all the team bonding activities.

“Also the competition,” she added. “I’m super excited to compete in person for once. It’s been about two years.”

If there would have been a state meet a year ago, Garrison would have qualified in four events. She was part of two winning relays at the Section 1AA meet and she placed second in both the 100 backstroke and the 200 individual medley.

“I wish we would have had a state meet,” Garrison said. “It would have been so nice to compete, but I wasn’t really that disappointed because the section meet was just like icing on the cake.”

The Panthers should be primed for another strong season after going 7-0 in dual meets a year ago, winning the Big Nine Conference meet and placing second in the section.

Garrison was a big part of that success.

“She’s a phenomenal swimmer for us,” Century co-coach Dale Magnuson said. “She’s strong in all four strokes; she really doesn’t have many weaknesses, if any at all.”

Garrison’s personal goal is to qualify for the state meet in both individual and relay events. But she is even more excited about the prospect of a strong team season for the Panthers.

“I’ve improved by myself, but the team has gotten a lot stronger,” she said. “The underclassmen are really strong this year and of course the upperclassmen are strong. I think we have the opportunity to break a lot of team records this year so I’m really excited.”

Swimming is a year-around sport for Garrison as she also swims for the Rochester club team. Magnuson said “she always gives 100 percent.”

“She’s just focused and dedicated to do as well as she can,” Magnuson said. “She’s always smiling, she has a good attitude towards things and she comes out of races very positive and just really works hard.”

“I feel like I’m pretty self motivated, but it helps to have a team goal that you’re all working towards,” Garrison said. “I think we have our goals set out for this season so I’m excited to see how far we can go.”

Magnuson said Garrison is well respected by her teammates and is always cheering for them to succeed.

“I kind of made a goal this year to be a role model for the younger girls as much as I could,” Garrison said. “I love the team and I think that’s why everyone does so well. It’s just because it’s about the team, it’s not so much a personal thing.”

Garrison also has a close bond with the other juniors on the Century team.

Outside of swimming, Garrison loves boating with her family and hiking with her dog. She also enjoys running and uses that to stay in shape, especially during 2020 when the pools were closed for a time due to the pandemic.

Garrison, 16, hopes to be a competitive swimmer in college and has started to look at some Division I and III programs. She is a very strong student as well, and academics will play a big role in where she attends college.

“I’m a student-athlete, but I would say for me that the ‘student’ always comes first,” she said. “So as much as I am very dedicated to swimming, I definitely take the school part very seriously, too.”